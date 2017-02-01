₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,246 members, 3,391,881 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) (4698 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Have Over 984 People In Benue So Far / Serving Nigeria Costs Me At Least A Million Dollars Every Year, Says Kachikwu / Photos: The Longest Banner In Nigeria Hit Third Mainland Bride (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by EdificationBoss: 5:02pm
The date reads 8-4-1982. Wow! Good old days... See a photo of the beatle after the cut.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-time-car-costs-n3984-in-nigeria.html
2 Likes
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 5:06pm
These days it can't even buy you 3 bottles of beer at 4 point
5 Likes
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 5:11pm
Nigeria... The project that shouldn't have been.
1 Like
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by juman(m): 5:17pm
eezeribe:
nigeria, a failed project.
1 Like
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Standing5(m): 5:27pm
We are still killing the Naira today. Won't b surprised it we look back at today and post similar thing in 20yrs time.
2 Likes
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by oduastates: 5:34pm
Perhaps we should have used our wealth to build up industry rather consumption.
Looking back , that was not a great time .
It was a time of collosal waste of opportunity.
While we were busy consuming , South Korea was sending tens of thousands of nurses and doctors to Europe to help generate the forex for their industrial revolution. They had produced so many doctors and nurses from their educational system that they had no choice.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by softMarket(m): 7:13pm
That was before buhari became president in 1985
4 Likes
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by unclezuma: 7:14pm
Wonderful
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Ebuka478(m): 7:14pm
No worries, as soon as BABA makes $1 = #1 we go dey buy cars in thousands of Naira again!
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by lotannad: 7:15pm
how many people could afford it even then?
1 Like
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 7:16pm
EdificationBoss:This is what my Dad got that year.
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by ChappyChase(m): 7:16pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by doctokwus: 7:16pm
Wrong comparison.
N3,980 of 1982 value is not d same as that of today.
Infact value for value N3980 then is almost N1m-N1.5m today.
All d same,d naira has been battered by both d fisherman and d cattle rearer.
Lets hope d intellectual wud be our saving grace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by dyabman(m): 7:16pm
I weep
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by coolebux(m): 7:16pm
Ije ụwa
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by slurryeye: 7:16pm
1982 far
If I show you the receipts of medical fee when I was admitted for typhoid in 1992 and my school fee when I entered JS 1 in 1995, you will cry for Nigeria
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Keneking: 7:17pm
That was the days of Western Germany
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by olaskul(m): 7:17pm
I still remembered the day my mother told me she bought her first brand new car for 4,700naira... good old days
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Jiang: 7:18pm
we still got one of those, But nowadays i use am to store my super starter feeds for inside the old car since i don full the usual store with Turkeys
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by ednut1(m): 7:18pm
Exchange rate was 0.70-0.8 to a dollar . Black man no just get sense sha
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by SweetBrito(m): 7:18pm
Mgbe elu wu ala osa...í ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by segebase(m): 7:18pm
bubu sha Neva go unpunish
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by 0b10010011: 7:19pm
Bought my first car for NGN1,300 in 1964
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by messenger4891: 7:20pm
Truth be told if we had a good leadership then things wouldn't have been bad by now .look at the Europeans their currency does not depreciate in the world rather it appreciate......industrialization happens to be the ultimate way of stabilizing an economy. but wait oh! somebody took over as a military head of state around that year....oh! the same mistake was repeated in 2015.hmm!
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by soleexx(m): 7:20pm
Full AC
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Dam5reey(m): 7:20pm
The last time I checked... This will buy a toy car..
But going with exchange rates is expensive.. Then than now... Cos quality
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Ijaya123: 7:20pm
softMarket:
Buhari came into power in 1983, not in 1985.
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by springtech(m): 7:20pm
Interesting.
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:21pm
See that stamp on the receipt.
Chai!!!!
|Re: The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) by Horlawoomey(m): 7:21pm
Subscription money
Though it will be very hard to gather that kind of money at that particular time, cos I imagine what the person that earn #150 monthly will go through before buying this kind of car.
Nonetheless, basic needs like food, transport, clothing and shelter were not too neck cutting.
Nigeria will be great again.
Nissan Altma 2002 Up Solution / What You Need To Know About The Srs Sign / Watch Android Auto And Apple Carplay Go Head-To-Head
Viewing this topic: nomaison(m), blackracle(m), Noblechykk(m), Kemimarch16(f), pacifique(m), sannirules(m), ikupakuti(m), messenger4891, subnormal, folly22(f), agabaI23(m), GenbIoodykiller, lade007(m), Ighoga898(m), numericalguy(m), jimmyolasun(m), akinvest(m), brownpollo(m), tonylaw07(m), SIRPRESH(m), Achieverbb(m), hirety(f), Xionez(m), Jafar777, Raintaker, danthommies, iducletus, bboyZ, AutoJoshNG, Deluxe15, mbbsnig2014(m), Sundouglas, bokom(m), Humanist01, lazinny(m), Unionised(m), babadem2much(m), bodmas119(m), Frank3n2(m), megrimor(m), AK6464(m), razque, remcoface, SeanDada1(m), kaja4real, Abudu2000(m), Pozzy(m), Hazardd(m), PETERENI1(m), chukwuadinula, coldwater(m), newmusic, alexpetersng, EmekusTHEgreat(m), VerAzriel, calberian, kbbanj10, Horlawoomey(m), bisi16(m), meme98, akheen, lynliks(f), muba25(m), saintikechi(m), calfranc(m), kingsizedude, Bernardinho(m), bomb, Crixina(f), terseeraloy(m), Okaakoko(m), AngelicBeing, moscyt(m), adunolaoye(f), sod09(m), obafemee80(m), GMsammikov(m), Olive33, Blazinraj01(f), kefidoh(m), arsenesholer(m), saintegs(m), ceeteed(m), dejonathan(m), okpankucj, Olujames77, teshyberry(f), izzvic(m), REJOICE01, mamatwiny, macus05, kixo(m), samyyoung(m), adexin, isszy, emteecve(m), lammie21(m), IamRespected, mckazzy(m), motemi111(m), ADENIRUJU(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), prigoz(m), Ayostephen1(m), 0b10010011, chuksdewigs(m), olumbateey(m) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3