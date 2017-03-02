₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by autojosh: 6:32pm
Sell bad/removed parts:
You can sell your dead car battery for about N3,000… Your scrap engine can still be sold for N10,000 to N20,000 or even more… and this applies to most other parts in your car. So, always find a way to convert your scrap car parts to money.
Pick passengers on your way to work:
This is more like starting your own ride sharing program. If you live in Ikotun and work in Victoria Island, you can have constant passengers that will join you everyday at a total cost of N1,000 to and fro. With this, you can make an extra N4,000 (with a car) to N6,000 (with a minivan like Sienna) daily… and that’s additional N80k to N120k monthly.
I remember a young banker who used this strategy to build his savings portfolio while his colleagues used to laugh at him. The smart guy just went to start his MicroFinance Bank when a massive downsizing shook the bank he was working.
Turn it to a mobile billboard:
You can get paid for displaying advert banners on the rear windshield of your car. Some companies have started offering this service in Nigeria.. They pair advertisers with car owners. However, they are yet to penetrate several states due to regulatory approvals.
Convert it to a taxi or uber car:
You can convert your car to a taxi especially on the Uber and Taxify platform and earn between N150k and N200k monthly. However, Uber cars must be from 2006 model and above.
Use it as a mobile store:
I am sure you have seen this in places that gets very busy for a temporary period. e.g Churches, Mosques, Schools etc. Some Nigerians make a living driving around town with their stock in their cars. Those in the corporate world surely patronise them a lot.
Rent it out for events on weekends:
Do you own a cool car that befits a couple on their wedding day? You could be cashing in on Saturdays while resting at home. You probably need to have a driver though. You can also use the car for airport and executive pick ups when you are at work on weekdays.
Sell it:
Selling your car to earn some money has been a norm. You may be selling to buy another car, clear your container at the port or to raise money to relocate. However, note that you owe the buyer a duty of transparency.. they deserve to know the major issues with the car.
Tell us how you’ve been able to make some money with your car.
https://autojosh.com/7-ways-to-make-money-with-your-car/
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by xstry(m): 6:33pm
awesome
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by beetown(m): 6:35pm
really educating post....
Guy see the way you just teef my FTC even with Glo 4g
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by PaperLace(f): 8:14pm
Really nice ideas.
Sell bad parts? I've done that in the past.
Pick passengers? Lagosians are very good at this. I don't feel comfortable having grown-up strangers in my car. When I was a kid, while going to school, I watched cars drive by. I wondered why they won't carry me, so I can use my tfare to buy 'condex', tasty-time and all that.
Having that in mind, I give school kids a ride, I really loved doing it knowing they'll use their tfare to buy fan-yogo or buns. Then a friend told me_ I would one day be mistaken for a kidnapper. That freaked me out! I stopped immediately!
Though when I see them standing by the roadside in their uniforms_ I feel tempted to carry them .
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Flexherbal(m): 8:35pm
Nice one !
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Horlaidex(m): 8:36pm
Recession is really hitting hard in this country. Why would u even think of making money with your private car when it's not a taxi?
God bless Nigeria
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Teadavid23(m): 8:37pm
Good...
Oyah next
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by xstry(m): 8:39pm
beetown:kpele
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Earth2Metahuman: 8:40pm
I wouldn't mind the advert one.
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Everblazinggg(f): 8:42pm
I will start renting my car out for events.
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by amiibaby(f): 8:42pm
Ok
Next
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Jaii(m): 8:45pm
Hustling to buy my own car D's year
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by okunfemm(m): 8:46pm
For d advert won't you be charge for mobile adversitement by govt agencies
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Opakan2: 8:47pm
you for add.. turn it to a meat van
yeye thread *walks out
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by lonelydora(m): 8:47pm
When is Uber coming to PH? They should do and come ooooo.
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Bossontop(m): 8:50pm
Hmmm....rent my car for wetin?
because i no lyk am again abiii
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by solarview(m): 8:53pm
The last point though, ....as in OLX?
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by gidzbobby: 8:55pm
We wey no get car but leg-wagon, how do we make money with our trekking abilities
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by DollarAngel(m): 8:55pm
Good, what about this kind car
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by san316(m): 8:56pm
I don Park passengers tire. Really saves me cost of fuel daily.
Problem is... some people can talk anyhow and I am not toutish enough to talk back. I make at least 1,500 daily which is how much fuel the car consumes
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by smark61: 8:56pm
Sell it? shey u say how to make money with your car? If u sell it how is that making money with it a car u buy 2mil if u sell am u no go sell am reach 1mill so which kin money u make.i was enjoying ur writeup until I c sell it
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Burgerlomo: 9:00pm
Horlaidex:
Please it has nothing to do with the recession hitting the country hard because they do it in the Western countries too most especially in the US, you can google Turo and see what I am talking about, and to be candid with you they do all of them in the US.
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by Dcaliphate(m): 9:02pm
Nigerians will term u a wicked person for having co-workers pay for lifts u give them. Thats where we are as Nigerians.
|Re: 7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car by gabazin080(m): 9:02pm
Jaii:and me too. thats exactly my plan
