Below were his words as shared on his facebook page, "Yesterday, I read the greatest shock of my life on an American website.



An American woman was describing the signs needed inorder to detect a Nigerian who has a hidden identity, I was going through the signs till I came to one that really stunned and consternated me.



She revealed that most Nigerians are illitrates who don't know how to make a simple correct sentence.



She was probably talking 'bout the poor usage of "am" and "i" in a sentence. Eg "am going to come soon" and "i arrived yesterday".



The reason that I'm sharing this to the whole Nigerians is because, this mistake has really gone viral and people of other countries have noticed this flaw that is only associated with Nigerians.



I am so much unhappy because, even celebrities and prominent Nigerian citizens that are supposed to correct this impression are also starting a sentence with "am" instead of "I'm" or "I am", while others are starting a sentence with "i", instead of "I".



Some languages are expediently subject-drop languages, but English is considered a subject-obligatory language. Thus, making the poor usage of the above words, non standard.



I would have said that the poor usage was created by a Nigerian, but Nigerians don't create English words nor how it will be used.



Comrade Nnadi Goodluck is trying to address this issue that has really been going on for so long and hoping to put an end to it with this message.



So, Nigerians, I urge you all to stop making this silly mistakes and always make the right and felicitous grammatical constituents. Thank you all.



Please, use the share button to share this message till every Nigerian get's to see it."[/color]

Nigerians, what is your take on this?





And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak? 43 Likes 1 Share

Yeah.. Nigerians are illiterate.. Come to London where i live, you will see them roaming the streets of london. 2 Likes

Does spoken English makes one illiterate? So what about those that can speak Correct English but can't speak their language?



#Its all about communication, if you can hear and understand me, then its OK. 19 Likes 3 Shares

Make dem gerrerahia, since dey see nothing wrong in British, Australian or New Zealand English, make dem leave Nigerian English.. So long as u understand what I mean, den we're gud.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Naija people make we learn!

Thank you for this piece







Thanks 1 Like

My only problem is that every hungry person is a comrade 2 Likes

Am here comrade coman beat me

Issorite.......





















































I am more worried about Nnadi Goodluck than the faceless American woman. Nigerians write "am" while Americans write "ain't" and English folks say something that sounds like "innit". Big deal!



Nnadi needs to get a life.



\ 7 Likes

Am coming back



i will comment later

Also, it is you not yhu

am cuming to smack some sense into ur skull. rubbish

What about Americans who can't speak or write correct English?









Communication is KEY





I was thinking he was going to give us examples that are more elaborate



The woman self no sabi anything pass English. 1 Like

Abeggy jare , can the woman speak Yoruba or other Nigerian languages fluently...!

We need to define illiteracy first, it really has nothing to do with the way or how anyone speaks a language.



It has to do more with an ability to READ, and not necessarily in ENGLISH.



Like a poster said, which of the Nigerian languages can the Americana read or speak.



Let's stop fooling ourselves. It's absolutely wrong to start a sentence with "am" but it shouldn't be used as a criteria to judge Nigerians as illiterates.



I'm open to critics though 1 Like 1 Share

Igbos and the eternal inferiority complex syndrome.



Ayam going to comment later.... 3 Likes 1 Share

Chicks

Am coming back to comment

what about Americans that speak ghetto





The irony of the whole thing is that the vast majority are ignorant and insist on going the wrong way by starting a sentence with the word "Am" I'm glad to know that someone else has also noticed this flawThe irony of the whole thing is that the vast majority are ignorant and insist on going the wrong way by starting a sentence with the word "Am"