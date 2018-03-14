₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by 247frolic(m): 7:46am
At first glance,this is just a stunning photo of a lady in the Nigerian NYSC uniform .
However,if you look closely ,you would notice its not what it seems as there is something really raunchy about the photo .
Many have tagged it disrespectful..See it?
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by LORDOFAFONJAS: 7:47am
See breast
That's bobby is for the camp commandant
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by ettybaba(m): 7:48am
Indecency has taken over.
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by makdcash(m): 7:49am
Disrespectful ko.....i like am
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by modelmike7(m): 7:49am
GREEN WHITE GREEN......
Beautiful Colour Combinations!!
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by Hofbrauhaus: 7:54am
Nice ear-rings...
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by AdaFonju: 7:56am
Why is her shirt wet when all the other parts of her body is dry
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by CodeTemplar: 8:07am
Ok, we have see . . .
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by Trendy247: 9:45am
AdaFonju:Her bwest is leaking
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by Obudupikin: 9:56am
The make-up is top notch.
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by BruncleZuma: 10:54am
MURIC is coming for you...
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by OpoIfe17: 10:55am
Is Dayo Amusa shading Mercy Aigbe?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgQIOnWhJ8p/?taken-by=bbcnewsyoruba
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:55am
Can't fault the picture....
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by Angelb4: 10:55am
So once dem colour person face, e don fine abi? Can we check the meaning of beauty pls?
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by sod09(m): 10:55am
In the rain
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by paymentvoucher: 10:56am
OP, WE ARE AT WORK NOW
WHICH KAIN WAHALA BE THIS NOW
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by mckazzy(m): 10:56am
Indecency taken a new dimension.
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by talk2percy(m): 10:57am
This girl is fantastically beautiful.
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by jdstunt(m): 10:57am
I'm seeing things
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by SoftP(m): 10:57am
She is worthless
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by free2ryhme: 10:58am
post=65820577:
all these water colour and emulsion paint generation una no go rest
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by agarawu23(m): 10:58am
This generation sha
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by Solidkay(m): 10:59am
When the foundation is faulty, what can the builder do!! someone's grandma..
|Re: Corper Rocks Her NYSC Uniform In Braless Photoshoot by maestroferddi: 10:59am
make-up/made-up.com
All I am seeing is layers of make-up.
Awon bimbo dem...
