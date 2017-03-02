Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gabriel Daudu Loses At Appeal Court After Being Jailed For 154 Years (3954 Views)

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has dismissed an appeal filed by Gabriel Daudu, a former member of the Kogi state House of Assembly and former caretaker chairman of Ogori/Magongo local government area of the state, who was sentenced to 154 years for N1.4 billion fraud.



He was convicted by a Federal High Court in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state after a prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 208-count charge bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of public funds.



He was however sentenced upon conviction for 77 counts of the charge by Justice Inyang Ekwo.



The Nigerian Television News (NTA) reports that the politician appealed the case but in a ruling by the appeal court on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, the judges unanimously upheld the ruling of the lower court and dismissed Daudu’s appeal as unmeritorious and lacking in merit.

You mean this happens in Nigeria? Excellent judgment if the news is through 9 Likes

Lalasticlala e don happen for Nigeria oh



Chai Saraki own fit reach 365years.



Justice Inyang should warm up for Supreme Court job.

Amazing decision. 5 Likes

Noted.

Good news, let them build more prison houses because we have so many corrupt men / women in Nigeria 1 Like

Welcome judgement..I just hope he serves it fully to the terms.





Oga judge come borrow 100years from my grandmother dash am eeeh



Good riddance... Good riddance... 2 Likes

Across board

The drums of war have sounded and hand don dey touch people; if only it can touch all of them!!!

Excellent judgment.

Nice

I am shocked This happened in Nigeria..

Good riddance... i swear! 154 years! This one pass 'it is finished' i swear! 154 years! This one pass 'it is finished'

Yap jail all dis mother fuckers

If this is for real then they will stop looting our treasury

A sweet rare judgement.

Cartoon network



Adonbilivit until e enter d wall

? Amazing In Nigeria? Amazing

For the first tym fact 154 yrs small ole

This guy has no godfather and he is only being made a scapegoat goat! Good judgement by the way..

Heheheh. To the rest......

Let us do this simple maths. If Gabriel Daudu is sentenced to 154 years imprisonment for embezzling 1.4 billion naira. How many years should be given to Alison Madueke?



What about Jonathan, IBB, Obj, Jagaban, Saraki, Chai, don't even let's open their books yet.

All those thieves that put us in this mess, na God go punish una.

Kuku call it life imprisonment. Flat heads

Nawa oo, 154 years, does it include his jail for hell

No be APC man, so ein own don finish

This one na confirm wash, how many years he get left in him very soon this story go dial off..

This is the kind of sentencing we want for corrupt people both in public and private service.