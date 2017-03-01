₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by jayjay5oxide(m): 8:40pm
The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) yesterday commissioned a new National Headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Although the National commandant Dr. Akoh was arrested, by men of the DSS and Nigerian Army. As we speak he has been released.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Kagarko(m): 8:54pm
Where did Dickson get money to build this edifice?
Or are they renting the office? No wonder other security agencies will have to investigate this Idoma Comrade.
Already there are allegations of extortion from from unsuspecting members who because they don't have job are paying up to hundreds of thousands depending on the position.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Donshegxy10(m): 10:09pm
like mmm like peace corps.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Gozzzy(m): 10:33pm
there best thing Nigerian government will do is to incorporate this organization into civil service... it will go a long way in curbing joblessness.... People just dey join with red eyes, cos of joblessness.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by kennygee(f): 11:03pm
The peace corp I know is an international organisation that does humanitarian services. How our own come different?
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by tonididdy: 11:05pm
I JUST WANNA MAKE COMMON SENSE and hope the govt reads this. lastnight....i had a revelation on how to reduce hunger and food prices in our Nation. the answer is FREE LABOUR....thanks to prison inmates. the government should provide large farming lands and flood these lands with inmates(prisoners), they will do anything for freedom or reduced sentences. make them FARM FOR FREEDOM . what do u think?
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by teebaxy(m): 11:05pm
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA — The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, to appear before him tomorrow to explain why he should not be committed to prison over his persistent refusal to respect court orders.
The court summon was sequel to a Form 49, a contempt of court proceeding initiated against the Police boss by Lagos-based human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.
Abubakar was accused by Falana of disobeying the judgments of three separate High Courts in Abuja which barred police from intervening in the activities of a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, the Peace Corps of Nigeria.
Specifically, the Inspector General was said to have bluntly refused to lift the purported ban placed by the police on Peace Corps since 2009, in spite of declarative orders by various courts of competent jurisdictions.
Consequently, aside asking the court to hand a two-year jail sentence to the IG to serve as an example to others in positions of authority, Falana further persuaded the court to invite the IG to appear and explain to the Chief Judge why the court orders were not obeyed.
A Federal High Court had on September 29, 2011, prohibited the Inspector General of Police, his officers, men, privies and agents from proscribing, harassing, intimidating or in any manner violating the fundamental rights of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, being a registered entity in the country.
The police was, however, alleged to have ignored the court verdict and continued to clamp down on the lawful activities of the corps with indiscriminate arrest of its officers and closure of its offices in the states of the federation.
Falana also claimed that Form 48, being a notice of consequences of disobeying a lawful court order served on police since last year, was ignored, a situation he said prompted the contempt charge upon which the court had ordered the IG to appear.
Similarly, national commandant of the Peace Corps, Ambassador Dickson Akoh, at a media briefing in Abuja at the weekend, confirmed that more of his men had been arrested by police, while official vehicles were seized in addition to closure of their offices, contrary to subsisting court orders.
Akoh told newsmen that police commissioners in the states were claiming that the Inspector General of Police had not given them orders to allow the operations of Peace Corps in line with existing court judgments.
The commandant described the action of police as uncivilized, barbaric, provoking and unwarranted, noting that the police had not appealed against the various judgment that barred it from stopping Peace Corps operations in the country.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by kenonze(f): 11:05pm
I don't understand all the comments above
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by SweetyZinta(f): 11:05pm
welcome to Nigeria
this is happening too fast.
I am not understanding
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Arewa12: 11:05pm
kennygee:
I like your bio... MissMarvel
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by gominau(m): 11:05pm
It is called a voluntary organisation, no body is been forced or deceived to join any voluntary organisation not even the corps that has existed for over 18yrs in this same country.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by teebaxy(m): 11:06pm
Kagarko:This is beautiful, no wonder police, Dss are jealous
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by kennygee(f): 11:06pm
Arewa12:
Thank you.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by UnknownT: 11:06pm
When is the other faction commissioning their own headquarters?
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Lisaint(m): 11:07pm
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by EncephalonPikin(m): 11:08pm
How many Paramilitary agencies are we gonna have sef?
Soon they'll start harassing innocent citizens.
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by dollarsplenty(f): 11:08pm
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by kenonze(f): 11:08pm
tonididdy:
It is against the International Labour Organization.
That's slavery in one's Fatherland
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Hadone(m): 11:09pm
But why scamming people?
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by Franchise21(m): 11:11pm
|Re: Photos of Peace Corps New National Headquarters In Abuja by iluvdonjazzy: 11:12pm
Kagarko:my brother, same question i keep asking
