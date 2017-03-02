₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by softwerk(f): 3:32pm
Despite Efe's very unpleasant nose picking habit in the ongoing reality TV program, he seems to be doing very well in the voting polls according to Big Brother Naija official facebook page.
The Warri boy might just go all the way to win the N25Million prize money based on logistics!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by softwerk(f): 3:43pm
More
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Akshow: 4:43pm
For real? Seriously? Front page? Nose picking? Like are u freaking kidding me? Nairaland mods are not well, no offense.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by sariu11(f): 4:43pm
STC...Good for him
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by clefstone(m): 4:43pm
This boy go win this thing o. Click like if u think Efe will win and share if u think Bisola will win
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by officialmcfresh1(m): 4:43pm
They love him like that. Simple
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by toyinjimoh(m): 4:43pm
I don't know him
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Terror666: 4:43pm
END TIME POLL
WHO BBN EPP
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by ekems2017(f): 4:43pm
Every one including you have a bad habit.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Mr2kay2: 4:44pm
Lets not deceive ourselves this guy called EFE go win this thing.His fanbaze is huge
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Zico5(m): 4:44pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by massinola(m): 4:44pm
that one na reason? most of our slay queens do the same, not only that, they scratch the junction like dj. have those things stopped you from liking and hailing them? Efe the kidney guy for the money joor
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by HateU2(f): 4:44pm
kkkkkkkikkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
and
k
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by ajogodo: 4:44pm
Efe all d way
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by DollarAngel(m): 4:44pm
No Wahala
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:44pm
wish one be pick nose
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by hotswagg12: 4:44pm
@op wetin concern you. Leave efe jare
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by yvonnechacha: 4:44pm
AND MUST U WRITE DESPITE DIRTY NOSE PICKING HABIT THIS IS BAD JOURNLISM O U TRYING TO PAINT HIM BAD AS IF YOU DNT PICK YUR OWN NOSE IN YOUR HOUSE LEAVE HIM WE LOV HOM LIKE THAT O
softwerk:
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Davidblen(m): 4:45pm
what can i say
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by BrutusOj(m): 4:45pm
that guy don pay him tithe before going for the show oo.. the way people campaign for him on facebook tire me oo..
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by CuteJude: 4:46pm
lalasticala that is not their official page , they are using u to campaign and u failed
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by dragonking3: 4:46pm
Niger delta all the way
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by richeeyo(m): 4:46pm
Abeg about aunty bisola Olosho
And mtn poll
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by WebSurfer(m): 4:47pm
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by megareal(f): 4:47pm
I've never understood what the hype over Efe is. I keep searching for that thing that makes him extraordinary, still haven't found it yet.
Guess he has divi ne favor
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by miqos02(m): 4:47pm
really
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by 0b10010011: 4:47pm
Efe wont win shishi
its btw debbie-rise, marvis and bassey
The rest will eliminate themselves. An underdog will win
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by Pinkieblue(f): 4:48pm
Hez a real dude.... At least he talked about moving to a better house and settling his landlady...... That part was so funny when he said his landlady would think he has money because he is on BBN and he left owing her
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by greggng: 4:48pm
God pls help tboss to win so that we can get married as planned
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by teelaw4life(m): 4:48pm
And the standard keeps falling.
|Re: BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit by jeromzy(m): 4:49pm
I know Efe is on top of the chart,don't tell me Uriel got just 8...I disagree with this chat.moreover did u evict TintallTony and Bisola on ur ownwhy aren't they on this chat or theirs insnt concluded.
