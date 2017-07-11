₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by forandy(m): 10:39am On Mar 01
1) Do not rush into a relationship just because you think you need someone to complete you or make you happier. You dont!
2) You will cry a lot over little things that feel like the world. It does not make you weak. It makes you "human".
3) You will do stupid things with your friends ang get in trouble. You'll question why you even did it in the first place, but that's okay. Lessons have to be learned.
4) Do not shut out people you care about because youre sad. Turn on some sad music for a little while then get up and move on.
5) You will fall in love with someone before you're Eighteen (18) , you would want them so badly and they might not return the feelings, but guess what? There will be others even if it feels like there will never be.
6) Getting attached to people emotionally hurts. Every one leaves, even if you think they are a permanent ink, they are not. They are just pen and that's the sad truth.
7) You're going to think you're over one of your exes and then they will try to talk to you and then every part of your brain will remember how much you adored them. That's okay. That's normal.
Someone will break your heart, you will be devastated. But I promise - life will go on.
9) Positive thoughts are possible, even if you're a very realistic person. You just have to be around the right friends
10) Not every one will like you. The good thing is - it doesn't matter
11) You'll wake up one morning and you'll think to yourself - "I can't do this today. I can't." But you can, and you'll be glad you did.
12) Friendships will end out of nowhere. Not because you lied or they changed, just simply because that is how life is.
13) No matter how badly you may feel, I swear one day You'll wake up and you won't feel this way. I can't tell you it'll be soon, but you won't spend your entire life down. You'll wake up some day and you will laugh and smile and mean it.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by veekid(m): 9:43am
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by uruego(f): 9:43am
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by kaybestt(m): 9:43am
..
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by fuckerstard: 9:43am
Papiikush:
This your advice na die o.
3 Likes
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by osumak2: 9:43am
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Papiikush: 9:43am
Education is scam in Nigeria. Just collect your school fees and run to another country.
Stay away from women, they will break your heart especially a demon called Patricia
13 Likes
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by sammieguze(m): 9:43am
true
but eventually, those are the things that shape us and made us who we are
experience they say is the best teacher
2 Likes
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by slimdude(m): 9:44am
Nice one
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by marooh(m): 9:44am
15. Instead of smoking India hemp drink kai kai
16. Don't peep people that take their bath instead watch BF.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by pterson(m): 9:44am
Maybe you close your ears. You locked them and put a password.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by holuwajobar(m): 9:44am
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by orobs93(m): 9:44am
Trash
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Sniper12: 9:44am
bills awaits u in the future
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by damosade(m): 9:45am
Hen hen
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Emperor119(m): 9:46am
lemme camp here
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:47am
You need to learn about financial freedom, business not just relationship...teach the teens self reliance and not just emotional escapades
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Oyindidi(f): 9:47am
Nice one
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by fait10(m): 9:47am
Rip man. Very bad news
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by AreaFada2: 9:48am
Makes sense.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by SplendidE(f): 9:50am
lemme book space
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by judemmesoma(m): 9:50am
They did not tell me that a president will stay away for 60days
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by mesheikh(m): 9:51am
forget abt love, go to school, hustle hard, make money, achieve ur dreams and Goals in a young age and every other tin will b urs...
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by DrayZee: 9:51am
osumak2:Well, at least your face is brown.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by mcayomind(m): 9:56am
bedwetting..... is normal
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by princeSammyz: 9:56am
#Truth
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Fresca(f): 9:58am
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Rhofiu(m): 9:59am
Nice, and pretty cool.
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by johnbuck81(m): 9:59am
this is a very nice piece for the young lads...
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Papiikush: 10:00am
fuckerstard:Na so
1 Like
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by seunny4lif(m): 10:01am
Papiikush:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 13 Things I Needed To Hear When I Was A Teenager by Zabilon007(m): 10:01am
Seems like something a lady would write...
OP... YOU'RE MORE EMOTIONAL THAN LOGICAL for a Man..... Or wait? Are you a 'woman masked behind that (m)
