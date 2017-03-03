₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,164 members, 3,397,495 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati (18945 Views)
Junaid Mohammed To Presidency: Stop Lying To Nigerians About Buhari's Health / Ministerial List: What Buhari Did That Shocked Tinubu, Osinbajo – New Telegraph / What The Buharis Are Not Telling Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 1:59pm
Former Presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, has recounted the economic achievements of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan in order to debunk the claims of the federal government indicting his former principal as being responsible for the current recession rocking the nation.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/buhari-not-telling-nigerians-goodluck-jonathan-abati/
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by serverconnect: 2:01pm
The difference is clear.
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:02pm
Abati or apati
We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn
The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs
To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance
Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of
what you caused
Jonah failed himself and his country
38 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by loomer: 2:03pm
I don even tire for all these "federal government dey lie", "past administrations be thieves", can we just make Nigeria work please?
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ogwomba(m): 2:04pm
We know na.
5 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ozoebuka1(m): 2:06pm
maybe when he returns, he will start telling us
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by ojun50(m): 2:06pm
Nigerians should continue believing Apc
8 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by AZeD1(m): 2:06pm
Saying GEJ made Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa because he re based the country's GDP is like saying a man became richer because he recounted his money.
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by DLondonboiy: 2:08pm
the deaf and dumb president destroyed the country and he thinks we would allow him rest? he jokes...
Before midmarch, we would chase him back to Nigeria..
He must take the nation back to where he met it..
58 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:09pm
serverconnect:
Jonah failed us
He failed his country
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by vecman22(m): 2:14pm
Jonathan is a bastard...
his a failure by all standard,he shall never kwn peace in this life for what he and his gang did to this country...
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Mavin1(m): 2:14pm
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Jarus(m): 2:15pm
I agree with him on Automotive and railway and I have always acknowledged that.
But everyone knew massive looting was going on under him.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by xstry(m): 2:15pm
Africa's largest economy with GEJ conceding over 20 local governments to bokoharam in borno state alone
Largest economy that could not pay work workers salary that it resorted to borrowing.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Rrankdonga(m): 2:15pm
sarrki:
xstry:Never argue with these dumbf.ucks. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Moreoffaith(m): 2:16pm
WHERE IS THIS MAN COMING FROM?
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by IamPatriotic(m): 2:16pm
Brother Abati, you're talking non-sense , which rebase are you referring to, the same one that enlisted hawkers of pirated fake CD and recharge cards retailers as part of the vibrant business ventures?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 2:16pm
sarrki:Even d People u work for don't take you serious,not to talk of Nigerians
38 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by maberry(m): 2:17pm
sarrki:You again
55 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sarrki(m): 2:17pm
maberry:
Nah me be dat
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by sabama007(f): 2:17pm
All na wash....
The government of the past failed us
The government of the present is failing us
The government of the future might fail us.
You're the government of yourself. So, be wise n faithful to yourself
10 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Jacksparr0w127: 2:17pm
Deep
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by arsenal33: 2:18pm
Ok we know GEJ's government was fantastically corrupt.
and Reuben Abati made a lot money too.
Now these clowns want to re-write history.
e no possible, ko se se
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Ra88: 2:18pm
Hmm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by themonk(m): 2:18pm
sarrki:
Day and night this political prostitute is going against his conscience just to satisfy his pay masters.
dont worry, keep killing nigeria while pretending to be a patriot. isnt it your kids that the same nigeria will accomodate?
keep collecting money and indirectly putting your generation in eternal poverty.
16 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by maberry(m): 2:18pm
sarrki:Of course
You sure say you no be robot wey dey automatically detect any Jonathan thread so?
8 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Hoddor: 2:18pm
sarrki:
A real dunce.....
14 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by robosky02(m): 2:19pm
ok
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by infogenius(m): 2:20pm
I am no longer interested in a previous
Govt's achievements.
This present one should just deliver
and go once their time is up.
I no dey for blame games.
3 Likes
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Homeboiy: 2:20pm
u tell us nah
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by Elder4sure(m): 2:20pm
Sarrki before I close my eyes and open it, get out of this thread. The thunder that will fire you and your vegetable fada in London is receiving final drill from amadioha! By the time it strikes both of you, anytime you see a thread that extols the unmatchable achievements of GEJ, you will never masturbate innit again.
Sarrki, my final prayer for you is that may whatever you believe in run your life the way 'hale and hearty' bubu is running Nigeria.
Please can you say Amen!!!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati by AngelicBeing: 2:21pm
Jarus:Because he was clueless, drinking alomo, ogogoro and fresh fish, while all his associates raped the country and ate our national wealth, nonsense, Abati, Jonathan and all his associates deserves to be flogged, where is my cane
5 Likes
Payment Of N5000 To Unemployed Will Be Very Difficult - FG / Gej's Delegation To Brazil Is World's Largest - SaharaReporters / Aregbesola Planning To Replace Striking Doctors With Traditional Healers, Witch
Viewing this topic: quicyvictor(m), seguntijan(m), restructure, hopily(m), Pauly88, perez100, akpaaba, Rhips, rollybest(m), SpecialNkem, dexterinc2003, drss2(m), ncoolsome(m), Andyempowered(m), kennyaca, edumamas(m), proemmanuel, gracephysics(m), Pharrel22(m), johnsonedidiong(m), beylinko(m), iyaski, phaniyi7, alwayzonlyn(m), unapologetic, lionel4mercy, Urakhai(m), bensowe(m), ayoadekunle79, prospero5(m), KINGROLAND1(m), fifi00719(m), caprini1, danuzochukwu, Alexander001(m), Bitcoiniler(m), yahmohy27, sunsplash99(m), amazon14, ade2003, TalkingBird, Questionsnija, philosaro, dotman10(m), Robinhood477, Kingso23(m), GlorifiedTunde(m) and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24