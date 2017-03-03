₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,164 members, 3,397,495 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) (30346 Views)
Truck Crushes A Toyota Highlander At Fadeyi, Ikorodu Road (photos) / Terrible Accident Along Gboko-makurdi Road (PHOTOS) / Eleven Die In A Road Accident On The Benin-Ore Road (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by autojosh: 2:23pm
As seen on a twitter account.. Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an Airplane has caused traffic at Eleko junction in Lekki, Lagos. How did the plane even get there?
https://autojosh.com/eleko-junction/
Cc
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by themonk(m): 2:29pm
Buhari has silently arrived
131 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by SammieLowkey(m): 2:29pm
Lol.. As fuel finish during flight nko? d pilot kuku park where d fuel carry am reach
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Yinkatolu: 2:29pm
'
1 Like
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by FuckBuhari: 2:29pm
Seconded. I saw someone like him in yaba market 2day.
themonk:
49 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Kondomatic(m): 2:29pm
themonk:A president that enters his country like a thief, is that one a president?
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by adegoody(m): 2:29pm
Airplane looting
3 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by ruggedised: 2:30pm
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Dosmay(m): 2:30pm
chilling
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by kirchofff(m): 2:30pm
emagency landing i guess
1 Like
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pauljumbo: 2:30pm
New restaurant in town
Called paul jumbo hotel
5 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Eleganza33(f): 2:30pm
Lol no be Nigeria again?anything is possible
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by majamajic(m): 2:30pm
Advert
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Alitair(m): 2:31pm
Its doing a lot of things which can not be understood by the common man. Are you a common man?
1 Like
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Hoddor: 2:31pm
Well for starters, I don't know how that is any of your business...... Neither is it mine....
Peace.
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pat077: 2:31pm
Only in Nigeria.......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Adaowerri111: 2:31pm
Naija and Kenya sef
1 Like
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by andymofia(m): 2:31pm
this one too na plane? This carcass?
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by uddeze(m): 2:31pm
another stolen property? Ask that former thieving customs boss
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by virus05(m): 2:31pm
Hmm. No be small I
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by 1shortblackboy: 2:31pm
themonk:
5 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by SunnyBlaze1(m): 2:31pm
Wrong code
GTA VICE CITY
11 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by signature2012(m): 2:31pm
Guess the airline is finding it hard to get passengers to fly,in other not to remain dormant,they decided to pick up passengers by land to oshodi.
16 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by Gruvychuky(f): 2:31pm
Advertisement
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by raphealolami(m): 2:31pm
The thing con collect breeze
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:31pm
Sai buhari
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by fasterwell(m): 2:31pm
Waiting for passengers i guess
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by obyrich(m): 2:31pm
APC has floated a new National carrier in Lekki. . Buhari is working
5 Likes
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by imoowo(m): 2:31pm
IT FELL FROM THE SKY
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by opegold11: 2:31pm
oga ju, na wetin person eyes no go see.
|Re: What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) by daddyrich: 2:32pm
My own
Truck Crushes Man To Death In Ebonyi (Graphic Photos) / 5 Things Not To Do In A Lagos Mainland Taxi / 20 Million Naira Or Green Card: Which Would You Choose?
Viewing this topic: Yippsy(m), abayomi23(f), rapfezy, Damfostopper(m), olusheye2(m), DozieInc(m), luv4real(f), thumpsupautos(m), hopramaxi(m), hardizzle, yankeedodo(m), phidipe, DOCTECH(m), operaabel(m), Ivanlxi(m), slurryeye, agabee(m), Reptyle(m), kkmny81, Psychodavidovic(m), Lekan155, mabelly, Debikanty(m), Fasaha, Austinoiz(m), monarck, tym92(m), guyla, pritykate(f), Drogbotel(m), Niiade(m), tomaagy(m), Sunofgod(m), Namdeenero(m), Otuoke, McDreKing(m), kashala90(m), Hormorthorshor(m), inemjoe, HerbertObi(m), edogu(m), kunlexyfred(m), Ayo8(m), Henry22(m), pedestal82(m), Danny287(m), kday(m), LLKJSays(m), donogaga(m), Nnamdd1(m), adeyemik, Paxziano, money121(m), davodguy, prommy12(f), chloride6, Chibenze(m), dahaz(m), ShoProperties(m), yeky, dipopooo(m), walex2(m), Holargyde(m), khalidjnr(m) and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13