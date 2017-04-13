₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:32pm
Dr. Olakunle Churchill was earlier today pictured at Kaduna Airport with Praiz as they arrive for a visit to Kagoro community in Southern Kaduna. The famous philanthropist donated food items and home materials massively during KADA River Massacre three months ago.
Today's visit was to access the progress of his foundation activities in empowering and providing necessary facilities for the displaced and victims of the unfortunate crisis. He would be meeting with the Royal highness of the community and celebrating with the indigenes. There is a scheduled meeting with Churchill and the Governor of Kaduna state.
More details and pictures coming soon as we can spot Private Jet behind....
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:34pm
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by GloriaNinja(f): 9:38pm
HE IS NOW A CELEB FOR NO REASON,, NIGERIA SHA. IT'S EASY FOR SOME PEOPLE TO TURN TO CELEBS
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by RicardozRichard(m): 9:42pm
Who still calls this one Churchill
This Churcheat
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Tazdroid(m): 9:48pm
Philanthropy, a noble occupation
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by charleff512(m): 9:48pm
Who be Churchill self?
Is he a pastor,politician or comedian?
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by adelakay(m): 9:48pm
God heal your marriage sir
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Tazdroid(m): 9:48pm
GloriaNinja:
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Tazdroid(m): 9:50pm
RicardozRichard:
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by famurewad: 9:50pm
me luv the cloud
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by hprizon(m): 9:50pm
RicardozRichard:Funny u
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Lakebeyin: 9:51pm
What exactly are they doing there
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by debbydee(f): 9:51pm
ok noted.
ok noted.
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by younghartz(m): 9:53pm
Nice dressing praiz
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by louken(m): 9:54pm
Are we supposed to start clapping or jumping up
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Mopolchi: 9:54pm
Fine dressing
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by dee02(m): 9:54pm
Lakebeyin:
Fuc....king brainless twerp... did you read the post?
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by seunny4lif(m): 9:54pm
Celebrity for free
This guy is now a star
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by seunny4lif(m): 9:55pm
RicardozRichard:
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Nesso(m): 9:55pm
Dis one wey him dey fly up nd down all in d name of being a philanthropist, which time him dey get face him businesses?
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by crispus09(m): 9:56pm
praize b like chuchill bouncer
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Jaynom(m): 9:59pm
GloriaNinja:
RicardozRichard:
You guys chose to criticise the man and y'all ignored the purpose of his visit. He's not perfect but ain't he doing something worth applauding??
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Egbi2020: 10:01pm
Were are the fud items and the house materials?
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Silkmoth: 10:02pm
To push drugs
Lakebeyin:
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by RicardozRichard(m): 10:04pm
Jaynom:
Applaud fire ... is he visiting heaven
abeg what is wrong is wrong... Dasall
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by bellenornor(f): 10:06pm
The herdsmen attacked kagoro recently. I was there last week
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by Jaynom(m): 10:14pm
RicardozRichard:So philanthropy is wrong? Did you read the post or did your dislike for him cloud your judgement?
Re: Olakunle Churchill Visits Southern Kaduna With Praiz And Foundation Team by akaahs(m): 10:17pm
Great guys, thats my home town. God bless ya hustles
