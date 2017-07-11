Do not rush into a relationship just because you think you need someone to complete you or make you happier. You dont!



2) You will cry a lot over little things that feel like the world. It does not make you weak. It makes you "human".



3) You will do stupid things with your friends ang get in trouble. You'll question why you even did it in the first place, but that's okay. Lessons have to be learned.



4) Do not shut out people you care about because youre sad. Turn on some sad music for a little while then get up and move on.



5) You will fall in love with someone before you're Eighteen (18) , you would want them so badly and they might not return the feelings, but guess what? There will be others even if it feels like there will never be.



6) Getting attached to people emotionally hurts. Every one leaves, even if you think they are a permanent ink, they are not. They are just pen and that's the sad truth.



7) You're going to think you're over one of your exes and then they will try to talk to you and then every part of your brain will remember how much you adored them. That's okay. That's normal.



Someone will break your heart, you will be devastated. But I promise - life will go on.



9) Positive thoughts are possible, even if you're a very realistic person. You just have to be around the right friends



10) Not every one will like you. The good thing is - it doesn't matter



11) You'll wake up one morning and you'll think to yourself - "I can't do this today. I can't." But you can, and you'll be glad you did.



12) Friendships will end out of nowhere. Not because you lied or they changed, just simply because that is how life is.



13) No matter how badly you may feel, I swear one day You'll wake up and you won't feel this way. I can't tell you it'll be soon, but you won't spend your entire life down. You'll wake up some day and you will laugh and smile and mean it.



