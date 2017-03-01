₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Ebal: 8:45am
VIDEO: Maid Stole Over N5Million Within 9 days Working With Her Boss
Maid Stole Over N5Million Within 9 days Working With Her Boss...
Picture1: Maid
Picture2: Maid's new bank account
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by SweetBanana: 10:08am
If you can take a lady as old and beautiful as this as your maid,ur senses call for questions. This lady's root may be Cotonou but her appearance and the Yoruba she is speaking shows she is a Lagos girl.And right from time immemorial, everybody knows those people as people that are not trustworthy as house help(sorry to say this, but it's the truth).Whenever we need house help,we should always be cautious of who we take for one.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by unclezuma: 10:24am
No Joy
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Pavore9: 10:25am
Sighs...N5million!
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by ipreach(m): 10:25am
Jesus Christ!
That woman have demonic heart
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by dragonking3: 10:25am
NCAN over to you.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by zicoraads(m): 10:25am
WTF?!
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by timidapsin(m): 10:25am
All I see is the Sexiness of the maid
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by flawlessT(f): 10:25am
Yorubas
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Abdulazeez007(m): 10:26am
ehn, and you call dis mama maid? Over to DSS investigate where they got such amount of cash! Taink Yu
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Nukualofa: 10:26am
Sharp Maid. This one has other duties apart from maid job
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Saintesquire: 10:26am
Chai. I missed it. I wanted to achieve this feat of being the first to comment on a Nairaland thread.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Sunofgod(m): 10:26am
5 milli.... This one no be recession but greed and stupidity.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by mekstaniac(m): 10:26am
Blame it on the recession. She for just steal 9 million so e go correspond with the number of days
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by perfectcato(m): 10:26am
F
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by kings09(m): 10:26am
No time to observe time. Ncan Chairmo, olaolulazio com n see ya ppl
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by obamd: 10:26am
I don't get how people give maids access to their bedrooms.
I can't understand it
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Nukualofa: 10:27am
SweetBanana:Stop this. Yorubas are good househelp The way yheythey kneel to greet you daily will make you to let your guard down
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by showreals(m): 10:27am
Sexy Maid hmmmmm
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Tazmode(m): 10:27am
Wow,
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Sanchez01: 10:27am
SweetBanana:She's obviously not Yoruba. Her Yoruba is not just it at all. Seems like she's from Cotonou.
Modified: She's from Cotonou.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by UNIQUEISRAEL: 10:28am
Even the boss has a lot to confess ooo...
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Ijaya123: 10:28am
I'm speechless. So who is now corrupt free in this country?
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Tazmode(m): 10:28am
Na wa o, #5m for house? That's tempting
My problem with some Nigerians is that they feel they are the owners of your freedom and life when you commit a crime and you are caught. How dare those wretched maggots beat a woman like that? She has been caught and has confessed but they still chose to humiliate her and record a video of her half dressed on top #5m.
No wonder some defendants are brought to court with all manner of injuries because of the incurable stupidity of some people
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Kassidy4luv(m): 10:28am
I watched the video yesterday........
dem beat craze comot for the woman head.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by thunderbabs(m): 10:29am
Skye bank and stolen money be like ...........
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by uscofield: 10:29am
Within 9days? She already had her map before working there as a maid.
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by semyman: 10:30am
Why I prefer sharia, which is no respecta, amputate the hand straight and be deformed for live. See the brain resetting slap, some unfortunate will say jungle justice, what about the jungle crime?
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by Ijaya123: 10:30am
SweetBanana:
Can you tell us the people who are trustworthy as house help?
|Re: Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) by LynnPetra: 10:30am
I can see the photographer is a woman, probably the madam. Stupid woman! She can't allow the maid to be d properly dressed before taking that useless picture before placing it on the internet. Little wonder some male helpers butcher you guys to pieces. Even wealthy people steal, talk more of a poor maid. Rubbish!!!!
