₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,875 members, 3,396,683 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 09:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out (1463 Views)
|5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Yarnvibes(f): 9:15am
Variety of Dishes lavishly and tastefully displayed to invite and tempt people who want to feed their stomach. At Mama puts or Bukkas dotted around each city, you find bankers, civil servants and artisans jostling to buy food at these spots.
Madam give me Amala with efo riro, shaki, roundabout and pomo- they shout at the top of their voices.
In other cases, if you don’t like mama put, then the fancy restaurants is the place you frequent. While you regularly patronise these restaurants every day, have you ever considered cooking for yourself?
Of course, you are very busy and you have to leave home early in the morning and return late and this will not give you time to cook. Perhaps, these reasons shared by Kikiotolu.com will encourage you to cook instead of eating out every day.
1. You can trust what you eating
For those who eat out often, they are not in the know of the kind of ingredients that have been used in preparing the food. It what they are served that they eat. But if you cook at home, you have the discretion to add the content you without any worries.
2. You perfect your cooking skills
Men have the tendency to eat out more than women even though you find both genders at the mama put. Regardless, if you want to improve or perfect your cooking skills, it is not by visiting restaurants. You can find time out of your tight to cook. For the men who cook at home, they can brag to friends about their cooking skills and they can show off their cooking skills to their significant other. It is definitely a wonderful feeling.
3. You save money
You have to spend nothing less than N500 to eat at your favourite restaurants daily. But if you cook, you won’t spend such an amount. Every penny is worth saving in this current recession.
4. You make healthier choices
Many of the foods you consume at restaurants are processed foods due to the ingredients they are used. Cooking at home not only help you select your own ingredients but ensure that you make choices that will not negatively affect your health.
5. It builds better relationships
Imagine one of those days your girlfriend who is always coming around to cook for and you told are not to bother about cooking. You will do it. Even though it may not be perfect, she will love you more. In fact, some women say that they prefer men who know how to cook. So, don’t be afraid to show off your culinary skills to your significant other.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-reasons-you-should-cook-at-home.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by xstry(m): 9:19am
Nice
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by iPrevail(m): 9:20am
I totally agree.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Shamstiel: 9:20am
Some of us are bachelors who leave for work early, what will you prescribe for us?
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Kondomatic(m): 9:21am
I can't avoid eating out because of the nature of my work but I cook whenever I can .
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by AlexCk: 9:21am
Nothing beats home cooking
It's always comfortable.
Except when u have to get up early for work, omo, either toasted bread for morning, or bread and akara o.
Then find square root for lunch
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by pweetixandy: 9:27am
saying cooking at home saves money is seriously up for debate, cos I don't agree. do you know how much vegetable oil retails for? A derica of beans is 250, rice 350 or there about. not to talk off the price of kerosene and gas. you can eat out and eat healthy na, oyinbos are the ones who eat processed foods jor.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by pweetixandy: 9:28am
AlexCk:its toast bread, not toasted
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Alesandese(f): 9:28am
Are the plates and pots romancing? Why is this here?
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Vision4God: 9:29am
Well-done Op.
Nice one
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Amarabae(f): 9:33am
For unmarried people, Eating outside is more economical than home cooking if we look at it that angle.
I eat outside when I am at work mainly during afternoon.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by AlexCk: 9:37am
pweetixandy:
True, but funny enough, toasted bread is still used.
But i think toast is the right word though.
English language sha,
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by veekid(m): 9:39am
not applicable to bachelor like me biko
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by u11ae1013: 9:39am
s
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by jesus500(m): 9:39am
I have always prepared my food, I hardly eat outside unless I am seriously hungry.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by holluwai(m): 9:40am
Very true
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by rawpadgin(m): 9:40am
pweetixandy:one wise man spotted
with 200naira i don eat belle full for mama Emma buka
can't even remember the last time i put on my gas
the day i will manage to cook u will see u urchins popping out from every corner with plates & spoon
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Daniyemi: 9:40am
Not applicable to me. Better to eat out and be sure you are going to have something nice to eat than to make concoctions in the name of trying to save money.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Young03: 9:40am
3 n 4 are lies
eating outside dey save moni for me pass
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by ITbomb(m): 9:40am
No
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by SuperBlack: 9:40am
.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 9:41am
My best department
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by link2ok22: 9:41am
Ok..
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Guyman02: 9:42am
Its not always that you save money cooking at home. For instance for me to cook 2 cups of beans at home I need to burn my gas for 1hr, buy crayfish N50, pepper palm oil etc, calculate the cost yourself.
But I can go to a restaurant close to my house and buy already cooked beans for N100 and it will be enough for one meal because the restaurant cooks in bulk.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by YINKS89(m): 9:43am
Me I don't even know wch wan jawe.
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by Darkseid(m): 9:44am
Hh
|Re: 5 Reasons You Should Cook At Home Instead Of Eating Out by bizhop01(m): 9:44am
I can't recall the last time i cook in my house, i cook very well but no time
(0) (Reply)
Shark Energy Drink 4 Sale / Recomend Me A Detail Restuarant Management Cooking Lesson In Lagos / Is It Safe To Eat Dog Meat?
Viewing this topic: Darkseid(m), Depreacherman, Chiomenwa, LewsTherin, Ppresh2017(f), Seanherck, brayan(m), trent101(m), Barbz4u101(m), Yarnvibes(f), feran15(m), OlimsyObiaNuju3, Rodufad, icon8, vickifeanyi47, melejo, ewons1(m), ITbomb(m), bizhop01(m), Ndubuisioma(m), greatgod2012(f), winnielle(f), futureenergy, dallyemmy, samblaze(m), ochefio, Fabolous360(m), idrisalomagold(m), jovincyy10(m), egat, businesscitadel(m), Hadeehart101(f), hamid14, AdiscoPele, labakeJ(f), michoim(m), Guyman02, kennytidistar(m), kelly72, val4sure(m), Makavelli099(m), sen8or(m), rexfada(m), Mikechinos(m), yusasiv(m), Adekorya, babkunlex(m), mclaaro(f), jotey(m), chesseed, Don2478, spadar4u, funkyfrevy(f), rawpadgin(m), jejet, adizgal(f), CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), agadasunday, Desanta(m), Arsasee(m), akunle20, Olanna45(f), divicoded, GBADEYZ, Airee, LGISREAL, Marvyx(m), Teespice(f), nickybabey, emy77, moshine20, aspenjnr, Newbiee, Sweetypie, Uzochi13, Victory9, beejay247 and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13