Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by lalasticlala(m): 2:49pm
A barber, Gbenga Akinade, on Friday at an Ibadan Grade C Customary Court, secured the dissolution of his six-year-old marriage on grounds of infidelity.

Gbenga had told the court that his wife, Busayo, had sex with her former husband on his (Gbenga’s) matrimonial bed, adding that he could no longer tolerate her adulterous way.

He testified that he met the defendant when she was hawking herbal liquor (Agbo-Jedi), and that both of them agreed to marry after few months of courtship.

He said, “I did not know that she was a divorcee with two kids until she got pregnant for me. I began to suspect her adulterous ways after she gave birth to our second child.

“She used to go out for two or three days, leaving the children with neighbours.

“Her immoral affairs with her ex-husband came into open recently when I caught her having sex with the man on our matrimonial bed.

“I beat the hell out of her that day but allowed the man to go because unpleasant things might happen if I beat him.

“I decided for divorce in order to forget how I met her with her ex-husband on my bed.”

The petitioner prayed the court to allow him to have the custody of his children.

“I promise to take good care of them,’’ he said.

The respondent, in her defence, said that her estranged husband was aware that she had two children before he married her.

She, however, was silent on the allegation that she had sex with her ex-husband on Gbenga’s matrimonial bed.

Busayo added that Gbenga regularly beat her.

She pleaded with the court to peacefully resolve the conflict.

“I am not ready to leave my matrimonial home and my children,’’ she said.

The President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, dissolved the marriage on grounds of lack of love.

“The opinion of the court is that there is no more love between the parties based on the testimonies of the couple,’’ he said.

Balogun ordered that two of the three children should be in the custody of their father while the last child should be with the mother.

The president of the court ordered the petitioner to be paying N4, 000 monthly to the respondent for the upkeep of the only child with her.

(NAN)

http://punchng.com/my-wife-had-sex-with-her-ex-husband-on-our-matrimonial-bed/

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Adeyeancah(m): 2:53pm
Edumareeee! shocked

1 Like

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by adegoody(m): 2:54pm
ok
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by DLondonboiy: 2:57pm
Even God cannot understand women...

Why did you leave your ex? Why not kukuma stay with him? No? You want to have your cake and eat it?

as for the barber, I have nothing to say to you!
Outta all the girls in the whole Nigeria, come to NL and see girls, u chose d one selling agbo..
what did u expect from lowlives?

6 Likes

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Oyind17: 2:59pm
Na wa o
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by tellwisdom: 2:59pm
Yoruba people dey marry??...no be to give woman belle begin live together?? undecided

20 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by austine4real(m): 3:04pm
aahaahhaaa


mewa nsele ooo


Lori bedi oko e ni ale to wa n do mole
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by BiafranBushBoy(m): 3:12pm
Women ooo...

Just tired of some of them!!!

#Teamsingle
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Omotayor123(f): 3:19pm
Yepaashocked
This happens, when you're addicted to your Ex. #Iranuundecided
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Opistorincos(m): 3:26pm
why are they now hooking the man like a criminal, they both consented to the act
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by grayht(m): 3:27pm
Ndi Ofe Asisa... Jideamugika Ooo

6 Likes

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by adadike281(f): 4:02pm
Afonja man will give u d best owambe party of your life and divorce you 2 days later. the woman no try at all, she just dey commit abomination up and down. u marry, divorce ,come marry again, u still go back, go fvck d man u divorced! Tufiakwa! in igboland , we dey call am 'nso ani'.

4 Likes

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by raumdeuter: 4:15pm
Why dem no dey lock door?

Or look for another venue to do am
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by talk2archy: 4:20pm
come, afonjas they swear for una for this way of life. well it has become their culture anyway wetin concern me

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:20pm
lipsrsealed

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by condomuser: 4:20pm
Its not a new thing. Its the normal lifestyle of an Afonjas grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by teebaxy(m): 4:21pm
This is why I'm scared of women this days.... Don't be surprised if she ends up saying sorry and blaming the deveil
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Burger01(m): 4:21pm
sad

1 Like

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by GlorifiedTunde(m): 4:21pm
Chai!

Its not enough to cheat on your husband

You insulted him the more by inviting a man to your home

And you made it more demonic by defiling your matrimonial bed!

This is.the height of infidelity! angry angry angry
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Papiikush: 4:22pm
Nigga wifed a bìtch.

These hoes... They for everybody!
Pass them all around they at every party
They ain't go'n be loyal not for anybody tongue
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by PrickGetSize(m): 4:23pm
Never make a hoe a housewife - Dr Dre.

2 Likes

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Opakan2: 4:23pm
Women nowadays are something else especially married ones..

They are neither contented nor satisfied with what they have.. As if it's that easy for a man to work his heads off to cater for them and their families.
Such myopic and self-centered creatures.. not all tho.
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by REDDEVILS1(m): 4:23pm
NCAN mainland branch, observing

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by PqsMike: 4:23pm
Really
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Kvistpublishing: 4:23pm
grin grin grin


Omo Ibadan Kini Sow? grin
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by selfmadeboss: 4:24pm
i no blame her, i blame the husband cos he cant differentiate and olosho from a wife
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by emmykojo007(m): 4:24pm
grin cry kiss ibadan women like that thing
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Dax18: 4:24pm
shiii happens
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Vizzim(m): 4:25pm
Well.. Let the court decide
Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Backinfront(m): 4:25pm
Women cheat because it's their nature.

1 Like

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by divineshare(m): 4:25pm
I'm the only one that noticed that Nigeria recession affected every other thing except konji?

Se.x news on the increase of recent.

Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by emmyblow: 4:25pm
Women one joy stick no they do them, may God help all men we the die for Women ooooooooh.

