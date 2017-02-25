₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,467 members, 3,392,650 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave (3097 Views)
Buhari’s Health: President Should Speak To Nigerians From UK— NLC Breaks Silence / Attention Buhari: Hunger-induced Crime On The Increase - Vanguard / The Nigerian Civil War And Questions Arising...pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 1:18am
President Muhammadu Buhari has been on leave since January 23 having written the Senate to transmit power to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President initially for a 10-day leave which has now been extended indefinitely.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/top-10-questions-arising-president-buharis-health-induced-leave/
1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by UrennaNkoli(f): 1:32am
Buhari will come back to finish up the mess he has brought us. That man has no intentions of backing down.
2 Likes
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by WizBLANCE(m): 2:46am
the most important question, is he dead? if no what is he still doing alive?
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by Standing5(m): 2:55am
Will his loyalist allow Osinbanjo a free hand in running the country?
Who become Osinbanjo's VP should Buhari Kpeme?
What happens to his over-trusted henchmen like Kyari and Duara?
Did the doctor in UK also forbid him from addressing Nigerians to clear their doubts?
Too many question . . .
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by edlion57(m): 2:58am
He better stay der
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by Donshegxy10(m): 3:31am
though I respect baba so much, I just think the best thing for his health and Nigerians is to resign.
shikenna.
prof osinbajo is working.
Nigeria ti gbera.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 6:13am
WizBLANCE:
This is not a question any rational observer or analyst will ask. If he is dead it will be known to everyone within hours and we would not need to speculate about it. Dead bodies are not something you keep and as a Muslim, a morgue is out of the question.
People like you just display wanton ineptitude in thought.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 6:17am
Donshegxy10:
Simplistic submission. The changes we are seeing now are the evidence that these government's policies are starting to mature not any Acting President Osinbajo 1-month magic. Greater improvements should come when the budget is passed and implemented or are you thinking Osinbajo will execute projects out of thin air without a budget?
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by vincentjk(m): 6:17am
I stay in the north where wailers live
What these zombies are saying is that if Buhari dies in London today no christan/igbo president will rule Nigeria expect and zombie,
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 6:19am
Standing5:
Each president will always have his trusted aides, no biggie with those there leaving when their principal leaves office.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by vincentjk(m): 6:22am
maclatunji:
You know a little about what is going on bro
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 6:25am
vincentjk:
I tire for kindergarten analysis by Nigerians.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by WizBLANCE(m): 6:39am
maclatunji:hands up.... apology.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by carmag(m): 6:41am
He is already a spent force
if he try to force himself against doctors advice the rest will be history
..
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 6:44am
carmag:
Time will tell.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by izombie(m): 7:06am
I watched this on 24. That when a president is not in a position to carry out his official duties, he should be impeached.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by maclatunji: 7:13am
izombie:
LOL.
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by carmag(m): 7:15am
vincentjk:
that's their own prerogatives but then if the centre could no longer hold then it will fasting the breakup which is long overdue
.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by babyfaceafrica: 8:36am
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by ALAYORMII: 8:36am
Mii sef get questions ooo
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by holatin(m): 8:38am
I rush go look at the op name because na tosyn2much wey like posting 10 this, 10 that.
still waiting for day he go post ten reason to marry early na then I go beat ten topic out of him.
concerning the post, we go burn the bridge when we reach there
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by holatin(m): 8:39am
maclatunji:DAT what a lot of people don't know even educated people, government achievement is no magic, its must ve been in the pipeline before you see it manifest.
but we have 80 dumb people on internet this days, say rubbish and more dumb people will like the post
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by babyfaceafrica: 8:39am
izombie:not going to happen..this is real life...there is no jack Bauer here
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by fasho01(m): 8:40am
Typing..
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by Olubukola16(f): 8:41am
maclatunji:
What about Yar'adua? Was he a Christian then. Was he not long dead before his death was announced to us. Well, I wish Buhari a quick recovery so he can clean up the mess he created because we don't want stories like "if only he had finished his term, he would have turned Nigeria to America........ blah blah blah" in our history again!
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by Tazmode(m): 8:41am
Hmmm, Baba is enjoying end of semester long vacation, probably didn't enjoy it during his time in school
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by Badgers14: 8:41am
Anyways
1 Like
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by steppin: 8:42am
maclatunji:Sounds funny abi? With time, they will have only few choices.
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by lexy2014: 8:42am
babyfaceafrica:he's right.its not a 24 thing.its what d constitution says
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by factwriter(m): 8:42am
carmag:
(AS POSTED TO ME VIA MY WHATSAPP)
Is our memory too short?
In 2016 this was said:
"Buhari is a failure for appointing his VP, a professor of law, to head his economic team....I implore him to look for capable hands whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora, or whether in the APC or the PDP to be in his economic team"
...Senator Ben Murray-Bruce
• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:
"Whatever it is that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is doing to strengthen the Naira, he should teach his boss Buhari whenever he returns"
...Senator Ben Murray-Bruce
AND THE NEXT ONE:
• In January 2015 (during the presidential election campaigns) this was said:
"Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is a disgrace to Christianity for joining the evil APC Islamic party, and for agreeing to run with Buhari..."
...Femi Fani-Kayode
• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:
"Yemi Osinbajo is God's gift to the APC"
...Femi Fani-Kayode
My enemies will turn around and eat their poo!
Amen?
Ameeeeeeeen
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by babyfaceafrica: 8:42am
lexy2014:where in the constitution sir can we find it?..am sure even the opposition parties have SANs
|Re: Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave by ngmgeek(m): 8:43am
Maybe we are better off without his leadership. Honestly. May God heal him regardless.
More Bombs Rock Borno State / Un House Attack: Nigeria On Trail Of Al-qaeda Agents / Nigeria: Country Where Crime Strive.
Viewing this topic: MacOG1Anon, vicmela(m), Scholar8200(m), Splashme, emi14, segbuwa, Kennyslimsteve(m), omolexyquin(f), ojeffo, sagbar(m), osita76(m), u3fine(m), Ekhemini(m), vayne(m), Grammy08, finebois(m), MshelB(m), vincentjk(m), MrGSO(m), Redman44(m), oviepuege(m), timilehin007(m), Chartey(m), shaydeenamz(m), yinkaellamz(m), Saintp(m), RELEASEUS, lurther, Kfed4ril(m), AjaoFrancis, 22General(m), Krucifax(m), Elose11(m), sagacious2016, maxxx(m), fawwaz07(m), Destinylink(m), dandollar1, joe84(m), elitejosef, gmhc(m), Onyochejohn(f), dddrexjr(m), onyinyenwadigbo, Dexter93, PREMHENRY(m), stez, Olukat(m), ZoneBslayer(m), Sammyjay4411(m), MARKETfund, Northmall(m), eddywisdom, WizBLANCE(m), theimmie(m), peggycious(f), helinues, Plasmbob1(f), Nissybright(m), 9jawhite, Endykris, Jimwalex(m), gingger(m), raystanley(m), ch3ckm8, musb92yahooco, mitchelljnr(m), Freefal, king0 and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7