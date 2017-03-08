₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,314 members, 3,406,465 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? (11314 Views)
Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) / The Time A Car Cost N3,984 In Nigeria In 1982 (Photos) / Gold Customized 1982 Mercedes Benz Spotted In Kaduna (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by AutoJoshNG: 12:14pm
Do you remember the days of Bendel Line that later split into Edo Line and Delta Line? I think Edo Line became more fun to travel with than Delta Line. They had a larger fleet of cars with more interesting drivers who would criss-cross from Lagos to Port Harcourt with admirable driving skills. The way those guys used to dodge potholes at Ore and Patani express, no be for here. Even their downshifts will make you feel like you are in a rally race. Every road trip was more like a competition.
If remember all this, it is almost certain you’ll be in love with this 1980s Peugeot 504 station wagon. But do you love it to the extent of paying ₦6million for it?
This model is one of Peugeot’s most iconic and served the company for about 14 years. Even Peugeot’s ending production at Sochaux couldn’t kill the 504, as assembly plants in Nigeria and Kenya continued to sell them using knocked-down-parts.
I was not surprised when I saw some available for sale above $10,000. Would you pay that much for a 1982 504?
Tell us in the comment section..
https://autojosh.com/peugeot-504/
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by JacksonD7: 12:15pm
I'll buy it because I don't know where they sell new cars
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by oglalasioux(m): 12:19pm
If you understand the difference between iron/steel and fibre you'll gladly pay that 6 million.
9 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by joe4real12: 12:44pm
oglalasioux:Am I going to fight with th car? Why use an "iron" car?
54 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by GAZZUZZ(m): 12:46pm
It depends on the value I derive from it.
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by eminikansoso(m): 1:15pm
Yes old soja never die
that is lion 504 station wagon, king of the road.
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by unclezuma: 1:15pm
When your native doctor graduated from Harvard School of Medicine.
3 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by mentorseries(m): 1:15pm
joe4real12:
5 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Okuda(m): 1:15pm
nope..
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Jamean(f): 1:15pm
My first trip out of Lagos in 1998, this vehicle really served. I still remember vividly but I can't buy it for even #500,000.
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by kelvyn7(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by danowena: 1:16pm
It's called classic. I could buy it if I have over 700million naira in my account. Although I would have preferred a 1977 or 1983 Mercedez Benz
11 Likes
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by dee02(m): 1:16pm
Yes if i have the cash.... Classic, collector's item!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by arsenic33(m): 1:16pm
Chassis or tokunbo?
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Ekakamba: 1:16pm
6m? For this vintage? I'll pay a hundred million dollars for it.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by veacea: 1:16pm
Yes of course, I will buy it for 6billion sef if I am mast
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by davodguy: 1:16pm
AutoJoshNG
Trying to promote his site, everyday
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by calabaman(m): 1:16pm
Yes... because this car rugged die.
No... cos money doesnt go on trees.
Sorry for the confusion OP
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by lonelydora(m): 1:16pm
Is it an automatic? Check the gear lever in the 3rd pix. I will buy it if I have the cash. I prefer the aka monk
ey (the hand gear and not the floor gear lever) type.
What a vintage car? It reminds me of my NYSC days from Abuja Jabi garage to Jega town in Kebbi.
Those hausa guys can drive shaa.
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Mayydayy(m): 1:17pm
Yea.maybe when it makes the vintage class and become very rare.but right now.its all over the place been used to haul garri in many local markets.
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by snadguy007(m): 1:17pm
Yes........ And then take it to a museum for exhibition
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by bettercreature(m): 1:17pm
oglalasioux:It's not yet a vintage car,it's everywhere at Mechanic shops
So you have no reason to buy it 6million
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by ruggedtimi(m): 1:17pm
Lol
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by EmmaLege: 1:17pm
Nah
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by holysina(m): 1:17pm
joe4real12:Hahahaahahahaha funny guy. No u will go and dance with the car
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by professorfal: 1:17pm
joe4real12:
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Petercross4u123: 1:17pm
Ok
D car day fly?
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by datola: 1:17pm
I can buy it for N400,000
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:18pm
I'm not really a good fan of antique stuff
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by EmmaLege: 1:18pm
joe4real12:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by 2dream(m): 1:18pm
If the car worth 6m sure i will
|Re: Would You Buy This 1982 Peugeot 504 Station Wagon For ₦6million? by emmykk(m): 1:18pm
y
Tokunbo 2007 Toyota Camry For Sale 850,000.00naira... / Action Cars / Any Kind Of Smoke On Toyota Vehicles.
Viewing this topic: genabc, davodguy, Ejehjoe(m), ezana1(m), webmasterezra, Analyst7, Dukejaja, macphilip, Sikay19, Switsmart(m), awofodu3(m), Lagaritha(m), pat077, colossus91(m), Diraxkgb(m), goody36, Shigabs(m), Yildiz, biibii31(m), Mufasa27(m), SorftWerk(m), uchedum(m), owiko, spitfyer(m), WhoDeyThere(m), Johnsown1(m), Afrocatalyst, Emma4Jesu(m), em42, reziga, Handsomebeing(m), jakautoworld, hadjipapiey(m), winj3, donk552(m), bashorunbazok, simiolu1(m), Bioboy1213(m), alphamodel1(m), promizchild, okedoyinolabisi(f), BJOO(m), Timblaze(m), Uzoigwe1(m), Pedagogue, Kennyblues(m), Eleniyan15(m), Innovictor, uchman80(m), collums(m), masperano(m), laplace19(m), Arogunmasa(m), Dotmax53, Omooniya1, mrikay, ezera(m), Agent8706(m), Henrypraise41(m), Respect11(m), good4all40, pinkyruledworld(m), miolewaku, Tysonkidd(m), lanre80(m), Freeheart(m), niterider(m), temiloluu(m), Quincyolarks(m), Flooerin(m), motorized, anthney87, lancee(m), eakenbor, sseunhayor(m), dacovajnr, Ehuatamuigunisi, scholes23(m), BarclaysV(m), CoRnErStOnE09(m), Tuntheycr7, lakkyflow(m), yody, razor123(m), Sulybayus(m), lionlee216(m), iwegho, Ebook4Free(m), Leez(m), maverick24(m), PapaZeus(m), Combus, Grendel(m), kelimani, farastrongman, busar(m), Nvednutfr33(m), teejaypee, okayode1(m), jerikoyan(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16