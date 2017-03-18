₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Xperience12: 1:07pm
Tomorrow will be eviction day for the Housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.
Four Housemates have been put up for eviction, Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe, with the viewers throwing their votes behind the housemates they want to stay in the house.
Online polls as at yesterday indicate that Tboss had finally overtaken Efe as the most liked housemate in the eviction group. But from online polls today at Bigbrothernaija.net Efe have finally taken over with slightly some votes.
We can wait to see who wins...
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by rheether(f): 1:13pm
Based on logistics...Efe, my next boyfriend.
3 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Smellymouth: 1:52pm
So person go dey one fine house for 3 months, chop free and good food, drink plenty beer , if u play your cards well you fit gbensh free punnay and still win 25million naira?
Chaiii..
Efe all the way#
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Smellymouth: 1:55pm
rheether:
Efe or the 25million?
30 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by rheether(f): 2:02pm
Smellymouth:
I'm not after his money..
1 Like
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Freebiees: 4:09pm
1 Like
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Araoluwa005(m): 4:10pm
hisses, bad gang house
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by marltech: 4:10pm
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by martineverest(m): 4:10pm
TTT is going home
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by veekid(m): 4:10pm
my votes really count......... #Efenation
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by fuckerstard: 4:10pm
Oya lets go dia, Na debby dem wan push go home i can feel it.
If she know make she don collect 1 million wey biggy offer am, t-boss cannot be evicted this time because of the obvious
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by ladygerry: 4:10pm
Good, my Warri can't carry last...even if I nor vote
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by babacares: 4:10pm
me, i dont understand
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Nicky042(m): 4:11pm
Xperience12:#Tboss your time is up
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Anthony0094(m): 4:11pm
rheether:
4 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Benekruku(m): 4:11pm
Fake poll!
Manipulation just to keep Tboss in the house.
1 Like
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Kjking(m): 4:11pm
is it my fault they call me Efe
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by unitysheart(m): 4:12pm
Who be Tboss where efe dey
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by fredoricko: 4:12pm
Where's the news?
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by martins0: 4:12pm
Nice, Tboss has put up a good outing despite the unwarranted hate on her person.
The lesson I've learnt from her latest poll is just be yourself, not everyone will like you. Some ppl must still hate you for nothing!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by martins0: 4:12pm
Benekruku:
Which nonsense fake?
Tboss has her good fan base too, support your Efe and allow others support theirs too
3 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by cbngov01(m): 4:12pm
#logistics#efenation#mrkpef....BTW its just an online poll but based on logistics its as good as a clear reflection of the real voting pattern
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by rattlesnake(m): 4:13pm
sh1t!!!!!!!!!! see wat people are doing with thier time
2 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by seniorgozman(m): 4:13pm
.
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Benekruku(m): 4:13pm
rheether:
I look like Efe so much. Am just taller
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by betty616(f): 4:14pm
Benekruku:so you also know? Payporte wanna keep her there cos it's making them sell
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by cbngov01(m): 4:14pm
rheether:
From ur dp u are married to Jesus so based on logistics go and prepare for Sunday service....
3 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by teelaw4life(m): 4:14pm
rheether:
That's what they all say. Until they start chasing the money.
3 Likes
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by Benekruku(m): 4:15pm
betty616:
She has a top back office dude keeping her there
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by kidman96(m): 4:15pm
|Re: Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls by ozohtony: 4:15pm
So poor Debbie nko.? Chaiii
