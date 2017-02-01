Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released (8760 Views)

Mosun Filani And Husband Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) / Mosun Filani-Oduoye: "My Husband Has Really Helped Me Alot" / Mosun Filani-oduoye Opens Beauty Shop In Osogbo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The duo who got engaged late last year will be tieing the knot sometime in March.



Check out the photos below:



More photos on the blog





http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/blogger-kemi-filani-set-to-wed-check-out-beautiful-prewedding-photos/ Celebrity Blogger Kemisola Filani is set to wed her fiancè Adeyemi Emmanuel, who is an accountant and Online publisher.The duo who got engaged late last year will be tieing the knot sometime in March.Check out the photos below:More photos on the blog

Cool 1 Like

Congrats Babe





When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!



Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business All female bloggers are getting married while our Aunty Linda Ikeji is still searching for Mr Right even at the age of 42When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business 7 Likes 1 Share

Congrats

Congratulations

Sounds like Mosun Filani

Congratulations! 1 Like

These days, everybody na blogger.

Her husband though.

softwerk:

All female bloggers are getting married while our Aunty Linda Ikeji is still searching for Mr Right even at the age of 42



When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!



Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business Lalasticlala is 23 years. That's not a marriageable age. Lalasticlala is 23 years. That's not a marriageable age. 1 Like





By God's Grace my wedding will be next year!



Preparing ahead.

Colour is an issue cus I and Bae really love them both..



Help us choose.



Like for the First, Share for the second Congrats to her oooo...By God's Grace my wedding will be next year!Preparing ahead.Colour is an issue cus I and Bae really love them both..Help us choose.Like for the First, Share for the second 2 Likes 3 Shares

Isorite

cool good for them mine never load finish........

Errrrrmmm, the girl is fine sha. 1 Like

Will the wedding take place on blogger.com

softwerk:

All female bloggers are getting married while our Aunty Linda Ikeji is still searching for Mr Right even at the age of 42



When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!



Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business atleast she has achieved alot in life what have you wey don marry achieve in your pathetic life? atleast she has achieved alot in life what have you wey don marry achieve in your pathetic life? 2 Likes

blogging outta recession I suppose! Everybody for naija now na bloggerblogging outta recession I suppose!

ToriBlue:

Her husband though.

What about him! What about him! 1 Like

softwerk:

All female bloggers are getting married while our Aunty Linda Ikeji is still searching for Mr Right even at the age of 42



When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!



Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business

Linda na old meat Linda na old meat 1 Like

Slim, averagely tall Size 0





Baba God, Please bring forth my dark, 6ft tall, slim, size 0 to my path.

1 Like

God bless this union IJN! 1 Like

When next you attend bloggers meeting, helep Mii advice auntie Linda Ikeji make she find one brother hold

ToriBlue:

Her husband though.

Beautiful babe but she portable well well ooo.

I DUNNO IF ANYONE TOOK A CLOSER LOOK AT OBSERVING THE BRIDE'S KNUCKLES, ABI NA ONLY ME GET THE EYES NI



NAIJA BABES; BIKONU, MERE ONWE UNU EBERE, OH?!!!!!! CHAI

O Lord answer my call.

Beta pikin

Baba God wey do ur own go help me answer dat anty

alara gbigbe