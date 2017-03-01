₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,568 members, 3,392,929 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 11:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends (1266 Views)
See The Bush Meat Killed In Our Farm Today / See The Bush Meat We Killed In Our Farm / The Monitor Lizard And Bush Rats We Roasted For Dinner Today (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by aariwa(m): 4:19am
Watch me as I prepare raccoon for my American friends.
lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pELIAqzvtg
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:22am
Must be taste like chicken too..juz like the rabbit, African bullfrog and python
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by kenonze(f): 6:03am
I hate meats....
This started after I was served cow pennis In a restaurant.. .. The cap, shaft everything were easy to identify
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by ToriBlue(f): 6:06am
kenonze:Vegetarian spotted.
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:20am
Come on men
Is this even suppose to be on the front page ??
The Americans should be the ones preparing the bush meat for that guy
We eat raccoons, rattle snakes, snapping turtles, Deer, any busy animals in America
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Tazmode(m): 11:20am
Why na? You omitted to add "graphic pics" or "viewers discretion is advised"
The sight of raw meat especially unknown meat like raccoon meat may cause a reaction for some
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Ogashub(m): 11:21am
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:21am
Mtchew
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by olaolulazio(m): 11:21am
Hope they enjoyed it?
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by LastSurvivor11: 11:21am
The bush meat no get name
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by asatemple(f): 11:22am
Enjoyment galore
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by weedtheweeds: 11:22am
m
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Targaeryian: 11:22am
kenonze:
Did u eat it?
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Bitterleafsoup: 11:23am
Disgusting
We should stop eating so much flesh, that is why most behave like animals.
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Kingxway: 11:23am
Cool
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Tazmode(m): 11:23am
LastSurvivor11:just a line and you didn't see it? na raccoon meat him call am
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by PUSSYHOE: 11:23am
Mumu your black friends are hungry you are serving whites who are full already
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by fpeter(f): 11:23am
Lets see your friends na...Na towel you dey waste so?
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by BlackAfrican: 11:24am
Ever since we started eating meat, our lifespan became shorter and shorter. Soon the average lifespan of man will be 10 years because of meat consumption
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by dumie(f): 11:24am
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by victorazy(m): 11:24am
The only thing black man is known for (1) Fvck (2) Food (3) Dance
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by blackjack21(m): 11:25am
Barbarians!
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Alsini6(m): 11:25am
kenonze:lollllll
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by mykelmeezy(m): 11:25am
lol.... Nigeria point n kill
|Re: A Nairalander Prepares Bush Meat For His American Friends by Opakan2: 11:25am
kenonze:
Lmao
Hope you didn't waste it forming holy holy.. na that part dey nutritious most
(0) (Reply)
Fat Loss And Dieting / How To Eat And Lose Weight And Live Long / Is It Possible To Get Addicted To A Particular Food?
Viewing this topic: hawklan, janefrancisca(f), LagosEconomist, Mynd44, sammyj, Benbisco(f), enesi406, Olata, chinedu202000(m), damibravo(m), Idrismusty97(m), Dc4life(m), freshmimi, asatemple(f), thrugemaster(m), maestro2000(m), biobio111, skitkid2(m), LastSurvivor11, khalidjnr(m), uruba23, Ogashub(m), JamesGr8, WildChild00(m), Maxymilliano(m), olisa32(m), emmy005, wiggle, theokoliz, Tunjinodaysoff, Neyomatt(m), odiman, Notatribalist, stapha, PUSSYHOE, jnrexper, idideoluwa, MEILYN(m), andre99(m), hernandson(m), lexy2014, geniusss, kachi105, BlackAfrican, Yomii(m), makavele, petrelli07, iamademorlar(m), hilaomo(m), KingAfo(m), NOC1(m), umesichibuzor, adebayonle(m), victorazy(m), zxcvb, haywai(m), Sogen2(f), ohbejay(m), radiokilla(m), Chasisco, austine4real(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), onlinepay, okparabenedict, nanzozo(m), hensben(m), frankike1, AlexCk, ovieigho(m), blackjack21(m), Maximillian1, syras(m), faites(f), weedtheweeds, Enaxfarm, nubiadoll(f), iceberryose(m), obashiakpu(m), Rayhandrinni(m), DMarvel, Ayodeji4real1, dicefrost(m), ojasweb, olutop(m), NanciaKay(f), MarvelWorld, COvo(m), cloudview(m), Dranatomy, Rexleo(m), Upright750, praiseoski(m), chikalau(f), orezimena28(f), abdul1976(m), mayoadegbola(m), Rex123(m), haberium1(m), Hunterone(m), Kiakia(m), Fawklicant, malachytochukwu(m), Opakan2, pBuhari(m), dannyville2(m), mykelmeezy(m), AngelicBeing, EkeBarry(m), eyiye, freeborn76(m), Alsini6(m), danot1030, SalC, chukzy007(m), awesomeboi(m), odinga1of, 1forall, kilokeys(m), acevic(m), Adex7004(m), frudokafor(m), Davedoz(m), Misypee(f), NaijaFutbol, aeonczar, Juve4(m), bluesee871, sheffyUTD(m), docadams, olubams, emperorzz(m), Momcherry(f), africandollar, enny09, tmoney4real1979(m), Pjelafe(m), 4ureyesonly, Austinio, naijafun, Donjcco(m), gbafched, Och77(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6