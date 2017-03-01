



Madam give me Amala with efo riro, shaki, roundabout and pomo- they shout at the top of their voices.



In other cases, if you don’t like mama put, then the fancy restaurants is the place you frequent. While you regularly patronise these restaurants every day, have you ever considered cooking for yourself?



Of course, you are very busy and you have to leave home early in the morning and return late and this will not give you time to cook. Perhaps, these reasons shared by Kikiotolu.com will encourage you to cook instead of eating out every day.



1. You can trust what you eating

For those who eat out often, they are not in the know of the kind of ingredients that have been used in preparing the food. It what they are served that they eat. But if you cook at home, you have the discretion to add the content you without any worries.



2. You perfect your cooking skills

Men have the tendency to eat out more than women even though you find both genders at the mama put. Regardless, if you want to improve or perfect your cooking skills, it is not by visiting restaurants. You can find time out of your tight to cook. For the men who cook at home, they can brag to friends about their cooking skills and they can show off their cooking skills to their significant other. It is definitely a wonderful feeling.



3. You save money

You have to spend nothing less than N500 to eat at your favourite restaurants daily. But if you cook, you won’t spend such an amount. Every penny is worth saving in this current recession.



4. You make healthier choices

Many of the foods you consume at restaurants are processed foods due to the ingredients they are used. Cooking at home not only help you select your own ingredients but ensure that you make choices that will not negatively affect your health.



5. It builds better relationships

Imagine one of those days your girlfriend who is always coming around to cook for and you told are not to bother about cooking. You will do it. Even though it may not be perfect, she will love you more. In fact, some women say that they prefer men who know how to cook. So, don’t be afraid to show off your culinary skills to your significant other.



http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/5-reasons-you-should-cook-at-home.html



