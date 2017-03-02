₦airaland Forum

Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ijustdey: 9:00pm
Alexander Okere, Benin

A man , suspected to be a cable thief, has been reportedly electrocuted at Faith Street , off Owena road, in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State .

The deceased , identified as one Omoivie, was said to have died while attempting to steal some electric cables at a high voltage distribution system belonging to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company in the area.

It was also learnt that the BEDC was yet to connect the area to the HVDS.

A source in the area said that the corpse of the victim was sighted near some mini transformers with a pliers by his side on Thursday morning.

According to the source , the cable thief may have been killed between 2a.m and 3a.m due to the fluctuation of power experienced during the period .

Some sympathisers who were at the scene said that the deceased was recently released from prison , after spending many months awaiting trial for cable theft .

He was also said to be the eldest son of his family.

However, some residents alleged that the deceased may have been a serial thief as many cables connected to the HVDS in the area had been stolen since they had not been electrified for public use.

A landlord in the area , Okhuorabo Isaac , said , “ We always bought cables for our transformers and they were stolen in this area. ”

Another resident, Believe Ovamwanta, said , “ There was electricity when the incident happened . The boy was killed because of induction of the wires . ”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe , could not be reached for comments.

But the Public Relations Officer of the distribution company , Tayo Adekunle, confirmed the incident adding that investigation had commenced.

http://punchng.com/‎suspected-cable-thief-electrocuted-in-edo/

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:00pm
The mumu nor know say light dey??

Well na lack of electricity for naija dey cuz cable stealing..

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by donolatunji(m): 9:02pm
Eeya And May His Soul Rest In Pieces.
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by onos1979(f): 9:02pm
What will he tell God?.

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Jabioro: 9:09pm
He died well, straight to hell..

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:16pm
go and complete ur shock in hell

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ahamonyeka(m): 9:39pm
Him village people use cable stealing take swear for am?

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:43pm
Ha! this one is nothing compared to the one that died few years ago,the guy was roasted, and left standing there like a scarecrow.Imagine someone's eldest son being a theif,wat will d younger ones become? serves him well.
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by psycho1(m): 9:53pm
Hope he is arrested.

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fowosteppy21(m): 9:57pm
psycho1:
Hope he is arrested.
Seriously?

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by moshav22: 9:58pm
I feel for him but at the same time I wanna laff
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by bobbybrains(m): 9:58pm
psycho1:
Hope he is arrested.

You just smoke weed undecided undecided undecided

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
Oun to mo je lo pa


He died in active service
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by chiedu7: 9:58pm
fowosteppy21:
Seriously?

grin
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by maberry(m): 9:58pm
A 1000 ways to die
#electricfied!! undecided

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Leetunechi: 9:58pm
No fuks given

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fredoooooo: 9:58pm
Sango Don strike grin

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:59pm
He will just be standing there in front of god with d plier in his hand.
And God will be like.... Ma Nigga!

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 9:59pm
psycho1:
Hope he is arrested.
Lwkmd

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Billyonaire: 9:59pm
He short-circuited his way out of life. What a flight.
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:59pm
Hand done meet am
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by frisky2good(m): 9:59pm
onos1979:
What will he tell God?.

No be Naija guy? He go see something tell God grin

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by LordXaaan: 10:00pm
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:00pm
My biggest fear "electricity", i remember one time i was trying to fix my AC and i reckon i touched the wrong wire, the next thing i knew i was in my wadrope With instant erection and a strong feeling of dehydration...... angry

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by nNEOo(m): 10:00pm
moshav22:
I feel for him but at the same time I wanna laff




You mean BuuhahahahahahahahahahahahHa
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Okwyjesus(m): 10:00pm
Such a disgraceful death. Na only him recession reach?
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by shamecurls(m): 10:00pm
He must have offended a member of the Flying Eagles of Benin.

What a bitter way to sentence someone to death.


R.I.P

Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by Vicolan: 10:00pm
Dasuki blood dey flow for d guy vein ooo...Dooooor
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by frisky2good(m): 10:01pm
Noone steals transformer cables with pliers.
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by fuckbulhary: 10:02pm
See wetin the dullard cause
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by daremiarchs(m): 10:02pm
Lol.
That same power that killed him woke me up to charge my phone grin grin
Benin boys,,no more Libya.... Na cable remain
Re: Cable Thief Electrocuted In Edo (photos) by nandyz(m): 10:02pm
Is a pity... He should have known the source

