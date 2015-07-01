₦airaland Forum

Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Codedrock(m): 1:07pm
Nigeria has the highest number of private jet owners in Africa with Dangote and Oyedepo owning the highest number (four each).

Out of the 177 Private Jet owners in Nigeria, four of them are owned by women.
These are the four women who own private jets in Nigeria:

1. Mrs Folorunsho Alakija

One of Nigeria’s first female billionaire is the founder of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian company that owns a substantial participating interest in OML 127, a lucrative oil block on the Agbami deep water oilfield in Nigeria with its partners including Chevron and Petrobas.
She is estimated to be worth at least $1.6 billion.Her first company was a fashion label that catered to Nigeria’s elite women, including the wife of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, who awarded Alakija’s company an oil prospecting license. She is said to own at least $100 million in real estate and a Bombardier Global Express jet worth N7.3b.

2. Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke

She has held three significant positions in the Nigerian federal government. She was appointed Transport Minister in July 2007.
Arguably a woman of many firsts, Alison-Madueke was the first woman to hold the position of Minister of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria, and in October 2010 she became the first woman to head a country delegation at the semi-annual OPEC conference. She was also the first female Minister of Transportation, and the first woman to be appointed to the board of Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria. On 27 November 2014, she was elected as the first female President of OPEC.
In 2013, she was accused by the federal lawmakers of squandering N10 billion to charter and maintain private jet solely for her personal needs and those of her immediate family. She has a Bombardier 605 private jet worth N5.1b.

3. Bola Shagaya

Bola Shagaya, one of the richest women in Africais the managing director of Practoil Limited, one of the largest importers and distributors of base oil in Nigeria, serving local lubricant blending plants.
She made headlines when she acquired the latest edition of a brand new Gulfstream G650 model jet reportedly worth about N11.5 billion at the time in commemoration of her 55th birthday in 2014.

[img]4. Daisy Danjuma[/img]

She is the wife of one of Nigeria’s richest men, General Theophilus Danjuma. According to reports, she got her own jet as a gift from her billionaire husband.
In 2003 she was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where she served on numerous committees, most notably as Chairman of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Women and Children’s Rights Committee and Senate Committee Chairman on Women Affairs and Youth Development.

See More Stuffs Like This From SOurce Below
SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/05/four-nigerian-female-billionaires-who.html

2 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by TyushTal(m): 1:08pm
See OP ohundecided.... Why should I know?
Have I gotten any help from their private jet?undecided

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Sammypope4all(m): 1:10pm
Mama peace. Someone should dash me the picture.

She bought her jet with the gift money collected from people.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Sammypope4all(m): 1:11pm
5: Patience Jonathan a.k.a Mama peace. Someone should dash me the picture.

She bought her jet with the gift money collected from people.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by OrestesDante: 1:18pm
Now I know. So?

Theopilus Danjuma is the friend of Buhari

Madueke was the minister of petroleum for the former administration

Alakija was a military government-enriched woman.

So?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by BleSSedMee(f): 1:19pm
These here are the real slay queens. Don't I just love Daisy Danjuma.


Hustle hard let your success speak for you.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Ehiscotch(m): 1:22pm
The list shouldn't be complete without Tboss. grin

7 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by OrestesDante: 1:23pm
BleSSedMee:
These here are the real slay queens. Don't I just love Daisy Danjuma.


Hustle hard let your success speak for you.
Lol

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Holuwahphemy(m): 1:37pm
Those up there are the real slay queens/mamas... Not those thieving self acclaimed slay queens we see on social medias with nothing in their skulls. angry
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by HottestFire: 2:06pm
One thing they all have in common is that at one time in their life, they had access to the corridors of power. You know what I am not trying to say shocked cool

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by masada: 2:18pm
has if dey all worked for it
it's either oil wealth or access to our collective wealth
It pays to know people in high places

1 Like

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by teamsynergy: 2:18pm
after feasting on the commonwealth, y not...

1 Like

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Lalas247(f): 2:19pm
This is what I Like to see cheesy

3 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by quiverfull(m): 2:19pm
All of them have ties to crude oil.
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by NairalandCS(m): 2:19pm
Something for them feminists to masturbate to. grin
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by bastien: 2:20pm
OK.... Everybody no fit rich and everybody no fit poor
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by mayorjosh(m): 2:20pm
Please take Allison madueke out now!!!

3 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by pyyxxaro: 2:20pm
Ok
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by iamphill: 2:20pm
in Nigeria these days the way we throw the words billions and millions around me I dey fear ooooooooo

1 Like

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by mayorjosh(m): 2:21pm
masada:
has if dey all worked for it
it's either oil wealth or access to our collective wealth
It pays to know people in high places

One stole for it grin
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by wiloy2k8(m): 2:21pm
wow
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Pavore9: 2:22pm
They exploited their relationship with those in Government.

2 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:22pm
Just like their male counterparts, none of them is a 'creator'. All the jets are linked to cheap oil money.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Abfinest007(m): 2:23pm
I can swear that Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke didn't buy d private jet with her money but with Nigeria money

2 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by itiswellandwell: 2:23pm
Hmmmmm. It's well.


Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by hollowpot15684(m): 2:24pm
grin grin

but how do I share this with slay mamas
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by lonelydora(m): 2:24pm
This list will be updated in few years to come because my wife will soon join them
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Mjshexy(f): 2:24pm
Powerful women
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by shogotermies(m): 2:25pm
why did this post make front page. Now NCAN will come and check the score 2-1-1

2 Likes

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by kshC(m): 2:25pm
Wow this is cool
Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by anuliecutie(f): 2:25pm
hardwork truely pays!

1 Like

Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by GeneralOjukwu: 2:25pm
These are worthwhile sugar mummies....much love tongue tongue kiss kiss kiss

