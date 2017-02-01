Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) (4698 Views)

The date reads 8-4-1982. Wow! Good old days... See a photo of the beatle after the cut.

These days it can't even buy you 3 bottles of beer at 4 point 5 Likes

Nigeria... The project that shouldn't have been. 1 Like

nigeria, a failed project.

We are still killing the Naira today. Won't b surprised it we look back at today and post similar thing in 20yrs time. 2 Likes

Perhaps we should have used our wealth to build up industry rather consumption.

Looking back , that was not a great time .

It was a time of collosal waste of opportunity.

While we were busy consuming , South Korea was sending tens of thousands of nurses and doctors to Europe to help generate the forex for their industrial revolution. They had produced so many doctors and nurses from their educational system that they had no choice. 4 Likes 1 Share

That was before buhari became president in 1985 4 Likes





Wonderful Wonderful

No worries, as soon as BABA makes $1 = #1 we go dey buy cars in thousands of Naira again!

how many people could afford it even then? 1 Like

The date reads 8-4-1982. Wow! Good old days... See a photo of the beatle after the cut.





This is what my Dad got that year.



This is what my Dad got that year. This is what my Dad got that year.

These days it can't even buy you 3 bottles of beer at 4 point

Wrong comparison.

N3,980 of 1982 value is not d same as that of today.

Infact value for value N3980 then is almost N1m-N1.5m today.

All d same,d naira has been battered by both d fisherman and d cattle rearer.

Lets hope d intellectual wud be our saving grace. 1 Like 1 Share

I weep

Ije ụwa

1982 far



If I show you the receipts of medical fee when I was admitted for typhoid in 1992 and my school fee when I entered JS 1 in 1995, you will cry for Nigeria

That was the days of Western Germany

I still remembered the day my mother told me she bought her first brand new car for 4,700naira... good old days

we still got one of those, But nowadays i use am to store my super starter feeds for inside the old car since i don full the usual store with Turkeys

. Black man no just get sense sha Exchange rate was 0.70-0.8 to a dollar. Black man no just get sense sha

Mgbe elu wu ala osa...í ½í¸í ½í¸

bubu sha Neva go unpunish







Bought my first car for NGN1,300 in 1964









Truth be told if we had a good leadership then things wouldn't have been bad by now .look at the Europeans their currency does not depreciate in the world rather it appreciate......industrialization happens to be the ultimate way of stabilizing an economy. but wait oh! somebody took over as a military head of state around that year....oh! the same mistake was repeated in 2015.hmm!

Full AC

The last time I checked... This will buy a toy car..



But going with exchange rates is expensive.. Then than now... Cos quality

That was before buhari became president in 1985







Buhari came into power in 1983, not in 1985.

Interesting.

See that stamp on the receipt.

Chai!!!!