₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,741 members, 3,393,427 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 03:36 PM

Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck (5342 Views)

The Only English Sentence That When Read In Reverse Will Still Be The Same / When To Use "Will" Or "Would" In A Sentence. / Breaking News Oshiomole Comrade Bus On Fire At Uniben Gate (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 12:57pm
Comrade Nnadi Goodluck adviced Nigerians on the poor usage of "am" and "i" in a sentence.

Below were his words as shared on his facebook page,
"Yesterday, I read the greatest shock of my life on an American website.

An American woman was describing the signs needed inorder to detect a Nigerian who has a hidden identity, I was going through the signs till I came to one that really stunned and consternated me.

She revealed that most Nigerians are illitrates who don't know how to make a simple correct sentence.

She was probably talking 'bout the poor usage of "am" and "i" in a sentence. Eg "am going to come soon" and "i arrived yesterday".

The reason that I'm sharing this to the whole Nigerians is because, this mistake has really gone viral and people of other countries have noticed this flaw that is only associated with Nigerians.

I am so much unhappy because, even celebrities and prominent Nigerian citizens that are supposed to correct this impression are also starting a sentence with "am" instead of "I'm" or "I am", while others are starting a sentence with "i", instead of "I".

Some languages are expediently subject-drop languages, but English is considered a subject-obligatory language. Thus, making the poor usage of the above words, non standard.

I would have said that the poor usage was created by a Nigerian, but Nigerians don't create English words nor how it will be used.

Comrade Nnadi Goodluck is trying to address this issue that has really been going on for so long and hoping to put an end to it with this message.

So, Nigerians, I urge you all to stop making this silly mistakes and always make the right and felicitous grammatical constituents. Thank you all.

Please, use the share button to share this message till every Nigerian get's to see it."[/color]

Nigerians, what is your take on this?


Source- http://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/207516769727969

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Kondomatic(m): 12:59pm
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:03pm
Kondomatic:
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?
Kondomatic:
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?
Kondomatic:
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?

Lmao!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by ernesty20(m): 1:12pm
Yeah.. Nigerians are illiterate.. Come to London where i live, you will see them roaming the streets of london.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:16pm
ernesty20:
Yeah.. Nigerians are illiterate.. Come to London where i live, you will see them roaming the streets of london.

Haha, this damn serious!
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by CoolFreeday(m): 1:18pm
Does spoken English makes one illiterate? So what about those that can speak Correct English but can't speak their language?

#Its all about communication, if you can hear and understand me, then its OK.

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:21pm
CoolFreeday:
Does spoken English makes one illiterate? So what about those that can speak Correct English but can't speak their language?

#Its all about communication, if you can hear and understand me, then its OK.

True talk joor!
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Nbote(m): 1:35pm
Make dem gerrerahia, since dey see nothing wrong in British, Australian or New Zealand English, make dem leave Nigerian English.. So long as u understand what I mean, den we're gud..

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Emperoo: 1:39pm
Nbote:
Make dem gerrerahia, since dey see nothing wrong in British, Australian or New Zealand English, make dem leave Nigerian English.. So long as u understand what I mean, den we're gud..

Let the whites leave us alone!
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Paul2434: 2:41pm
Naija people make we learn!
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by amiibaby(f): 2:51pm
Thank you for this piece



Thanks

1 Like

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:51pm
My only problem is that every hungry person is a comrade

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Grafixnuel(m): 2:51pm
Gift your friends a very nice cartoonized pictures on their bday.. Pm me now... Very affordable

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by DuBLINGreenb(m): 2:52pm
Am here comrade coman beat me
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by 247Dior(m): 2:54pm
Kondomatic:
And which Nigerian language can the American woman speak?
how many Americans are hustling to come to Nigeria?

1 Like

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Arewa12: 2:54pm
Issorite.......


























VIST HAIRSTYLE27 FOR MORE HAIRSTYLE UPDATE http:// hairstyle27.blogspot.com.ng/

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by InvertedHammer: 2:54pm
/
I am more worried about Nnadi Goodluck than the faceless American woman. Nigerians write "am" while Americans write "ain't" and English folks say something that sounds like "innit". Big deal!

Nnadi needs to get a life.

\

7 Likes

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Ttrrffyyghuuh: 2:55pm
Am coming back

i will comment later
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by ITbomb(m): 2:55pm
Also, it is you not yhu
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cooljoe(m): 2:55pm
am cuming to smack some sense into ur skull. rubbish
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by LAFO(f): 2:56pm
What about Americans who can't speak or write correct English?




Communication is KEY


I was thinking he was going to give us examples that are more elaborate

The woman self no sabi anything pass English.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cygnus05(m): 2:57pm
Abeggy jare , can the woman speak Yoruba or other Nigerian languages fluently...!
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by helphelp: 2:57pm
We need to define illiteracy first, it really has nothing to do with the way or how anyone speaks a language.

It has to do more with an ability to READ, and not necessarily in ENGLISH.

Like a poster said, which of the Nigerian languages can the Americana read or speak.

Let's stop fooling ourselves. It's absolutely wrong to start a sentence with "am" but it shouldn't be used as a criteria to judge Nigerians as illiterates.

I'm open to critics though

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by searchng4love: 2:57pm
Igbos and the eternal inferiority complex syndrome.

Ayam going to comment later....

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by YEMOYEMI: 2:58pm
Chicks

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by cygnus05(m): 2:59pm
247Dior:
how many Americans are hustling to come to Nigeria?
you can ask google bro!

1 Like

Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by musulumi(m): 2:59pm
Am coming back to comment
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by pweeryambre: 3:00pm
what about Americans that speak ghetto
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by Kobicove(m): 3:00pm
I'm glad to know that someone else has also noticed this flaw undecided

The irony of the whole thing is that the vast majority are ignorant and insist on going the wrong way by starting a sentence with the word "Am"
Re: Nigerians, Stop Starting A Sentence With 'Am' Or 'i' - Comrade Nnadi Goodluck by PetrePan(m): 3:00pm
i don't give a mess..who's gonna bash me for this?..'i'

(0) (1) (Reply)

Yabatech Part Time Form & HND Full Time Form For 2012/13 Admission Now On Sale. / Prof.oye Ibidapo Obe,the Best Vice Chancellor Of The Year! / Fed Poly Ado Ekiti Post Pce Result

Viewing this topic: PURITYAUTOZ, CarterMula, sunniz12(m), Solonzo17, sleeveless, donsteady(m), Gunnaz007, Lemmy123(m), pija(m), Fiscabally(m), ghost08(m), Paul2434, yodin, tweetsme(m), Waley23, Eazeee(m), DAramis, horllyma(m), nobodysmanrob(m), Ridwan2020, sheymaziggy, desertboom(m), Aluweezy(m), iamlynn(f), mikecino(m), lexxybb, nextprince, Dymaco(m), Ayohbk(m), Venusman(m), sunkanmi105, ajerimitan, LagosIkd, Johniyke2flex(m), sandyisioma(f), MrPresident1, luckihy, leewin(m), leenu11, wunmi590(m), Alphamale2017(m), lanreunlimited(m), unclebobo, juventino, kingsamosy(m), enigma2007(m), Barywhyte(m), Eliona, Jenifa123, Peeo(f), Paul2435, FlyTee(m), volterra(m), nwarosa, MrSocrate(m), hysteriabox(m), wolverine1987, proudlyND(m), ikorodureporta, Martinscov(m), clickplust, SirdimayG(m), justman911(m), nnokwa042(m), olalinks, beautycrush24(f), ngolokante(m), Millsz(m), exeasy(m), Adebaba1(m), iambijo(m), Ucheoman, sweetenheskey(m), Prinzyy, praisehim(m), gmhc(m), noblito2017(m), wealthywiseman, oluwayimika123, ThePathfinder(m), prettyrosiemua(f), bulletproofmonk, remzor(m), maziyo(m), Disneyboy, zynellsmum(f), camaraderi(m), jaybiz007(m), ephraem, latonyn(m), diasporaman(m), Areaboy2(m) and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.