|"Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by JamieNaija: 10:00am
YBNL Boss, Olamide posted a video online asking if he should sign a rapper called Obadice.
He posted the video asking: Home boy run block me for naija fm ds morning after my interview... he's got game in my opinion but then again ... I have to confirm from you guys(YBNL Soldiers ) .. what's ur take .. should we sign him ? ... #obadice26
Watch video and say what you think.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5M8RUMLYmVw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnTwoKo9wUM
Meanwhile see fans reaction on IG
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by SweetieConstie(f): 10:05am
Sign him biko! Why are you asking us now?
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by saaedlee: 10:19am
His label, His Choice
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by TrapQueen77(f): 10:23am
I think it's good..
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Nogodye(m): 10:25am
Did he ask us before he signed Davolee? Gerrout
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by prettyanthonia: 10:34am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by que197: 10:57am
just sign him already and quit the showoff
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by vadeonly(m): 10:57am
No ooo.. .. He should not sign him.. To me he is to vulgar.....
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Wikinaija(m): 10:57am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by toyinjimoh(m): 10:57am
wait let me ask d Oracle
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by amzee(m): 10:58am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:58am
Baddo down to earth like groundnut... Boy signing all dem soldiers off the street and making dem responsible for others.
Baddo doing better than APC,PDC combined.
Hailings to my boi, Olamide Baddo.
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by stinggy(m): 10:58am
Run your own race ogbeni! Na my moni u wan tak sign am ni
Each ab00ki to hin own transistor
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by LecciGucci: 10:59am
Rubbish
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by katunboy: 10:59am
Y asking agn,at least he sld be able know what is good and what is not..
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Barmmyshoes: 10:59am
sign him and let him blow Baba!!!
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by sod09(m): 11:00am
D guy is raw....
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by crazyABO(m): 11:00am
Pls sign him before he add to d problem we having in this country
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by OgidiOlu3(m): 11:00am
No be say the Olamide sef dey make good music. Yeah yeah, he's making money. Whatever!
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Epositive(m): 11:01am
olamide has joined A.S.A (Attention Seeking Agency)
#positivevibes
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Jaytecq(m): 11:02am
Send me his Cv, 17 of his passport with ur signature at the back of each passport.
he shuld also submit his Assets declaration, signed in the High court with Wole soyinka signature on every page.
After going through all this, i will notify you. If yes or No
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by hollywater: 11:02am
Nonsense . Must you go public before signing someone you will also gain from?
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by kings09(m): 11:02am
Let me buy akara n bread first b4 I answer ur question
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by favourmic(m): 11:03am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by lordcornel(m): 11:03am
Sign me instead
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by jahbiz: 11:04am
I kno our opinions don't really matter cox u will actually do what you wish to do....
Zo I say ""|achoice""
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by skedman(m): 11:06am
vadeonly:oloriburuku some body out of all the people you are the only black ship like trump
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Day11(m): 11:07am
Truly, Olamide is afraid of Obadice.
Bringing him to YBNL will be a threat for him.
Dice is a BOMB! Raw Talent
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by EmekaBlue(m): 11:07am
fanz go epp d guy nah...oya sign am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by spayor(m): 11:11am
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Day11(m): 11:12am
hollywater:
Exactly. Olamide will make more cash on dis dude.
Dice is another lyrical Werey.
Olamide can't make a freestyle dissin with Dice. Obadice will murder his career
|Re: "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) by Bitcoiniler(m): 11:12am
Help a young nigga out. ....baba God pick my call too.. .
