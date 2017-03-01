Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name To Nkechi Amare Diallo (6554 Views)

Nkechi, short for Nkechinyere, is a name that originates from the Igbo language of Nigeria and means 'what god has given' or 'gift of god.'

Diallo, meaning 'bold,' is a last name of Fula origin. The Fula people are a Muslim ethnic group thought to have roots in the Middle East and North Africa, who are now widely dispersed across West Africa.



Since the revelation about her race two years ago, Dolezal, 39, has had a difficult time patching her reputation back together and providing for herself and three children.



After applying for more than 100 jobs, including a position at the university where she used to teach, she says that no employer will hire her. A friend reportedly helped her pay two months of rent and Dolezal said she expects to be homeless.

Shortly after her name change last fall, though, Dolezal employed her newfound identity to try to garner a small amount of positive attention.







She started a Change.org petition in October urging the TEDx organization to post one of her controversial speeches from April, 2016 at the University of Idaho. She listed the petition under Nkechi Diallo, never mentioning her birth name.



Welcome home 7 Likes 1 Share

I pity you, if you know what black are going through you will never opted to do so, and to make the matter worst you now choose a name from Nigeria.. Ha yah yah yaaah! I know you nothing about your choice of name and the country.. I beg heat won kill me no light.. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Jabioro:

I pity you, if you know what black are going through you will never opted to do so, and to make the matter worst you now choose a name from Nigeria.. Ha yah yah yaaah! I know you nothing about your choice of name and the country.. I beg heat won kill me no light.. U just spoke like man without self confident



I pray ur children will not think like u U just spoke like man without self confidentI pray ur children will not think like u 32 Likes

kollynxofodile:

U just spoke like man without self confident

I pray ur children will not think like u Amen...!!! Amen...!!! 5 Likes

kollynxofodile:



U just spoke like man without self confident



I pray ur children will not think like u

Honestly the dude has inferiority complex Honestly the dude has inferiority complex 12 Likes

Jabioro:

I pity you, if you know what black are going through you will never opted to do so, and to make the matter worst you now choose a name from Nigeria.. Ha yah yah yaaah! I know you nothing about your choice of name and the country.. I beg heat won kill me no light.. Spotted Spotted 1 Like 1 Share

The fourth guy that replied this post has low self esteem. 5 Likes

I don't know why she chose to be a Flatino instead of an Afanji or a Malu

Ahmadgani:

The fourth guy that replied this post has low self esteem.







Gbam! Gbam! 2 Likes

I wish you could have taken kenyan name instead of this from poor nigerians,take name like Njeri,Wambui,wangari mathaai,names of sunstance

So what do you want us to do about it?

Start a carnival?

Jabioro:

I pity you, if you know what black are going through you will never opted to do so, and to make the matter worst you now choose a name from Nigeria.. Ha yah yah yaaah! I know you nothing about your choice of name and the country.. I beg heat won kill me no light.. Afonja patriarch spotted, na them with inferiority complex Afonja patriarch spotted, na them with inferiority complex 4 Likes

petermungai:

I wish you could have taken kenyan name instead of this from poor nigerians,take name like Njeri,Wambui,wangari mathaai,names of sunstance tozo kenyan rabbit tozo kenyan rabbit 3 Likes

petermungai:

I wish you could have taken kenyan name instead of this from poor nigerians,take name like Njeri,Wambui,wangari mathaai,names of sunstance

or moonstance or moonstance 7 Likes

the lady is so wise to have thinked of getting biafran passport by name. kudos to the lady we will consider her when time reach 4 Likes

Affection driven change.



Some whites are deeply affectionate with the aura of the black man, and many blacks feels the same way towards whites. Even in slave trade era,



Many whites are opposed to slave trade believing that the black man is no different from white other than skin colour. But others are very ruthless with the blacks.



There were whites among the conductors of underground tunnels where blacks running away from enslavers from southern America passes through to freedom up north, before the civil war.



There were whites among black protesting for civil right back in the days of Luther king.



Everywhere, some are affectionate, some are not, but very hateful. 2 Likes

Nkechi nwanyi oma u are always welcome. See as she fine like real nwa afo igbo! 2 Likes

poor reporting we need not to know this whether she changes name or not none of our business poor poor nigerians

One good gesture to Nigeria. I pledge to Nigeria our wretched home, to b....

she for change her name to Ekaette now





afonjas no go like dis one [color=#006600][/color] proudly flatsafonjas no go like dis one[color=#006600][/color]

hmmmm dear i better you wait till biafra comes o, because for now we are under confussion