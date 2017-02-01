₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by alfa2016: 7:27pm
Celebrity Blogger Kemisola Filani is set to wed her fiancè Adeyemi Emmanuel, who is an accountant and Online publisher.
The duo who got engaged late last year will be tieing the knot sometime in March.
Check out the photos below:
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by HungerBAD: 7:28pm
Cool
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by LAFO(f): 7:38pm
Congrats Babe
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by softwerk(f): 7:48pm
All female bloggers are getting married while our Aunty Linda Ikeji is still searching for Mr Right even at the age of 42
When eligible bachelor's like Seun and Lalasticlala full ground?!
Hmmm, well sha it's none of my business
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by tchimatic(m): 7:53pm
Congrats
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Azeequeen(f): 8:30pm
Congratulations
Sounds like Mosun Filani
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Alajiki(m): 9:13pm
Congratulations!
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Namastal: 9:13pm
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by steppin: 9:13pm
These days, everybody na blogger.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by ToriBlue(f): 9:14pm
Her husband though.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by 7Alexander(m): 9:14pm
softwerk:Lalasticlala is 23 years. That's not a marriageable age.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by ekojoe(m): 9:14pm
Congrats to her oooo...
By God's Grace my wedding will be next year!
Preparing ahead.
Colour is an issue cus I and Bae really love them both..
Help us choose.
Like for the First, Share for the second
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Destinylink(m): 9:14pm
Isorite
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by vivypretty(f): 9:14pm
cool good for them mine never load finish........
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Aderola15(f): 9:15pm
Errrrrmmm, the girl is fine sha.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by nabegibeg: 9:15pm
Will the wedding take place on blogger.com
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by ANAMBRA11(m): 9:16pm
softwerk:atleast she has achieved alot in life what have you wey don marry achieve in your pathetic life?
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by princeakins(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by majekdom2: 9:16pm
Everybody for naija now na blogger blogging outta recession I suppose!
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Rilwayne001: 9:16pm
ToriBlue:
What about him!
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by nabegibeg: 9:16pm
softwerk:
Linda na old meat
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by 0b10010011: 9:17pm
Slim, averagely tall Size 0
Baba God, Please bring forth my dark, 6ft tall, slim, size 0 to my path.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by abike12(f): 9:17pm
God bless this union IJN!
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by ALAYORMII: 9:17pm
When next you attend bloggers meeting, helep Mii advice auntie Linda Ikeji make she find one brother hold
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Kennyodinye: 9:18pm
ToriBlue:
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by seunfly: 9:18pm
Beautiful babe but she portable well well ooo.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by ReachHard: 9:24pm
I DUNNO IF ANYONE TOOK A CLOSER LOOK AT OBSERVING THE BRIDE'S KNUCKLES, ABI NA ONLY ME GET THE EYES NI
NAIJA BABES; BIKONU, MERE ONWE UNU EBERE, OH?!!!!!! CHAI
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by rosalieene(f): 9:24pm
O Lord answer my call.
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Kaxmytex(m): 9:28pm
Beta pikin
Baba God wey do ur own go help me answer dat anty
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by xcesswag(m): 9:29pm
alara gbigbe
|Re: Kemi Filani Set To Wed. Pre-wedding Photos Released by Ask4Info: 9:31pm
softwerk:
When did Marriage translate to happiness and fulfillment in life?
