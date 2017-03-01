Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maid Steals N5million Within 9 Days Of Working With Her Boss (Photos, Video) (9549 Views)

Maid Stole Over N5Million Within 9 days Working With Her Boss...



http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/video-maid-stole-over-n5million-within.html



Picture1: Maid

If you can take a lady as old and beautiful as this as your maid,ur senses call for questions. This lady's root may be Cotonou but her appearance and the Yoruba she is speaking shows she is a Lagos girl.And right from time immemorial, everybody knows those people as people that are not trustworthy as house help(sorry to say this, but it's the truth).Whenever we need house help,we should always be cautious of who we take for one. 16 Likes





Sighs...N5million!

Jesus Christ!



That woman have demonic heart

WTF?!

All I see is the Sexiness of the maid 8 Likes

Yorubas 4 Likes

ehn, and you call dis mama maid? Over to DSS investigate where they got such amount of cash! Taink Yu 1 Like

Sharp Maid. This one has other duties apart from maid job

Chai. I missed it. I wanted to achieve this feat of being the first to comment on a Nairaland thread.

5 milli.... This one no be recession but greed and stupidity.

Blame it on the recession. She for just steal 9 million so e go correspond with the number of days 1 Like

I don't get how people give maids access to their bedrooms.



I can't understand it 1 Like

SweetBanana:

Stop this. Yorubas are good househelp The way they kneel to greet you daily will make you to let your guard down

Sexy Maid hmmmmm

Wow,

SweetBanana:

If you can take a lady as old and beautiful as this as your maid,ur senses call for questions. This lady's root may be Cotonou but her appearance and the Yoruba she is speaking shows she is a Lagos girl.And right from time immemorial, everybody knows those people as people that are not trustworthy as house help(sorry to say this, but it's the truth).Whenever we need house help,we should always be cautious of who we take for one. She's obviously not Yoruba. Her Yoruba is not just it at all. Seems like she's from Cotonou.



She's obviously not Yoruba. Her Yoruba is not just it at all. Seems like she's from Cotonou.

Modified: She's from Cotonou.

Even the boss has a lot to confess ooo...

I'm speechless. So who is now corrupt free in this country? 1 Like

Na wa o, #5m for house? That's tempting





My problem with some Nigerians is that they feel they are the owners of your freedom and life when you commit a crime and you are caught. How dare those wretched maggots beat a woman like that? She has been caught and has confessed but they still chose to humiliate her and record a video of her half dressed on top #5m.



No wonder some defendants are brought to court with all manner of injuries because of the incurable stupidity of some people 2 Likes

I watched the video yesterday........

dem beat craze comot for the woman head.

Skye bank and stolen money be like ...........

Within 9days? She already had her map before working there as a maid.

Why I prefer sharia, which is no respecta, amputate the hand straight and be deformed for live. See the brain resetting slap, some unfortunate will say jungle justice, what about the jungle crime?

SweetBanana:

If you can take a lady as old and beautiful as this as your maid,ur senses call for questions. This lady's root may be Cotonou but her appearance and the Yoruba she is speaking shows she is a Lagos girl.And right from time immemorial, everybody knows those people as people that are not trustworthy as house help(sorry to say this, but it's the truth).Whenever we need house help,we should always be cautious of who we take for one.



Can you tell us the people who are trustworthy as house help?