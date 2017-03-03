₦airaland Forum

What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 1:59pm
Former Presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, has recounted the economic achievements of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan in order to debunk the claims of the federal government indicting his former principal as being responsible for the current recession rocking the nation.

He said there was danger in peddling a single side of the story of how Nigeria’s recession started as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet; stressing that repeating a lie will make people start to assume it is true.

Abati stated this in Lagos while chatting with the media on the state of the economy.

He said that Jonathan’s administration rebased the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation and made Nigeria the largest economy in Africa.

He also said that in six months, the immediate past federal government attracted about N1.15 trillion in foreign direct investment (FDI) to the nation; hosted the first-ever World Economic Forum to be held in Africa as an endorsement of the work done on Nigeria’s economy; and revived the automotive industry and national railway; as well as grew agricultural sector to a robust stature.

The ex-spokesman further urged Nigerians to always double-check information peddled by the Buhari administration.

Abati said: “There is something about the danger of a single story. If you look at the Jonathan government, at the risk of defending that administration, under that administration the GDP was the rebased and Nigeria became the largest economy in Africa.

“As at 2014, Nigeria had become the number one Foreign Direct Investment destination in Africa. Within the first half of 2014, this economy has gained from FDI alone about N1.15 trillion. In fact, that same year, for the first time in Africa, the World Economic Forum held in Nigeria; which was a kind of endorsement of what was been done by that administration at that time.

“It was also under that administration that the auto motive industry was revived. It was under that administration that the national railway was revived. It was under that administration that the agricultural sector became very robust.

“I am not here to come and offer a defense but the danger of the single story is that it ends up repeating a lie until you assume that people will believe it. I think that people should double check some of these things.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/buhari-not-telling-nigerians-goodluck-jonathan-abati/

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by serverconnect: 2:01pm
The difference is clear.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:02pm
Abati or apati

We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn

The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs

To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance

Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of

what you caused

Jonah failed himself and his country

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by loomer: 2:03pm
I don even tire for all these "federal government dey lie", "past administrations be thieves", can we just make Nigeria work please?

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ogwomba(m): 2:04pm
We know na.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ozoebuka1(m): 2:06pm
maybe when he returns, he will start telling usgrin

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ojun50(m): 2:06pm
Nigerians should continue believing Apc

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by AZeD1(m): 2:06pm
Saying GEJ made Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa because he re based the country's GDP is like saying a man became richer because he recounted his money.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by DLondonboiy: 2:08pm
the deaf and dumb president destroyed the country and he thinks we would allow him rest? he jokes...

Before midmarch, we would chase him back to Nigeria..

He must take the nation back to where he met it..

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:09pm
serverconnect:
The difference is clear.


Jonah failed us

He failed his country

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by vecman22(m): 2:14pm
Jonathan is a bastard...

his a failure by all standard,he shall never kwn peace in this life for what he and his gang did to this country...

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Mavin1(m): 2:14pm
smiley
Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Jarus(m): 2:15pm
I agree with him on Automotive and railway and I have always acknowledged that.

But everyone knew massive looting was going on under him.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by xstry(m): 2:15pm
Africa's largest economy with GEJ conceding over 20 local governments to bokoharam in borno state alone

Largest economy that could not pay work workers salary that it resorted to borrowing.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Rrankdonga(m): 2:15pm
sarrki:
Abati or apati

We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn

The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs

To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance

Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of

what you caused

Jonah failed himself and his country
xstry:
Africa's largest economy with GEJ conceding over 20 local governments to bokoharam in borno state alone

Largest economy that could not pay work workers salary that it resorted to borrowing.

Never argue with these dumbf.ucks. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Moreoffaith(m): 2:16pm
WHERE IS THIS MAN COMING FROM?
Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by IamPatriotic(m): 2:16pm
Brother Abati, you're talking non-sense , which rebase are you referring to, the same one that enlisted hawkers of pirated fake CD and recharge cards retailers as part of the vibrant business ventures?

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:16pm
sarrki:
Abati or apati

We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn

The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs

To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance

Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of

what you caused

Jonah failed himself and his country
Even d People u work for don't take you serious,not to talk of Nigerians

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by maberry(m): 2:17pm
sarrki:



Jonah failed us

He failed his country
You again

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:17pm
maberry:

You again

Nah me be dat

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sabama007(f): 2:17pm
All na wash....


The government of the past failed us


The government of the present is failing us


The government of the future might fail us.



You're the government of yourself. So, be wise n faithful to yourself

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Jacksparr0w127: 2:17pm
Deep
Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by arsenal33: 2:18pm
Ok we know GEJ's government was fantastically corrupt.

and Reuben Abati made a lot money too.

Now these clowns want to re-write history.

e no possible, ko se se

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Ra88: 2:18pm
Hmm

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by themonk(m): 2:18pm
sarrki:
Abati or apati

We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn

The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs

To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance

Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of

what you caused

Jonah failed himself and his country

Day and night this political prostitute is going against his conscience just to satisfy his pay masters.
dont worry, keep killing nigeria while pretending to be a patriot. isnt it your kids that the same nigeria will accomodate?
keep collecting money and indirectly putting your generation in eternal poverty.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by maberry(m): 2:18pm
sarrki:


Nah me be dat
Of course
You sure say you no be robot wey dey automatically detect any Jonathan thread so? grin

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Hoddor: 2:18pm
sarrki:
Abati or apati

We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn

The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs

To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance

Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of

what you caused

Jonah failed himself and his country




A real dunce.....

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by robosky02(m): 2:19pm
ok
Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by infogenius(m): 2:20pm
I am no longer interested in a previous
Govt's achievements.
This present one should just deliver
and go once their time is up.
I no dey for blame games.

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Homeboiy: 2:20pm
u tell us nah
Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Elder4sure(m): 2:20pm
Sarrki before I close my eyes and open it, get out of this thread. The thunder that will fire you and your vegetable fada in London is receiving final drill from amadioha! By the time it strikes both of you, anytime you see a thread that extols the unmatchable achievements of GEJ, you will never masturbate innit again.

Sarrki, my final prayer for you is that may whatever you believe in run your life the way 'hale and hearty' bubu is running Nigeria.

Please can you say Amen!!!

Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by AngelicBeing: 2:21pm
Jarus:
I agree with him on Automotive and railway and I have always acknowledged that.

But everyone knew massive looting was going on under him.
Because he was clueless, drinking alomo, ogogoro and fresh fish, while all his associates raped the country and ate our national wealth, nonsense, Abati, Jonathan and all his associates deserves to be flogged, where is my cane angry angry

