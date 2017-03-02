Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit (15304 Views)

BBNaija: Bisola Aiyeola's Daughter And Family Pictured / Miyonse, Soma And Efe Up For Eviction This Week On Big Brother Naija (pics) / Lady Cries & Prays For Efe To Win The Big Brother Naija Competition (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Warri boy might just go all the way to win the N25Million prize money based on logistics!!!



Source:



https://m.facebook.com/groups/156361324833226?ref=bookmarks Despite Efe's very unpleasant nose picking habit in the ongoing reality TV program, he seems to be doing very well in the voting polls according to Big Brother Naija official facebook page.The Warri boy might just go all the way to win the N25Million prize money based on logistics!!!Source: 1 Like 1 Share

More 2 Shares

For real? Seriously? Front page? Nose picking? Like are u freaking kidding me? Nairaland mods are not well, no offense. 26 Likes

STC...Good for him 1 Like

This boy go win this thing o. Click like if u think Efe will win and share if u think Bisola will win 82 Likes 7 Shares

They love him like that. Simple 8 Likes

I don't know him 1 Like 1 Share

END TIME POLL



WHO BBN EPP 2 Likes

Every one including you have a bad habit. 22 Likes

Lets not deceive ourselves this guy called EFE go win this thing.His fanbaze is huge 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok 1 Like

that one na reason? most of our slay queens do the same, not only that, they scratch the junction like dj. have those things stopped you from liking and hailing them? Efe the kidney guy for the money joor 12 Likes

kkkkkkkikkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk























and





k 2 Likes

Efe all d way 7 Likes 1 Share

No Wahala 2 Likes

wish one be pick nose wish one be pick nose 3 Likes

@op wetin concern you. Leave efe jare 1 Like

softwerk:

Despite Efe's very unpleasant nose picking habit in the ongoing reality TV program, he seems to be doing very well in the voting polls according to Big Brother Naija official facebook page.



The Warri boy might just go all the way to win the N25Million prize money based on logistics!!!



Source:



https://m.facebook.com/groups/156361324833226?ref=bookmarks



Cc: Seun, Lalasticlala AND MUST U WRITE DESPITE DIRTY NOSE PICKING HABIT THIS IS BAD JOURNLISM O U TRYING TO PAINT HIM BAD AS IF YOU DNT PICK YUR OWN NOSE IN YOUR HOUSE LEAVE HIM WE LOV HOM LIKE THAT O 5 Likes

what can i say

that guy don pay him tithe before going for the show oo.. the way people campaign for him on facebook tire me oo.. 8 Likes 1 Share

lalasticala that is not their official page , they are using u to campaign and u failed

Niger delta all the way 2 Likes

Abeg about aunty bisola Olosho

And mtn poll 3 Likes 1 Share

I've never understood what the hype over Efe is. I keep searching for that thing that makes him extraordinary, still haven't found it yet.



Guess he has divi ne favor 23 Likes 2 Shares

really

Efe wont win shishi





its btw debbie-rise, marvis and bassey





The rest will eliminate themselves. An underdog will win 1 Like

Hez a real dude.... At least he talked about moving to a better house and settling his landlady...... That part was so funny when he said his landlady would think he has money because he is on BBN and he left owing her 1 Like

God pls help tboss to win so that we can get married as planned

And the standard keeps falling.