|Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by dre11(m): 9:17pm On Apr 11
Maid steals bosses’ $10,000
The police in Lagos have arrested a maid, Blessing Paul for allegedly stealing her boss’ $10,000 in Gbagada.
http://thenationonlineng.net/maid-steals-bosses-10000/
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by LionDeLeo: 9:21pm On Apr 11
From the name, she is from the "educated" region who should know the prevailing exchange rate in addition to "I must make am" mentality, but
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by highrise07(m): 9:25pm On Apr 11
hmmm
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:29pm On Apr 11
Blessing Paul... Which kain MUMU name be dis na...
Mtcheeww!!!
I thought it was dem wastern people as usual.
That Seun Egbeda takes the center point. Sophisticated thieves!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by IamCeazer(m): 9:30pm On Apr 11
Na wah ooh
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by ikp120(m): 9:34pm On Apr 11
Chai, illiteracy is a disease indeed o.
9 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by stefanweeks: 9:45pm On Apr 11
Bloody o
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by emeijeh(m): 10:00pm On Apr 11
Chai
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Celcius: 10:02pm On Apr 11
BLOOD OF JESUS!!! Mehn...my heart cut as I came to comprehend the topic. N86/1$?
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by josephine123: 10:03pm On Apr 11
awoof..
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by umarshehu58: 10:11pm On Apr 11
Na dis one be theif theif from theif and ended up thiefing from theif.
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by babyfaceafrica: 10:20pm On Apr 11
I pity her...her jail sentence go long like third mainland bridge
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by veinless(f): 10:20pm On Apr 11
i can only imagine is naira is exchanged for dollar at d N86
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by smartty68(m): 10:20pm On Apr 11
Chai! She don't even know the worth of what she stole. Aboki follow steal from her indirectly
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by thunda1(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
kai the aboki na thief
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by jolof33: 10:21pm On Apr 11
Ogun kill d suffer head maid
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Anthony0094(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
Celcius:N86 to 1$ naija don good nah
person wey buy am na thief
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by princechurchill(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
Blessing Paul where do we place this name, reporting NCAN UAE BRANCH
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by pxjosh(m): 10:21pm On Apr 11
N86/$
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by adiqnels: 10:22pm On Apr 11
Ok
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:22pm On Apr 11
soon Famous Cole will be an Assistant IG
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:23pm On Apr 11
The maid and exchanger should be shot dead
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Yomieluv(m): 10:23pm On Apr 11
Thieves without brains
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by robosky02(m): 10:24pm On Apr 11
illiteracy............
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:24pm On Apr 11
LionDeLeo:
Heheheheh na DeFul handwork
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Sodijan(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Thief cannot loss, no matter d price he sold d stolen items
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
Whaaatt
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Justuceleague2: 10:25pm On Apr 11
princechurchill:
Una no dey ever go strike?
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by nothingmega122(m): 10:25pm On Apr 11
LionDeLeo:Fool the maid is either from South South Or Brown roof oduduwa Zoo tribe
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Pavore9: 10:26pm On Apr 11
See as BDC operator swindled those theives!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Maid Steals Bosses' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (pic) by Tazdroid(m): 10:26pm On Apr 11
BiafranBushBoy:Na Seun EGBE GBE!!!!
1 Like
