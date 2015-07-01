Nigeria has the highest number of private jet owners in Africa with Dangote and Oyedepo owning the highest number (four each).



Out of the 177 Private Jet owners in Nigeria, four of them are owned by women.

These are the four women who own private jets in Nigeria:



1. Mrs Folorunsho Alakija



One of Nigeria’s first female billionaire is the founder of Famfa Oil, a Nigerian company that owns a substantial participating interest in OML 127, a lucrative oil block on the Agbami deep water oilfield in Nigeria with its partners including Chevron and Petrobas.

She is estimated to be worth at least $1.6 billion.Her first company was a fashion label that catered to Nigeria’s elite women, including the wife of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, who awarded Alakija’s company an oil prospecting license. She is said to own at least $100 million in real estate and a Bombardier Global Express jet worth N7.3b.



2. Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke



She has held three significant positions in the Nigerian federal government. She was appointed Transport Minister in July 2007.

Arguably a woman of many firsts, Alison-Madueke was the first woman to hold the position of Minister of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria, and in October 2010 she became the first woman to head a country delegation at the semi-annual OPEC conference. She was also the first female Minister of Transportation, and the first woman to be appointed to the board of Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria. On 27 November 2014, she was elected as the first female President of OPEC.

In 2013, she was accused by the federal lawmakers of squandering N10 billion to charter and maintain private jet solely for her personal needs and those of her immediate family. She has a Bombardier 605 private jet worth N5.1b.



3. Bola Shagaya



Bola Shagaya, one of the richest women in Africais the managing director of Practoil Limited, one of the largest importers and distributors of base oil in Nigeria, serving local lubricant blending plants.

She made headlines when she acquired the latest edition of a brand new Gulfstream G650 model jet reportedly worth about N11.5 billion at the time in commemoration of her 55th birthday in 2014.



[img]4. Daisy Danjuma[/img]



She is the wife of one of Nigeria’s richest men, General Theophilus Danjuma. According to reports, she got her own jet as a gift from her billionaire husband.

In 2003 she was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where she served on numerous committees, most notably as Chairman of the ECOWAS Parliament’s Women and Children’s Rights Committee and Senate Committee Chairman on Women Affairs and Youth Development.



See More Stuffs Like This From SOurce Below SOURCE: SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/05/four-nigerian-female-billionaires-who.html 2 Likes