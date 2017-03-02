₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ijustdey: 9:00pm
Alexander Okere, Benin
http://punchng.com/suspected-cable-thief-electrocuted-in-edo/
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:00pm
The mumu nor know say light dey??
Well na lack of electricity for naija dey cuz cable stealing..
5 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by donolatunji(m): 9:02pm
Eeya And May His Soul Rest In Pieces.
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by onos1979(f): 9:02pm
What will he tell God?.
3 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Jabioro: 9:09pm
He died well, straight to hell..
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:16pm
go and complete ur shock in hell
7 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:39pm
Him village people use cable stealing take swear for am?
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:43pm
Ha! this one is nothing compared to the one that died few years ago,the guy was roasted, and left standing there like a scarecrow.Imagine someone's eldest son being a theif,wat will d younger ones become? serves him well.
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by psycho1(m): 9:53pm
Hope he is arrested.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fowosteppy21(m): 9:57pm
psycho1:Seriously?
8 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by moshav22: 9:58pm
I feel for him but at the same time I wanna laff
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by bobbybrains(m): 9:58pm
psycho1:
You just smoke weed
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
Oun to mo je lo pa
He died in active service
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by chiedu7: 9:58pm
fowosteppy21:
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by maberry(m): 9:58pm
A 1000 ways to die
#electricfied!!
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Leetunechi: 9:58pm
No fuks given
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fredoooooo: 9:58pm
Sango Don strike
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:59pm
He will just be standing there in front of god with d plier in his hand.
And God will be like.... Ma Nigga!
1 Like
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:59pm
psycho1:Lwkmd
4 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Billyonaire: 9:59pm
He short-circuited his way out of life. What a flight.
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:59pm
Hand done meet am
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by frisky2good(m): 9:59pm
onos1979:
No be Naija guy? He go see something tell God
4 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by LordXaaan: 10:00pm
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:00pm
My biggest fear "electricity", i remember one time i was trying to fix my AC and i reckon i touched the wrong wire, the next thing i knew i was in my wadrope With instant erection and a strong feeling of dehydration......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by nNEOo(m): 10:00pm
moshav22:
You mean BuuhahahahahahahahahahahahHa
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 10:00pm
Such a disgraceful death. Na only him recession reach?
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by shamecurls(m): 10:00pm
He must have offended a member of the Flying Eagles of Benin.
What a bitter way to sentence someone to death.
R.I.P
2 Likes
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Vicolan: 10:00pm
Dasuki blood dey flow for d guy vein ooo...Dooooor
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by frisky2good(m): 10:01pm
Noone steals transformer cables with pliers.
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fuckbulhary: 10:02pm
See wetin the dullard cause
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by daremiarchs(m): 10:02pm
Lol.
That same power that killed him woke me up to charge my phone
Benin boys,,no more Libya.... Na cable remain
|Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by nandyz(m): 10:02pm
Is a pity... He should have known the source
