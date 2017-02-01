Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Should I Sign Obadice?" - Olamide Asks (See Fans Opinion) (4387 Views)

He posted the video asking: Home boy run block me for naija fm ds morning after my interview... he's got game in my opinion but then again ... I have to confirm from you guys(YBNL Soldiers ) .. what's ur take .. should we sign him ? ... #obadice26





Watch video and say what you think.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5M8RUMLYmVw





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnTwoKo9wUM







Why are you asking us now? Sign him biko!Why are you asking us now?

His label, His Choice 1 Like







I think it's good.. I think it's good..

Did he ask us before he signed Davolee? Gerrout 7 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

just sign him already and quit the showoff 3 Likes 1 Share

No ooo.. .. He should not sign him.. To me he is to vulgar.....

wait let me ask d Oracle

Baddo down to earth like groundnut... Boy signing all dem soldiers off the street and making dem responsible for others.



Baddo doing better than APC,PDC combined.



Hailings to my boi, Olamide Baddo. 4 Likes

Na my moni u wan tak sign am ni

Each ab00ki to hin own transistor Run your own race ogbeni!

Rubbish 1 Like

Y asking agn,at least he sld be able know what is good and what is not..

sign him and let him blow Baba!!!

D guy is raw....

Pls sign him before he add to d problem we having in this country 1 Like

No be say the Olamide sef dey make good music. Yeah yeah, he's making money. Whatever!

olamide has joined A.S.A (Attention Seeking Agency)



#positivevibes

Send me his Cv, 17 of his passport with ur signature at the back of each passport.

he shuld also submit his Assets declaration, signed in the High court with Wole soyinka signature on every page.



After going through all this, i will notify you. If yes or No

Nonsense . Must you go public before signing someone you will also gain from?

Let me buy akara n bread first b4 I answer ur question

click like to listen to me in Olamide voice

Sign me instead

I kno our opinions don't really matter cox u will actually do what you wish to do....



Zo I say ""|achoice""

vadeonly:

No ooo.. .. He should not sign him.. To me he is to vulgar.....

oloriburuku some body out of all the people you are the only black ship like trump oloriburuku some body out of all the people you are the only black ship like trump

Truly, Olamide is afraid of Obadice.



Bringing him to YBNL will be a threat for him.



Dice is a BOMB! Raw Talent 1 Like

fanz go epp d guy nah...oya sign am

I'm the newest jjc In the house..I need a mentor...Good day every1

hollywater:

Nonsense . Must you go public before signing someone you will also gain from?

Exactly. Olamide will make more cash on dis dude.



Dice is another lyrical Werey.



Olamide can't make a freestyle dissin with Dice. Obadice will murder his career Exactly. Olamide will make more cash on dis dude.Dice is another lyrical Werey.Olamide can't make a freestyle dissin with Dice. Obadice will murder his career