A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos)
A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Explorers(m): 5:18am
Despite a recent trend of disbelief toward global warming, Mother Nature has just made herself clear.
A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg hasjust broken away from Antarctic ice shelf, and it’s an alarm we should all be heeding.
The iceberg, which has an area of roughly 4 times the size of London at 5800 km2, was part of an ice sheet known as Larsen C.
Researchers at Swansea University had been watching the glacial divide for months, and using satellite imaging, they were able to determine that the iceberg ‘calved’ (broke away) from Antarctica sometime between July 10th and 12th.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by DAramis: 5:22am
Flooding loading
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Explorers(m): 5:23am
Due to the rapid rising of temperatures in West Antarctica, ice shelves are becoming more fragile than ever.
Not only does this massive iceberg pose a security risk to maritime traffic, its separation could cause glaciers stabilized by Larsen C to drift into the Atlantic Ocean and melt, which could raise the global water mark by 10 centimeters.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Explorers(m): 5:27am
That rogue ice disrupts maritime safety, then melts, causing water levels all around the world to rise.
Polar animal species like emperor penguins, are also threatened by the slow decimation of their habitats.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Ajewealth123(m): 5:39am
O ga o.
What harm does this pose?
Modified, thanks for all that contributed.
So una mean say places like lekki,banana island,vi,ikoyi,elegushi water go just throway all of them?
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Atlantia(f): 5:54am
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Paulpaulpaul(m): 6:02am
So, global warming aint a fluke afterall
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by ednut1(m): 6:06am
There has been different climate changes eg ice age without human emissions. I am with Trump on this global warming thing, would stopping emmisions turn the tide of the so called global warming. Nothing bt propaganda abeg
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by remi1444(m): 6:10am
nawa ooo....global warming ringing.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by tolugar: 6:11am
More things that ll lead to extinction of man
But
We ll always find a way to survive
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Luciferdevil(m): 6:21am
And I was thinking of travelling to Europe with my private jet tomorrow or next chaiii.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by ILoveChess: 6:25am
Explorers:God is great
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Krystalzkris(f): 6:29am
norm of the North.... sad thing is the is no way to save the situation
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by rottennaija(m): 6:32am
Ajewealth123:
Serious one ooo
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Explorers(m): 6:32am
Ajewealth123:
Some scientist are with and some are against the fact that this can lead to rise in sea level after melting.
They claimed that the break off has claimed 10% of the ice shelf and that can hasten more glacial flowing into the ocean.
But to me personally, i believe that this can cause the ocean level to rise.
Just like filling a bucket with water, then drop 5kg of ice into it.
Its going to spill now abi
Pictured is what normal iceberg looks like, its floating and about 80% of the mass is underwater.
Now imagine something that's over over a trillion-tonne, 5800km2
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Pilate2016(m): 6:34am
Coastal regions all over the world should be at alert. Oh Lekki! Ordinary rainfall and you were flooded. I pray your residents get sense and emulate Noah.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Omittesb(m): 6:45am
Wow. That's terrible
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Aremu01(m): 6:45am
Africa is blessed
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by sirfee(m): 6:46am
The global warming thingy is real,I dont really know why Trump is against it.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Pilate2016(m): 6:50am
Aremu01:Oga all men are involved oo. Just be at alert if you're living at the coastal region.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by tk4rd: 7:01am
Explorers:Will it be that badly felt globally.??
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:02am
while scientists from other part of the world are busy carrying out research and monitoring what's happening in the world, our own dear scientists are busy carrying about long long files roaming our street looking for with collar jobs.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:03am
Luciferdevil:oga ooo.
There is God ooo
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:04am
Krystalzkris:which kind talk be this again?
there must be a way biko
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Explorers(m): 7:06am
tk4rd:
Definitely bro, if it keeps breaking and melting.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:06am
Pilate2016:chai.
Noah,?
u are wicked oo
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Jude76(m): 7:08am
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by ExAngel007(f): 7:08am
this really really bad
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by crotonite(m): 7:21am
wow
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Efewestern: 7:28am
Ajewealth123:flooding.
that's about a trillions of trillions litre of water, it will increase the world water level, thereby causing flood in most Part of the world.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by careytommy7(m): 7:29am
LOl... I find it amazing some of you still believe this global warming crap.
Re: A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) by Nbote(m): 7:35am
careytommy7:
I find it embarrassing U still hold such crappy reasoning..
