|Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:36pm
This man was trekking along the road at Sogunle area in Lagos state, Nigeria, this morning when people saw he look like Jesus Christ, they started bringing their phone and snapping suddenly they couldn’t find him again.
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/03/photo-of-jesus-in-lagos-jesus-lookalike.html
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by ChuzzyBlog(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by dacovajnr: 6:37pm
Jesus wey Wear Italian palm slippers e don trek from Kenya enter Naija
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by xstry(m): 6:37pm
He lives in my street
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Cutehector(m): 6:39pm
What sort of fuckery is this...
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by ochuski(m): 6:39pm
Jesus the second coming
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Dyt(f): 6:46pm
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by osemoses1234(m): 6:48pm
Only for Kenya and 9ja nah all dis kind rubbish dey happen ni
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Kondomatic(m): 6:59pm
I expected that woman to arrest him and ask him to identify himself.
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Homeboiy: 7:01pm
Na one Egyptian dude be dat
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Muafrika2: 7:13pm
Op,
Are you suggesting he magically disappeared?
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by emmas2k570(m): 7:27pm
Abeg who don see Jesus before o.......How them take know say na Jesus be dat.......Deceived by those Jesus Christ movies! God help una. Na God dem go see next na
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Annie939(f): 7:30pm
finally Jesus remember 9ja okay oooo
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by jieta: 7:35pm
Jesus don appear for Kenya e don appear for Nigeria when Mohammed go appear for africa.
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by emma1983: 7:59pm
Na our black African stupidity dey cause dis tin.....see as d woman dey snap if na bomb him carry she don die be dat.instead make dem identify d man,if na dia own country u fit try dis tin dem go just depot u sharp sharp.
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Azeequeen(f): 8:06pm
So,this is your own Jesus?
You don see Jesus before??
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:08pm
Just negodu how those jobless men for back stand dey look! Especially the man wey fold him hand! For him mind now, na jesus him see!
The policewoman sef even comot camera begin snap the man! Ayam sure she even took selfies with him so she can go on instagram and post
"Chilling with jesus"
Nigerians too mumu...
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:11pm
Meanwhile....
My mum is too religious. Over 30 pictures of Jesus Christ hanging on our wall. I grew up thinking he was my uncle
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by abumeinben(m): 8:17pm
And who told you Jesus was white?
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by veekid(m): 8:37pm
so Jesus Na oyinbo? Africa mumu no be small
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by jiinxed: 8:37pm
Nigerians can be stupid sha
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:38pm
Funny people.
Na that actor be Jesus?
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by LecciGucci: 8:38pm
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by bayinq25(m): 8:38pm
ChuzzyBlog:mental slavery!!!
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by henrydadon(m): 8:38pm
Backwards Africans. ..
The whiteman successfully fuvked our mind up before leaving
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by KingAfo(m): 8:38pm
Is that not that woman with the issue of the blood? Rather than touching Jesus garment she Comot phone they snap.
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 8:38pm
Pple can post anthing
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Tynasparks(f): 8:39pm
Huh
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by priceaction: 8:39pm
Liars. Sogunle doesn't have any structure like this. Look at the trees and palms at the background .Never will you see fenced plaintation in sogunle. Awon oni ro oshi. That is Kenya police, and same pics was circulating few weeks ago from Kenyans. Look at that pics well, that is a land border with gates on the road.
These mods, that own blogs will do any nonsense tricks to get people to their miserable blogs. All of you wan become Linda, you don't know how long Linda don they do fuuccck to blog stuffs. U na go wait tire.
Just wait until tomorrow, you will see some other blogs and newspapers circulating the lies. Smh. Jesus too will be amazed at your lies.
|Re: Jesus' Lookalike Spotted In Lagos, Disappears Thereafter (See Photo) by Sanchez01: 8:39pm
Jesus was brown! I wonder who propounded the theory of Jesus being Caucasian.
