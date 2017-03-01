₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by ragiluhivo: 1:44pm
Rachel Dolezal, the former head of Spokane, Washington's NAACP chapter who claimed to be black before her parents 'outed' her as white, officially changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington court in October, legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com show.
Nkechi, short for Nkechinyere, is a name that originates from the Igbo language of Nigeria and means 'what god has given' or 'gift of god.'
Diallo, meaning 'bold,' is a last name of Fula origin. The Fula people are a Muslim ethnic group thought to have roots in the Middle East and North Africa, who are now widely dispersed across West Africa.
Since the revelation about her race two years ago, Dolezal, 39, has had a difficult time patching her reputation back together and providing for herself and three children.
After applying for more than 100 jobs, including a position at the university where she used to teach, she says that no employer will hire her. A friend reportedly helped her pay two months of rent and Dolezal said she expects to be homeless.
Shortly after her name change last fall, though, Dolezal employed her newfound identity to try to garner a small amount of positive attention.
She started a Change.org petition in October urging the TEDx organization to post one of her controversial speeches from April, 2016 at the University of Idaho. She listed the petition under Nkechi Diallo, never mentioning her birth name.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4271436/Rachel-Dolezal-changes-Nkechi-Diallo.html#ixzz4aAi2cvmB
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by kechywillz(m): 1:50pm
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by thonyrule(m): 1:50pm
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by LAFO(f): 1:55pm
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Jabioro: 1:57pm
I pity you, if you know what black are going through you will never opted to do so, and to make the matter worst you now choose a name from Nigeria.. Ha yah yah yaaah! I know you nothing about your choice of name and the country.. I beg heat won kill me no light..
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by kollynxofodile(m): 2:11pm
Jabioro:U just spoke like man without self confident
I pray ur children will not think like u
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Jabioro: 2:13pm
kollynxofodile:Amen...!!!
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by ragiluhivo: 2:21pm
kollynxofodile:
Honestly the dude has inferiority complex
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Kennyodinye: 2:44pm
Jabioro:Spotted
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Ahmadgani(m): 2:55pm
The fourth guy that replied this post has low self esteem.
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by edoboy33(m): 2:56pm
the rising sun people no go let us hear word again
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by LaEvilIMiss(f): 3:04pm
I don't know why she chose to be a Flatino instead of an Afanji or a Malu
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Onyenna(m): 3:15pm
Ahmadgani:
Gbam!
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by petermungai: 3:47pm
I wish you could have taken kenyan name instead of this from poor nigerians,take name like Njeri,Wambui,wangari mathaai,names of sunstance
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by PetrePan(m): 3:55pm
So,must we knw about it..her choice..
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Earth2Metahuman: 3:57pm
So what do you want us to do about it?
Start a carnival?
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Mrhaven(m): 4:07pm
Jabioro:Afonja patriarch spotted, na them with inferiority complex
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by xecuter(m): 4:08pm
petermungai:tozo kenyan rabbit
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by strrev: 4:08pm
petermungai:
or moonstance
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Okosta(m): 4:09pm
the lady is so wise to have thinked of getting biafran passport by name. kudos to the lady we will consider her when time reach
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Davidblen(m): 4:13pm
Nkechi
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by absoluteSuccess: 4:19pm
Affection driven change.
Some whites are deeply affectionate with the aura of the black man, and many blacks feels the same way towards whites. Even in slave trade era,
Many whites are opposed to slave trade believing that the black man is no different from white other than skin colour. But others are very ruthless with the blacks.
There were whites among the conductors of underground tunnels where blacks running away from enslavers from southern America passes through to freedom up north, before the civil war.
There were whites among black protesting for civil right back in the days of Luther king.
Everywhere, some are affectionate, some are not, but very hateful.
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by fernandoc(m): 4:20pm
Nkechi nwanyi oma u are always welcome. See as she fine like real nwa afo igbo!
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by petermungai: 4:30pm
xecuter small brains
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by petermungai: 4:34pm
poor reporting we need not to know this whether she changes name or not none of our business poor poor nigerians
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by NaWetinDey(m): 5:00pm
One good gesture to Nigeria. I pledge to Nigeria our wretched home, to b....
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by wayne4loan: 5:11pm
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by Idydarling(f): 5:33pm
she for change her name to Ekaette now
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by VulgarLee(m): 5:48pm
proudly flats
afonjas no go like dis one [color=#006600][/color]
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by careytommy7(m): 6:19pm
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by AMAUCHESKY: 7:01pm
hmmmm dear i better you wait till biafra comes o, because for now we are under confussion
Re: Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo by agadez007(m): 7:34pm
petermungai:those sounds like names of Animals
No be only wangari,na wrangler jean
