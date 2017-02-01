Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Huge Cancerous Tumour Removed From Kidney Of Poor Child In Port Harcourt (Pics) (339 Views)

'Today was yet again a marathon surgery at theatre today, where this huge kidney cancer was removed in a very poor child who couldn't afford surgery for months. Thanks to our able and dependable Drs Nabena, Chigo Okoroafor Uwandu, and all theatre staff present today.

May the Almighty God bless and keep you all as you continue to participate in love saving'.







Thank God for safe operations



God heal him and many more that look up to you for divine healing 1 Like

Wow... Speedy recovery little angel

OP viwers discretion needed in your title.

wish her a speedy recovery.

Thank God for successful surgery.



Trust women to take selfies in every situation. 1 Like

Good job guys.



I tot they said all Nigeria doctors are quacks

This guys look professional!

omg!!!! wish him safe recovery oo

damn it



Dz has really tkn half of d boiz weight.



After God, respect doctors

ok