|Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 12:57pm
Comrade Nnadi Goodluck adviced Nigerians on the poor usage of "am" and "i" in a sentence.
Below were his words as shared on his facebook page,
"Yesterday, I read the greatest shock of my life on an American website.
Nigerians, what is your take on this?
Source- http://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/207516769727969
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Kondomatic(m): 12:59pm
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:03pm
Kondomatic:

And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?

Lmao!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by ernesty20(m): 1:12pm
Yeah.. Nigerians are illiterate.. Come to London where i live, you will see them roaming the streets of london.
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:16pm
ernesty20:
Haha, this damn serious!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by CoolFreeday(m): 1:18pm
Does spoken English makes one illiterate? So what about those that can speak Correct English but can't speak their language?
#Its all about communication, if you can hear and understand me, then its OK.
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:21pm
CoolFreeday:
True talk joor!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Nbote(m): 1:35pm
Make dem gerrerahia, since dey see nothing wrong in British, Australian or New Zealand English, make dem leave Nigerian English.. So long as u understand what I mean, den we're gud..
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:39pm
Nbote:
Let the whites leave us alone!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Paul2434: 2:41pm
Naija people make we learn!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by amiibaby(f): 2:51pm
Thank you for this piece
Thanks
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:51pm
My only problem is that every hungry person is a comrade
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Grafixnuel(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:52pm
Am here comrade coman beat me
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by 247Dior(m): 2:54pm
Kondomatic:how many Americans are hustling to come to Nigeria?
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Arewa12: 2:54pm
Issorite.......
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by InvertedHammer: 2:54pm
/
I am more worried about Nnadi Goodluck than the faceless American woman. Nigerians write "am" while Americans write "ain't" and English folks say something that sounds like "innit". Big deal!
Nnadi needs to get a life.
\
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 2:55pm
Am coming back
i will comment later
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by ITbomb(m): 2:55pm
Also, it is you not yhu
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cooljoe(m): 2:55pm
am cuming to smack some sense into ur skull. rubbish
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by LAFO(f): 2:56pm
What about Americans who can't speak or write correct English?
Communication is KEY
I was thinking he was going to give us examples that are more elaborate
The woman self no sabi anything pass English.
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cygnus05(m): 2:57pm
Abeggy jare , can the woman speak Yoruba or other Nigerian languages fluently...!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by helphelp: 2:57pm
We need to define illiteracy first, it really has nothing to do with the way or how anyone speaks a language.
It has to do more with an ability to READ, and not necessarily in ENGLISH.
Like a poster said, which of the Nigerian languages can the Americana read or speak.
Let's stop fooling ourselves. It's absolutely wrong to start a sentence with "am" but it shouldn't be used as a criteria to judge Nigerians as illiterates.
I'm open to critics though
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by searchng4love: 2:57pm
Igbos and the eternal inferiority complex syndrome.
Ayam going to comment later....
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by YEMOYEMI: 2:58pm
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cygnus05(m): 2:59pm
247Dior:you can ask google bro!
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by musulumi(m): 2:59pm
Am coming back to comment
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by pweeryambre: 3:00pm
what about Americans that speak ghetto
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Kobicove(m): 3:00pm
I'm glad to know that someone else has also noticed this flaw
The irony of the whole thing is that the vast majority are ignorant and insist on going the wrong way by starting a sentence with the word "Am"
|Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by PetrePan(m): 3:00pm
i don't give a mess..who's gonna bash me for this?..'i'
