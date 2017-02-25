Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Top 10 Questions Arising From President Buhari’s Health-induced Leave (3097 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been on leave since January 23 having written the Senate to transmit power to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President initially for a 10-day leave which has now been extended indefinitely.



This begs many questions prominent among which are:



1. Will He Be Able to Resume His Duties as President?



The President has been away for over a month and there is very little indication on if or when he will resume his duties. This creates uncertainty that is bad for the country for as long as it persists. This is without prejudice to constitutional provisions on this matter.





2. How will Acting President Osinbanjo Fare?



[/b]Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will remain Acting President until President Buhari ends his leave. Within the period he has been at helm of affairs, he has focused on managing the economy and reforms to improve governance as a whole. These form a key element of the Buhari administration’s plan to make Nigeria a productive and less-corrupt country. Moving away from political considerations has helped the Acting President so far. How long will he be able to manage this?



[b]3. Will President Buhari Contest 2019 Presidential Election?



We have people like Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal thinking the President will spend 8 years in office thereby implying a second term. His health status now calls this to question.





4. How will the APC Cope if President Buhari is no longer able to continue as Commander-in-Chief?



The All Progressives Congress (APC) might have won some gubernatorial elections in the last 21 months but the ruling party is fraught with internal wrangling that could be exacerbated if President Buhari has to resign or declines a bid for a second term.





5. How will APC Leaders with Presidential Ambitions React?



Some major players in the APC including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu all seam to have different objectives moving towards the future. If President Buhari will not run in 2019, these three leaders and others will be looking to emerge as the APC’s Presidential Candidate and by extension President of Nigeria in 2019. How they manage their ambitions and egos in such a contest remains to be seen.



6. What will be the reaction of the PDP and other opposition parties be?



The PDP is effectively having the equivalent of a civil war currently within its ranks. However, if President Buhari cannot run for reelection in 2019, it might become expedient for the Sheriff and Makarfi factions of the party to close ranks and try to wrestle power at the centre from APC. Any losers from the power play in the APC might seek succour with some old friends in the PDP.





7. What happens to the war on corruption?



President Buhari’s major objective is to reduce the pervasive and mind-boggling corruption that is ruining Nigeria. In a country where there are still very powerful corrupt people who would love to keep their loot without having to worry about being charged for corruption, his exit may set us back several years in the anti-corruption fight.



8. What Role will President Buhari seek to play if he has to leave office or relinquish a bid for a second term?



So, let us imagine that the President does not run for reelection in 2019, what will be his next objective? Being able to select his successor? How will the other power brokers in the APC react if they are not the ‘anointed’ successor?





9. What effect will all of this politicking have on Nigeria’s economy and its people?



Nigeria’s economy is still in recession even as there is some indication we are on the path to exiting from it later this year. If this current uncertain political situation persists, there is a possibility the economy could take another major hit.



10. How will Nigerians react?



Ultimately, President Buhari is Nigeria’s leader, his continued inability to run the country’s affairs will have to be addressed if it persists. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.



In closing, I would like to wish President Muhammadu Buhari a quick recovery and look forward to his return to run the affairs of Nigeria which he has been legitimately elected to do.



Source: http://www.opinions.ng/top-10-questions-arising-president-buharis-health-induced-leave/

Buhari will come back to finish up the mess he has brought us. That man has no intentions of backing down. 2 Likes

the most important question, is he dead? if no what is he still doing alive? 6 Likes 2 Shares

Will his loyalist allow Osinbanjo a free hand in running the country?



Who become Osinbanjo's VP should Buhari Kpeme?



What happens to his over-trusted henchmen like Kyari and Duara?



Did the doctor in UK also forbid him from addressing Nigerians to clear their doubts?



Too many question . . . 4 Likes 1 Share

though I respect baba so much, I just think the best thing for his health and Nigerians is to resign.

prof osinbajo is working.

Nigeria ti gbera. 1 Like

WizBLANCE:

the most important question, is he dead? if no what is he still doing alive?



This is not a question any rational observer or analyst will ask. If he is dead it will be known to everyone within hours and we would not need to speculate about it. Dead bodies are not something you keep and as a Muslim, a morgue is out of the question.



People like you just display wanton ineptitude in thought. This is not a question any rational observer or analyst will ask. If he is dead it will be known to everyone within hours and we would not need to speculate about it. Dead bodies are not something you keep and as a Muslim, a morgue is out of the question.People like you just display wanton ineptitude in thought.

Donshegxy10:

though I respect baba so much, I just think the best thing for his health and Nigerians is to resign.

prof osinbajo is working.

Simplistic submission. The changes we are seeing now are the evidence that these government's policies are starting to mature not any Acting President Osinbajo 1-month magic. Greater improvements should come when the budget is passed and implemented or are you thinking Osinbajo will execute projects out of thin air without a budget? Simplistic submission. The changes we are seeing now are the evidence that these government's policies are starting to mature not any Acting President Osinbajo 1-month magic. Greater improvements should come when the budget is passed and implemented or are you thinking Osinbajo will execute projects out of thin air without a budget?

I stay in the north where wailers live



What these zombies are saying is that if Buhari dies in London today no christan/igbo president will rule Nigeria expect and zombie,

Standing5:

Will his loyalist allow Osinbanjo a free hand in running the country?



Who become Osinbanjo's VP should Buhari Kpeme?



What happens to his over-trusted henchmen like Kyari and Duara?



Did the doctor in UK also forbid him from addressing Nigerians to clear their doubts?



Each president will always have his trusted aides, no biggie with those there leaving when their principal leaves office. Each president will always have his trusted aides, no biggie with those there leaving when their principal leaves office.

Simplistic submission. The changes we are seeing now are the evidence that these government's policies are starting to mature not any Acting President Osinbajo 1-month magic. Greater improvements should come when the budget is passed and implemented or are you thinking Osinbajo will execute projects out of thin air without a budget?





You know a little about what is going on bro You know a little about what is going on bro

You know a little about what is going on bro



I tire for kindergarten analysis by Nigerians. I tire for kindergarten analysis by Nigerians.

This is not a question any rational observer or analyst will ask. If he is dead it will be known to everyone within hours and we would not need to speculate about it. Dead bodies are not something you keep and as a Muslim, a morgue is out of the question.



People like you just display wanton ineptitude in thought. hands up.... apology. hands up.... apology.

He is already a spent force



if he try to force himself against doctors advice the rest will be history



carmag:

He is already a spent force



Time will tell. Time will tell.

I watched this on 24. That when a president is not in a position to carry out his official duties, he should be impeached. 1 Like

izombie:

I watched this on 24. That when a president is not in a position to carry out his official duties, he should be impeached.

LOL. LOL. 1 Like

vincentjk:

I stay in the north where wailers live



What these zombies are saying is that if Buhari dies in London today no christan/igbo president will rule Nigeria expect and zombie,







that's their own prerogatives but then if the centre could no longer hold then it will fasting the breakup which is long overdue



. that's their own prerogatives but then if the centre could no longer hold then it will fasting the breakup which is long overdue

God bless Nigeria

Mii sef get questions ooo

I rush go look at the op name because na tosyn2much wey like posting 10 this, 10 that.



still waiting for day he go post ten reason to marry early na then I go beat ten topic out of him.







concerning the post, we go burn the bridge when we reach there

Simplistic submission. The changes we are seeing now are the evidence that these government's policies are starting to mature not any Acting President Osinbajo 1-month magic. Greater improvements should come when the budget is passed and implemented or are you thinking Osinbajo will execute projects out of thin air without a budget? DAT what a lot of people don't know even educated people, government achievement is no magic, its must ve been in the pipeline before you see it manifest.



but we have 80 dumb people on internet this days, say rubbish and more dumb people will like the post DAT what a lot of people don't know even educated people, government achievement is no magic, its must ve been in the pipeline before you see it manifest.but we have 80 dumb people on internet this days, say rubbish and more dumb people will like the post

izombie:

I watched this on 24. That when a president is not in a position to carry out his official duties, he should be impeached. not going to happen..this is real life...there is no jack Bauer here not going to happen..this is real life...there is no jack Bauer here

This is not a question any rational observer or analyst will ask. If he is dead it will be known to everyone within hours and we would not need to speculate about it. Dead bodies are not something you keep and as a Muslim, a morgue is out of the question.



People like you just display wanton ineptitude in thought.

What about Yar'adua? Was he a Christian then . Was he not long dead before his death was announced to us . Well, I wish Buhari a quick recovery so he can clean up the mess he created because we don't want stories like "if only he had finished his term, he would have turned Nigeria to America........ blah blah blah" in our history again! What about Yar'adua? Was he a Christian then. Was he not long dead before his death was announced to us. Well, I wish Buhari a quick recovery so he can clean up the mess he created because we don't want stories likein our history again!

Hmmm, Baba is enjoying end of semester long vacation, probably didn't enjoy it during his time in school

LOL. Sounds funny abi? With time, they will have only few choices. Sounds funny abi? With time, they will have only few choices.

babyfaceafrica:

not going to happen..this is real life...there is no jack Bauer here he's right.its not a 24 thing.its what d constitution says he's right.its not a 24 thing.its what d constitution says

that's their own prerogatives but then if the centre could no longer hold then it will fasting the breakup which is long overdue



(AS POSTED TO ME VIA MY WHATSAPP)



Is our memory too short?

In 2016 this was said:



"Buhari is a failure for appointing his VP, a professor of law, to head his economic team....I implore him to look for capable hands whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora, or whether in the APC or the PDP to be in his economic team"

...Senator Ben Murray-Bruce



• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:



"Whatever it is that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is doing to strengthen the Naira, he should teach his boss Buhari whenever he returns"

...Senator Ben Murray-Bruce



AND THE NEXT ONE:



• In January 2015 (during the presidential election campaigns) this was said:



"Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is a disgrace to Christianity for joining the evil APC Islamic party, and for agreeing to run with Buhari..."

...Femi Fani-Kayode



• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:



"Yemi Osinbajo is God's gift to the APC"

...Femi Fani-Kayode



My enemies will turn around and eat their poo!



Amen?



Ameeeeeeeen (AS POSTED TO ME VIA MY WHATSAPP)Is our memory too short?In 2016 this was said:"Buhari is a failure for appointing his VP, a professor of law, to head his economic team....I implore him to look for capable hands whether in Nigeria or in the Diaspora, or whether in the APC or the PDP to be in his economic team"...Senator Ben Murray-Bruce• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:"Whatever it is that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is doing to strengthen the Naira, he should teach his boss Buhari whenever he returns"...Senator Ben Murray-BruceAND THE NEXT ONE:• In January 2015 (during the presidential election campaigns) this was said:"Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is a disgrace to Christianity for joining the evil APC Islamic party, and for agreeing to run with Buhari..."...Femi Fani-Kayode• And on February 25, 2017 this was said:"Yemi Osinbajo is God's gift to the APC"...Femi Fani-KayodeMy enemies will turn around and eat their poo!Amen?Ameeeeeeeen

lexy2014:

he's right.its not a 24 thing.its what d constitution says where in the constitution sir can we find it?..am sure even the opposition parties have SANs where in the constitution sir can we find it?..am sure even the opposition parties have SANs