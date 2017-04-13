Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team (3182 Views)

Today's visit was to access the progress of his foundation activities in empowering and providing necessary facilities for the displaced and victims of the unfortunate crisis. He would be meeting with the Royal highness of the community and celebrating with the indigenes. There is a scheduled meeting with Churchill and the Governor of Kaduna state.



More details and pictures coming soon as we can spot Private Jet behind....



Dr. Olakunle Churchill was earlier today pictured at Kaduna Airport with Praiz as they arrive for a visit to Kagoro community in Southern Kaduna. The famous philanthropist donated food items and home materials massively during KADA River Massacre three months ago.

HE IS NOW A CELEB FOR NO REASON,, NIGERIA SHA. IT'S EASY FOR SOME PEOPLE TO TURN TO CELEBS 1 Like





This Churcheat



Write off ... but nice set of clouds the only natural thing there Who still calls this one ChurchillThis... but nice set of cloudsthe only natural thing there

Philanthropy, a noble occupation

Who be Churchill self?

Is he a pastor,politician or comedian?

God heal your marriage sir

GloriaNinja:

HE IS NOW A CELEB FOR NO REASON,, NIGERIA SHA. IT'S EASY FOR SOME PEOPLE TO TURN TO CELEBS 3 Likes

RicardozRichard:

Who still calls this one Churchill



This Churcheat



Write off ... but nice set of clouds the only natural thing there 4 Likes

me luv the cloud

RicardozRichard:

Who still calls this one Churchill



This Churcheat



Write off ... but nice set of clouds the only natural thing there Funny u Funny u 1 Like

What exactly are they doing there

ok noted.



Nice dressing praiz

Are we supposed to start clapping or jumping up

Fine dressing

Lakebeyin:

What exactly are they doing there

Fuc....king brainless twerp... did you read the post? Fuc....king brainless twerp... did you read the post?



Celebrity for free

This guy is now a star Celebrity for freeThis guy is now a star

RicardozRichard:

Who still calls this one Churchill



This Churcheat



Write off ... but nice set of clouds the only natural thing there

Dis one wey him dey fly up nd down all in d name of being a philanthropist, which time him dey get face him businesses?

praize b like chuchill bouncer

GloriaNinja:

HE IS NOW A CELEB FOR NO REASON,, NIGERIA SHA. IT'S EASY FOR SOME PEOPLE TO TURN TO CELEBS RicardozRichard:

Who still calls this one Churchill



This Churcheat



Write off ... but nice set of clouds the only natural thing there

You guys chose to criticise the man and y'all ignored the purpose of his visit. He's not perfect but ain't he doing something worth applauding?? You guys chose to criticise the man and y'all ignored the purpose of his visit. He's not perfect but ain't he doing something worth applauding??

Were are the fud items and the house materials?

Lakebeyin:

What exactly are they doing there To push drugs

Jaynom:







You guys chose to criticise the man and y'all ignored the purpose of his visit. He's not perfect but ain't he doing something worth applauding??



Applaud fire ... is he visiting heaven



abeg what is wrong is wrong... Dasall abeg what is wrong is wrong... Dasall

The herdsmen attacked kagoro recently. I was there last week

RicardozRichard:







Applaud fire ... is he visiting heaven



abeg what is wrong is wrong... Dasall So philanthropy is wrong? Did you read the post or did your dislike for him cloud your judgement? So philanthropy is wrong? Did you read the post or did your dislike for him cloud your judgement?