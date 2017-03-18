Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Efe Finally Back, Overthrows Tboss In Online Voting Polls (7363 Views)

BBNaija: Tboss Leads Online Polls / Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction / BBNaija: Voting Polls Favour Efe Despite Dirty Nose-Picking Habit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tomorrow will be eviction day for the Housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.



Four Housemates have been put up for eviction, Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe, with the viewers throwing their votes behind the housemates they want to stay in the house.



Online polls as at yesterday indicate that Tboss had finally overtaken Efe as the most liked housemate in the eviction group. But from online polls today at Bigbrothernaija.net Efe have finally taken over with slightly some votes.



We can wait to see who wins... 2 Likes

Based on logistics...Efe, my next boyfriend. 3 Likes

gbensh free punnay and still win 25million naira?

Chaiii..



Efe all the way# So person go dey one fine house for 3 months, chop free and good food, drink plenty beer , if u play your cards well you fitfree punnay and still win 25million naira?Chaiii..Efe all the way# 28 Likes 1 Share

rheether:

Based on logistics...Efe, my next boyfriend.

Efe or the 25million? Efe or the 25million? 30 Likes

Smellymouth:





Efe or the 25million?



I'm not after his money.. I'm not after his money.. 1 Like







http://www.nairaland.com/3690050/discover-secret-internet-wealth-guru Check this post if you need an info on how to make passive income online...... 1 Like

hisses, bad gang house

TTT is going home

my votes really count......... #Efenation

Oya lets go dia, Na debby dem wan push go home i can feel it.



If she know make she don collect 1 million wey biggy offer am, t-boss cannot be evicted this time because of the obvious

Good, my Warri can't carry last...even if I nor vote

me, i dont understand

Xperience12:

Tomorrow will be eviction day for the Housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.



Four Housemates have been put up for eviction, Debbie-Rise, Tboss, Thin Tall Tony and Efe, with the viewers throwing their votes behind the housemates they want to stay in the house.



Online polls as at yesterday indicate that Tboss had finally overtaken Efe as the most liked housemate in the eviction group. But from online polls today at Bigbrothernaija.net Efe have finally taken over with slightly some votes.



We can wait to see who wins...



#Tboss your time is up #Tboss your time is up

rheether:







I'm not after his money.. 4 Likes

Fake poll!





Manipulation just to keep Tboss in the house. 1 Like

is it my fault they call me Efe

Who be Tboss where efe dey

Where's the news?

Nice, Tboss has put up a good outing despite the unwarranted hate on her person.



The lesson I've learnt from her latest poll is just be yourself, not everyone will like you. Some ppl must still hate you for nothing! 3 Likes 1 Share

Benekruku:

Fake poll!





Manipulation just to keep Tboss in the house.

Which nonsense fake?



Tboss has her good fan base too, support your Efe and allow others support theirs too Which nonsense fake?Tboss has her good fan base too, support your Efe and allow others support theirs too 3 Likes

#logistics#efenation#mrkpef....BTW its just an online poll but based on logistics its as good as a clear reflection of the real voting pattern

sh1t!!!!!!!!!! see wat people are doing with thier time 2 Likes

.

rheether:

Based on logistics...Efe, my next boyfriend.



I look like Efe so much. Am just taller I look like Efe so much. Am just taller

Benekruku:

Fake poll!





Manipulation just to keep Tboss in the house. so you also know? Payporte wanna keep her there cos it's making them sell so you also know? Payporte wanna keep her there cos it's making them sell

rheether:

Based on logistics...Efe, my next boyfriend.

From ur dp u are married to Jesus so based on logistics go and prepare for Sunday service.... From ur dp u are married to Jesus so based on logistics go and prepare for Sunday service.... 3 Likes

rheether:







I'm not after his money..

That's what they all say. Until they start chasing the money. That's what they all say. Until they start chasing the money. 3 Likes

betty616:

so you also know? Payporte wanna keep her there cos it's making them sell





She has a top back office dude keeping her there She has a top back office dude keeping her there