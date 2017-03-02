₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by snadguy007(m): 2:58pm
A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismissed an appeal filed by Gabriel Daudu, a former member of the Kogi state House of Assembly and former caretaker chairman of Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state, who was sentenced to 154 years for N1.4 billion fraud.
https://politics.naij.com/1091235-lawmaker-jailed-154-years-fraud-loses-appeal-court.html
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by olasaad(f): 3:02pm
You mean this happens in Nigeria? Excellent judgment if the news is through
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Keneking: 3:04pm
Lalasticlala e don happen for Nigeria oh
Chai Saraki own fit reach 365years.
Justice Inyang should warm up for Supreme Court job.
Amazing decision.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by madridguy(m): 3:24pm
Noted.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by AngelicBeing: 3:44pm
Good news, let them build more prison houses because we have so many corrupt men / women in Nigeria
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by SalamRushdie: 3:53pm
Welcome judgement..I just hope he serves it fully to the terms.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by unclezuma: 4:25pm
Oga judge come borrow 100years from my grandmother dash am eeeh
Good riddance...
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Ayodejioak(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by slurryeye: 4:25pm
Across board
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Hennyview: 4:25pm
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Ndawe(f): 4:26pm
The drums of war have sounded and hand don dey touch people; if only it can touch all of them!!!
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Tokziby: 4:26pm
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Crieff(m): 4:26pm
Excellent judgment.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Freelancer007(m): 4:26pm
Nice
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Badgers14: 4:26pm
I am shocked This happened in Nigeria..
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Codes151(m): 4:27pm
unclezuma:i swear! 154 years! This one pass 'it is finished'
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by ikombe: 4:27pm
Yap jail all dis mother fuckers
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by onlymase(m): 4:27pm
If this is for real then they will stop looting our treasury
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by ImDharay: 4:27pm
A sweet rare judgement.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Day11(m): 4:28pm
Cartoon network
Adonbilivit until e enter d wall
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Gracito(f): 4:28pm
In Nigeria ? Amazing
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Arewa12: 4:28pm
For the first tym fact 154 yrs small ole
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by nairaman66(m): 4:28pm
This guy has no godfather and he is only being made a scapegoat goat! Good judgement by the way..
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Sammypope4all(m): 4:28pm
Heheheh. To the rest......
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by soulhighman(m): 4:28pm
Let us do this simple maths. If Gabriel Daudu is sentenced to 154 years imprisonment for embezzling 1.4 billion naira. How many years should be given to Alison Madueke?
What about Jonathan, IBB, Obj, Jagaban, Saraki, Chai, don't even let's open their books yet.
All those thieves that put us in this mess, na God go punish una.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by IpobExposed: 4:28pm
f
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Ncanpresident(m): 4:28pm
Kuku call it life imprisonment. Flat heads
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by collitexnaira(m): 4:29pm
Nawa oo, 154 years, does it include his jail for hell
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by chiedu7: 4:29pm
No be APC man, so ein own don finish
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by danasjoe1: 4:30pm
This one na confirm wash, how many years he get left in him very soon this story go dial off..
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:30pm
This is the kind of sentencing we want for corrupt people both in public and private service.
|Re: Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years by Raypawer(m): 4:30pm
More of this i want to hear! they should arrest them all, i mean all corrupt politicians, those who have at any point misused public funds
sadly, some will buy their way out...
