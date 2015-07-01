₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Codedrock(m): 1:07pm
Nigeria has the highest number of private jet owners in Africa with Dangote and Oyedepo owning the highest number (four each).SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/05/four-nigerian-female-billionaires-who.html
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by TyushTal(m): 1:08pm
See OP oh.... Why should I know?
Have I gotten any help from their private jet?
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Sammypope4all(m): 1:10pm
Mama peace. Someone should dash me the picture.
She bought her jet with the gift money collected from people.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Sammypope4all(m): 1:11pm
5: Patience Jonathan a.k.a Mama peace. Someone should dash me the picture.
She bought her jet with the gift money collected from people.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by OrestesDante: 1:18pm
Now I know. So?
Theopilus Danjuma is the friend of Buhari
Madueke was the minister of petroleum for the former administration
Alakija was a military government-enriched woman.
So?
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by BleSSedMee(f): 1:19pm
These here are the real slay queens. Don't I just love Daisy Danjuma.
Hustle hard let your success speak for you.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Ehiscotch(m): 1:22pm
The list shouldn't be complete without Tboss.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by OrestesDante: 1:23pm
BleSSedMee:Lol
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Holuwahphemy(m): 1:37pm
Those up there are the real slay queens/mamas... Not those thieving self acclaimed slay queens we see on social medias with nothing in their skulls.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by HottestFire: 2:06pm
One thing they all have in common is that at one time in their life, they had access to the corridors of power. You know what I am not trying to say
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by masada: 2:18pm
has if dey all worked for it
it's either oil wealth or access to our collective wealth
It pays to know people in high places
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by teamsynergy: 2:18pm
after feasting on the commonwealth, y not...
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Lalas247(f): 2:19pm
This is what I Like to see
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by quiverfull(m): 2:19pm
All of them have ties to crude oil.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by NairalandCS(m): 2:19pm
Something for them feminists to masturbate to.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by bastien: 2:20pm
OK.... Everybody no fit rich and everybody no fit poor
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by mayorjosh(m): 2:20pm
Please take Allison madueke out now!!!
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by pyyxxaro: 2:20pm
Ok
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by iamphill: 2:20pm
in Nigeria these days the way we throw the words billions and millions around me I dey fear ooooooooo
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by mayorjosh(m): 2:21pm
masada:
One stole for it
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by wiloy2k8(m): 2:21pm
wow
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Pavore9: 2:22pm
They exploited their relationship with those in Government.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:22pm
Just like their male counterparts, none of them is a 'creator'. All the jets are linked to cheap oil money.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Abfinest007(m): 2:23pm
I can swear that Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke didn't buy d private jet with her money but with Nigeria money
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by itiswellandwell: 2:23pm
Hmmmmm. It's well.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by hollowpot15684(m): 2:24pm
but how do I share this with slay mamas
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by lonelydora(m): 2:24pm
This list will be updated in few years to come because my wife will soon join them
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by Mjshexy(f): 2:24pm
Powerful women
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by shogotermies(m): 2:25pm
why did this post make front page. Now NCAN will come and check the score 2-1-1
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by kshC(m): 2:25pm
Wow this is cool
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by anuliecutie(f): 2:25pm
hardwork truely pays!
|Re: Four Nigerian Women Who Own Private Jets You Should Know by GeneralOjukwu: 2:25pm
These are worthwhile sugar mummies....much love
