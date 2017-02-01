₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by rem44: 5:11am
According to Jack who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the photos,the tumour pictured above was removed from the kidney of a child who couldn't afford the money for surgery.He wrote....
'Today was yet again a marathon surgery at theatre today, where this huge kidney cancer was removed in a very poor child who couldn't afford surgery for months. Thanks to our able and dependable Drs Nabena, Chigo Okoroafor Uwandu, and all theatre staff present today.
May the Almighty God bless and keep you all as you continue to participate in love saving'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-huge-tumour-removed-from-kidney-of.html
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by rem44: 5:12am
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by sarrki(m): 5:15am
Thank God for safe operations
God heal him and many more that look up to you for divine healing
1 Like
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Oyind17: 5:15am
Wow... Speedy recovery little angel
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by rifasenate11(m): 5:24am
OP viwers discretion needed in your title.
wish her a speedy recovery.
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by gbegemaster(m): 5:24am
Thank God for successful surgery.
Trust women to take selfies in every situation.
1 Like
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by kenonze(f): 5:49am
Good job guys.
I tot they said all Nigeria doctors are quacks
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by BlueShine(m): 5:53am
This guys look professional!
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Oliviaxx(f): 6:15am
omg!!!! wish him safe recovery oo
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Oktoberfest: 6:26am
Oliviaxx:...safe deliveryits like your aunt is in labour ward already...i wish her safe delivery o
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by princeakins(m): 6:36am
damn it
Dz has really tkn half of d boiz weight.
Good job medics
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Kondomatic(m): 6:46am
After God, respect doctors
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Oliviaxx(f): 6:53am
Oktoberfest:
dunno what's biting your heart this early morning oga...I meant 'recovery' not delivery. Typed that when I was still groggy from sleep. Thanks for pointing that out tho' u could have been more polite. Goodmorning to you too
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Oktoberfest: 7:03am
Oliviaxx:even with a lil humor added you still want "more" polite...no vex madam
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by miqos02(m): 11:24am
ok
|Re: Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) by Tazmode(m): 11:25am
Op, next time, you add "graphic pics"
(0) (Reply)
