What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by autojosh: 2:23pm
As seen on a twitter account.. Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an Airplane has caused traffic at Eleko junction in Lekki, Lagos. How did the plane even get there?

https://autojosh.com/eleko-junction/

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by themonk(m): 2:29pm
Buhari has silently arrived grin

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by SammieLowkey(m): 2:29pm
Lol.. As fuel finish during flight nko? d pilot kuku park where d fuel carry am reach grin

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Yinkatolu: 2:29pm
'

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by FuckBuhari: 2:29pm
Seconded. I saw someone like him in yaba market 2day.
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 2:29pm
A president that enters his country like a thief, is that one a president?

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by adegoody(m): 2:29pm
Airplane looting angry

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by ruggedised: 2:30pm
cheesy
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Dosmay(m): 2:30pm
chilling
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by kirchofff(m): 2:30pm
emagency landing i guess

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pauljumbo: 2:30pm
New restaurant in town
Called paul jumbo hotel

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Eleganza33(f): 2:30pm
Lol no be Nigeria again?anything is possible
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by majamajic(m): 2:30pm
Advert
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Alitair(m): 2:31pm
Its doing a lot of things which can not be understood by the common man. Are you a common man?

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Hoddor: 2:31pm
Well for starters, I don't know how that is any of your business...... Neither is it mine....






Peace.

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pat077: 2:31pm
Only in Nigeria.......

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Adaowerri111: 2:31pm
Naija and Kenya sef

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by andymofia(m): 2:31pm
this one too na plane? This carcass?
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by uddeze(m): 2:31pm
another stolen property? Ask that former thieving customs boss
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by virus05(m): 2:31pm
Hmm. No be small I
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by 1shortblackboy: 2:31pm
grin grin grin cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 2:31pm
Wrong code grin

GTA VICE CITY tongue

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by signature2012(m): 2:31pm
Guess the airline is finding it hard to get passengers to fly,in other not to remain dormant,they decided to pick up passengers by land to oshodi. grin cheesy

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Gruvychuky(f): 2:31pm
Advertisement

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by raphealolami(m): 2:31pm
The thing con collect breeze
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:31pm
Sai buhari
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by fasterwell(m): 2:31pm
Waiting for passengers i guess

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by obyrich(m): 2:31pm
APC has floated a new National carrier in Lekki. grin. Buhari is working

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by imoowo(m): 2:31pm
IT FELL FROM THE SKY

Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by opegold11: 2:31pm
oga ju, na wetin person eyes no go see. shocked shocked
Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by daddyrich: 2:32pm
My own

