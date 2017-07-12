Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / A Trillion-tons Iceberg, 4 Times The Size Of London Broke-off Antarctica(photos) (16673 Views)

A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg hasjust broken away from Antarctic ice shelf, and it’s an alarm we should all be heeding.



The iceberg, which has an area of roughly 4 times the size of London at 5800 km2, was part of an ice sheet known as Larsen C.



Researchers at Swansea University had been watching the glacial divide for months, and using satellite imaging, they were able to determine that the iceberg ‘calved’ (broke away) from Antarctica sometime between July 10th and 12th.











http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/12/world/larsen-c-antarctica/index.html



Flooding loading 9 Likes 1 Share

Due to the rapid rising of temperatures in West Antarctica, ice shelves are becoming more fragile than ever.



Not only does this massive iceberg pose a security risk to maritime traffic, its separation could cause glaciers stabilized by Larsen C to drift into the Atlantic Ocean and melt, which could raise the global water mark by 10 centimeters. 21 Likes 1 Share

That rogue ice disrupts maritime safety, then melts, causing water levels all around the world to rise.







Polar animal species like emperor penguins, are also threatened by the slow decimation of their habitats. 6 Likes 3 Shares

O ga o.

What harm does this pose?





Modified, thanks for all that contributed.

So una mean say places like lekki,banana island,vi,ikoyi,elegushi water go just throway all of them? 30 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes

So, global warming aint a fluke afterall 14 Likes 1 Share

. Nothing bt propaganda abeg There has been different climate changes eg ice age without human emissions. I am with Trump on this global warming thing, would stopping emmisions turn the tide of the so called global warming. Nothing bt propaganda abeg 11 Likes 2 Shares

nawa ooo....global warming ringing. 1 Like

More things that ll lead to extinction of man



But



We ll always find a way to survive 4 Likes

And I was thinking of travelling to Europe with my private jet tomorrow or next chaiii. 3 Likes

Explorers:

norm of the North.... sad thing is the is no way to save the situation 2 Likes

Ajewealth123:

O ga o.

What harm does this pose?

Serious one ooo Serious one ooo 1 Like

Ajewealth123:

O ga o.

What harm does this pose?

Some scientist are with and some are against the fact that this can lead to rise in sea level after melting.



They claimed that the break off has claimed 10% of the ice shelf and that can hasten more glacial flowing into the ocean.







But to me personally, i believe that this can cause the ocean level to rise.



Just like filling a bucket with water, then drop 5kg of ice into it.



Its going to spill now abi





Pictured is what normal iceberg looks like, its floating and about 80% of the mass is underwater.



Coastal regions all over the world should be at alert. Oh Lekki! Ordinary rainfall and you were flooded. I pray your residents get sense and emulate Noah. 47 Likes 4 Shares

Wow. That's terrible

Africa is blessed 2 Likes 1 Share

The global warming thingy is real,I dont really know why Trump is against it. 3 Likes

Aremu01:

Africa is blessed Oga all men are involved oo. Just be at alert if you're living at the coastal region. Oga all men are involved oo. Just be at alert if you're living at the coastal region. 7 Likes

while scientists from other part of the world are busy carrying out research and monitoring what's happening in the world, our own dear scientists are busy carrying about long long files roaming our street looking for with collar jobs. 19 Likes

Luciferdevil:

And I was thinking of travelling to Europe with my private jet tomorrow or next chaiii. oga ooo.





There is God ooo oga ooo.There is God ooo

Krystalzkris:

norm of the North.... sad thing is the is no way to save the situation which kind talk be this again?





there must be a way biko which kind talk be this again?there must be a way biko

tk4rd:

Will it be that badly felt globally.??

Definitely bro, if it keeps breaking and melting. Definitely bro, if it keeps breaking and melting.

Pilate2016:

Coastal regions all over the world should be at alert. Oh Lekki! Ordinary rainfall and you were flooded. I pray your residents get sense and emulate Noah. chai.

Noah,?

u are wicked oo chai.Noah,?u are wicked oo 1 Like

this really really bad

wow

Ajewealth123:

O ga o.

What harm does this pose? flooding.



that's about a trillions of trillions litre of water, it will increase the world water level, thereby causing flood in most Part of the world. flooding.that's about a trillions of trillions litre of water, it will increase the world water level, thereby causing flood in most Part of the world.

LOl... I find it amazing some of you still believe this global warming crap.