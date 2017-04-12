₦airaland Forum

Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by dre11(m): 9:17pm On Apr 11
Maid steals bosses’ $10,000


The police in Lagos have arrested a maid, Blessing Paul for allegedly stealing her boss’ $10,000 in Gbagada.

Paul was alleged to have forcibly opened the boss’ room with a knife and collected the money while the woman was at work.

It was gathered that the maid, who had been stealing money and other valuables from her victim’s home, handed over the foreign currencies to the house guard identified as Daniel.

The guard, it was gathered, handed the money to a security man at another residence in Gbagada, who in turn took it to a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator for the Naira equivalent.

But the operator was said to have told policemen he received only about $5,000 from Amos.

Instead of giving them N360/USD, the BDC operator gave the suspects at N86 per dollar, thereby shortchanging the alleged thieves of more than two million naira.

According to the command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), the woman they stole from was one Mrs. Tokunbo.

He said the maid confessed that the woman has been very kind to her, adding that she usually bought clothes and gift items for her to take to her family in Benue State.

]Cole said that the BDC operator gave the suspects N870, 000 as equivalent for $5,000, adding that the police have recovered N400, 000 from there.

“We also found N400, 000 in the maid’s bank account but we are following court’s procedure to seize the money. The BDC operator was allegedly given $10,000 but he claimed he only received $5,000. Investigation revealed that money and valuables have been missing in the house, but the woman didn’t suspect the maid until the theft of foreign currency last week.”

http://thenationonlineng.net/maid-steals-bosses-10000/

lalasticlala

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by LionDeLeo: 9:21pm On Apr 11
From the name, she is from the "educated" region who should know the prevailing exchange rate in addition to "I must make am" mentality, but

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by highrise07(m): 9:25pm On Apr 11
hmmm
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:29pm On Apr 11
cheesy

Blessing Paul... Which kain MUMU name be dis na...

Mtcheeww!!!

I thought it was dem wastern people as usual.

That Seun Egbeda takes the center point. Sophisticated thieves!!! cheesy

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by IamCeazer(m): 9:30pm On Apr 11
Na wah ooh
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by ikp120(m): 9:34pm On Apr 11
Chai, illiteracy is a disease indeed o. shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by stefanweeks: 9:45pm On Apr 11
Bloody o
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by emeijeh(m): 10:00pm On Apr 11
Chai

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Celcius: 10:02pm On Apr 11
BLOOD OF JESUS!!! Mehn...my heart cut as I came to comprehend the topic. N86/1$?

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by josephine123: 10:03pm On Apr 11
awoof..

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by umarshehu58: 10:11pm On Apr 11
Na dis one be theif theif from theif and ended up thiefing from theif.

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by babyfaceafrica: 10:20pm On Apr 11
I pity her...her jail sentence go long like third mainland bridge

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by veinless(f): 10:20pm On Apr 11
i can only imagine is naira is exchanged for dollar at d N86

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by smartty68(m): 10:20pm On Apr 11
Chai! She don't even know the worth of what she stole. Aboki follow steal from her indirectly

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by thunda1(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
kai the aboki na thief

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by jolof33: 10:21pm On Apr 11
Ogun kill d suffer head maid

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Anthony0094(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
Celcius:
BLOOD OF JESUS!!!
Mehn...my heart cut as I came to comprehend the topic.
N86/1$?
N86 to 1$ naija don good nah


person wey buy am na thief

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by princechurchill(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
Blessing Paul where do we place this name, reporting NCAN UAE BRANCH

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by pxjosh(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
N86/$ grin

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by adiqnels: 10:22pm On Apr 11
Ok
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:22pm On Apr 11
smiley soon Famous Cole will be an Assistant IG
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:23pm On Apr 11
The maid and exchanger should be shot dead

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Yomieluv(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
Thieves without brains

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by robosky02(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
illiteracy............ grin

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:24pm On Apr 11
LionDeLeo:
From the name, she is from the "educated" region who should know the prevailing exchange rate in addition to "I must make am" mentality, but

Heheheheh na DeFul handwork
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Sodijan(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Thief cannot loss, no matter d price he sold d stolen items

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Whaaatt
Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:25pm On Apr 11
princechurchill:
Blessing Paul where do we place this name, reporting NCAN UAE BRANCH

Una no dey ever go strike?

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by nothingmega122(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
LionDeLeo:
From the name, she is from the "educated" region who should know the prevailing exchange rate in addition to "I must make am" mentality, but
Fool the maid is either from South South Or Brown roof oduduwa Zoo tribe

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Pavore9: 10:26pm On Apr 11
See as BDC operator swindled those theives!

Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:26pm On Apr 11
BiafranBushBoy:
cheesy

Blessing Paul... Which kain MUMU name be dis na...

Mtcheeww!!!

I thought it was dem wastern people as usual.

That Seun Egbeda takes the center point. Sophisticated thieves!!! cheesy
Na Seun EGBE GBE!!!! grin grin

