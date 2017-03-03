Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Buhari Is Not Telling Nigerians About Goodluck Jonathan – Abati (18945 Views)

Junaid Mohammed To Presidency: Stop Lying To Nigerians About Buhari's Health / Ministerial List: What Buhari Did That Shocked Tinubu, Osinbajo – New Telegraph / What The Buharis Are Not Telling Nigerians (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, has recounted the economic achievements of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan in order to debunk the claims of the federal government indicting his former principal as being responsible for the current recession rocking the nation.



He said there was danger in peddling a single side of the story of how Nigeria’s recession started as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet; stressing that repeating a lie will make people start to assume it is true.



Abati stated this in Lagos while chatting with the media on the state of the economy.



He said that Jonathan’s administration rebased the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation and made Nigeria the largest economy in Africa.



He also said that in six months, the immediate past federal government attracted about N1.15 trillion in foreign direct investment (FDI) to the nation; hosted the first-ever World Economic Forum to be held in Africa as an endorsement of the work done on Nigeria’s economy; and revived the automotive industry and national railway; as well as grew agricultural sector to a robust stature.



The ex-spokesman further urged Nigerians to always double-check information peddled by the Buhari administration.



Abati said: “There is something about the danger of a single story. If you look at the Jonathan government, at the risk of defending that administration, under that administration the GDP was the rebased and Nigeria became the largest economy in Africa.



“As at 2014, Nigeria had become the number one Foreign Direct Investment destination in Africa. Within the first half of 2014, this economy has gained from FDI alone about N1.15 trillion. In fact, that same year, for the first time in Africa, the World Economic Forum held in Nigeria; which was a kind of endorsement of what was been done by that administration at that time.



“It was also under that administration that the auto motive industry was revived. It was under that administration that the national railway was revived. It was under that administration that the agricultural sector became very robust.



“I am not here to come and offer a defense but the danger of the single story is that it ends up repeating a lie until you assume that people will believe it. I think that people should double check some of these things.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/buhari-not-telling-nigerians-goodluck-jonathan-abati/



31 Likes 5 Shares

The difference is clear. 45 Likes 2 Shares

Abati or apati



We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn



The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs



To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance



Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of



what you caused



Jonah failed himself and his country 38 Likes 6 Shares

I don even tire for all these "federal government dey lie", "past administrations be thieves", can we just make Nigeria work please? 39 Likes 4 Shares

We know na. 5 Likes

maybe when he returns, he will start telling us 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians should continue believing Apc 8 Likes

Saying GEJ made Nigeria the biggest economy in Africa because he re based the country's GDP is like saying a man became richer because he recounted his money. 34 Likes 5 Shares

the deaf and dumb president destroyed the country and he thinks we would allow him rest? he jokes...



Before midmarch, we would chase him back to Nigeria..



He must take the nation back to where he met it.. 58 Likes 7 Shares

serverconnect:

The difference is clear.



Jonah failed us



He failed his country Jonah failed usHe failed his country 7 Likes 4 Shares

Jonathan is a bastard...



his a failure by all standard,he shall never kwn peace in this life for what he and his gang did to this country... 4 Likes 4 Shares

I agree with him on Automotive and railway and I have always acknowledged that.



But everyone knew massive looting was going on under him. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Africa's largest economy with GEJ conceding over 20 local governments to bokoharam in borno state alone



Largest economy that could not pay work workers salary that it resorted to borrowing. 10 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Abati or apati



We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn



The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs



To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance



Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of



what you caused



Jonah failed himself and his country xstry:

Africa's largest economy with GEJ conceding over 20 local governments to bokoharam in borno state alone



Largest economy that could not pay work workers salary that it resorted to borrowing.



Never argue with these dumbf.ucks. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. Never argue with these dumbf.ucks. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience. 64 Likes 1 Share

? WHERE IS THIS MAN COMING FROM

Brother Abati, you're talking non-sense , which rebase are you referring to, the same one that enlisted hawkers of pirated fake CD and recharge cards retailers as part of the vibrant business ventures? 3 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

Abati or apati



We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn



The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs



To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance



Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of



what you caused



Jonah failed himself and his country Even d People u work for don't take you serious,not to talk of Nigerians Even d People u work for don't take you serious,not to talk of Nigerians 38 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:







Jonah failed us



He failed his country You again You again 55 Likes 1 Share

maberry:



You again

Nah me be dat Nah me be dat 1 Like 1 Share

All na wash....





The government of the past failed us





The government of the present is failing us





The government of the future might fail us.







You're the government of yourself. So, be wise n faithful to yourself 10 Likes

Deep

Ok we know GEJ's government was fantastically corrupt.



and Reuben Abati made a lot money too.



Now these clowns want to re-write history.



e no possible, ko se se 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmm 6 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Abati or apati



We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn



The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs



To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance



Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of



what you caused



Jonah failed himself and his country

Day and night this political prostitute is going against his conscience just to satisfy his pay masters.

dont worry, keep killing nigeria while pretending to be a patriot. isnt it your kids that the same nigeria will accomodate?

keep collecting money and indirectly putting your generation in eternal poverty. Day and night this political prostitute is going against his conscience just to satisfy his pay masters.dont worry, keep killing nigeria while pretending to be a patriot. isnt it your kids that the same nigeria will accomodate?keep collecting money and indirectly putting your generation in eternal poverty. 16 Likes

sarrki:





Nah me be dat Of course

You sure say you no be robot wey dey automatically detect any Jonathan thread so? Of courseYou sure say you no be robot wey dey automatically detect any Jonathan thread so? 8 Likes

sarrki:

Abati or apati



We don't have time for all this opata wey you dey yearn



The truth is analysis we conducted from Goldman Sachs



To pricewater coopers shows all the key performance



Indicator that I will take us 5decades to come out of



what you caused



Jonah failed himself and his country







A real dunce..... A real dunce..... 14 Likes

ok

I am no longer interested in a previous

Govt's achievements.

This present one should just deliver

and go once their time is up.

I no dey for blame games. 3 Likes

u tell us nah

Sarrki before I close my eyes and open it, get out of this thread. The thunder that will fire you and your vegetable fada in London is receiving final drill from amadioha! By the time it strikes both of you, anytime you see a thread that extols the unmatchable achievements of GEJ, you will never masturbate innit again.



Sarrki, my final prayer for you is that may whatever you believe in run your life the way 'hale and hearty' bubu is running Nigeria.



Please can you say Amen!!! 10 Likes 2 Shares