₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,164 members, 3,397,495 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 04:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan (5202 Views)
Man Catches Driver Having Sex With His Wife On Matrimonial Bed In Ogun State / Man Catches His Wife Cheating And Exposes Her (Photos) / Man Catches Neighbour Having Sex With His Wife On His Matrimonial Bed In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by lalasticlala(m): 2:49pm
A barber, Gbenga Akinade, on Friday at an Ibadan Grade C Customary Court, secured the dissolution of his six-year-old marriage on grounds of infidelity.
http://punchng.com/my-wife-had-sex-with-her-ex-husband-on-our-matrimonial-bed/
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Adeyeancah(m): 2:53pm
Edumareeee!
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by adegoody(m): 2:54pm
ok
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by DLondonboiy: 2:57pm
Even God cannot understand women...
Why did you leave your ex? Why not kukuma stay with him? No? You want to have your cake and eat it?
as for the barber, I have nothing to say to you!
Outta all the girls in the whole Nigeria, come to NL and see girls, u chose d one selling agbo..
what did u expect from lowlives?
6 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Oyind17: 2:59pm
Na wa o
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by tellwisdom: 2:59pm
Yoruba people dey marry??...no be to give woman belle begin live together??
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by austine4real(m): 3:04pm
aahaahhaaa
mewa nsele ooo
Lori bedi oko e ni ale to wa n do mole
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by BiafranBushBoy(m): 3:12pm
Women ooo...
Just tired of some of them!!!
#Teamsingle
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Omotayor123(f): 3:19pm
Yepaa
This happens, when you're addicted to your Ex. #Iranu
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Opistorincos(m): 3:26pm
why are they now hooking the man like a criminal, they both consented to the act
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by grayht(m): 3:27pm
Ndi Ofe Asisa... Jideamugika Ooo
6 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by adadike281(f): 4:02pm
Afonja man will give u d best owambe party of your life and divorce you 2 days later. the woman no try at all, she just dey commit abomination up and down. u marry, divorce ,come marry again, u still go back, go fvck d man u divorced! Tufiakwa! in igboland , we dey call am 'nso ani'.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by raumdeuter: 4:15pm
Why dem no dey lock door?
Or look for another venue to do am
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by talk2archy: 4:20pm
come, afonjas they swear for una for this way of life. well it has become their culture anyway wetin concern me
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by DONSMITH123(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by condomuser: 4:20pm
Its not a new thing. Its the normal lifestyle of an Afonjas
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by teebaxy(m): 4:21pm
This is why I'm scared of women this days.... Don't be surprised if she ends up saying sorry and blaming the deveil
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Burger01(m): 4:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by GlorifiedTunde(m): 4:21pm
Chai!
Its not enough to cheat on your husband
You insulted him the more by inviting a man to your home
And you made it more demonic by defiling your matrimonial bed!
This is.the height of infidelity!
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Papiikush: 4:22pm
Nigga wifed a bìtch.
These hoes... They for everybody!
Pass them all around they at every party
They ain't go'n be loyal not for anybody
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by PrickGetSize(m): 4:23pm
Never make a hoe a housewife - Dr Dre.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Opakan2: 4:23pm
Women nowadays are something else especially married ones..
They are neither contented nor satisfied with what they have.. As if it's that easy for a man to work his heads off to cater for them and their families.
Such myopic and self-centered creatures.. not all tho.
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by REDDEVILS1(m): 4:23pm
NCAN mainland branch, observing
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by PqsMike: 4:23pm
Really
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Kvistpublishing: 4:23pm
Omo Ibadan Kini Sow?
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by selfmadeboss: 4:24pm
i no blame her, i blame the husband cos he cant differentiate and olosho from a wife
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by emmykojo007(m): 4:24pm
ibadan women like that thing
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Dax18: 4:24pm
shiii happens
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Vizzim(m): 4:25pm
Well.. Let the court decide
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by Backinfront(m): 4:25pm
Women cheat because it's their nature.
1 Like
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by divineshare(m): 4:25pm
I'm the only one that noticed that Nigeria recession affected every other thing except konji?
Se.x news on the increase of recent.
|Re: Man Catches His Wife Sleeping With Her Ex On Their Matrimonial Bed In Ibadan by emmyblow: 4:25pm
Women one joy stick no they do them, may God help all men we the die for Women ooooooooh.
A Poem To The Father / Best Bugs Eradication Services Provider In Lagos / Are More People Dying Young?
Viewing this topic: nsidibe140(m), inspector4550, rayenigma, bigeliot(m), shapoh(m), officializzijac, Mister2, kaywhynoni, Patented, Burger01(m), NubianX, Simeony007(m), victorazy(m), OlamusConsult(m), PhrettySekinat(f), Bigseedorf(m), pogolowa1, Legalaxe1, Vikhac(m), KingRex1, BabaO2, pweshboi(m), tolaxin(m), newman10(m), Gagame(m), DonShalex(m), Knight2(m), miltonchux(m), Nigeriatraining, CLASSMAN, emmanesth(m), harmless011, Wolenice(m), kcddon, teens, olasclef(m), olaeffect(m), afraidofCHANGE, temigreat(m), ebube89(f), ABUZINZU(m), pastorsmiling(m), oyinbayode(m), spitfyer(m), wink2mos, Dax18, ndlife, Danialuone, Segse(m), neonly, carlos1(m), faaz24, Lecturer05(m), ruxxz, pool29(m), mmb1304, sseunhayor(m), Idango(m), dejavu1(m), Romeo3(m), sugarbeesmith(m), Trinity33(m), tianshie(m), Backinfront(m), patosky22(m), WorldChanger7, OHAPEDIA, chrisskynet(m), dtruseeker(m), Xionez(m), irumanle, okeyngene, Barmmyshoes, dapdoman, Chanchit, teshyberry(f), Onyi4live(m), uplink(m), Truesapiosexual(f), courage89(m), doctimi(m), Akwaudene87(m), taurus21, sugarbelly, ChuzzyBlog, joideviv(m), damilotun, justwise(m), domack99(m), karzyharsky(m), Osashalom, Henrypraise41(m), Emeritusseun(m), Freiden(m), AdonaiRoofing(m), marv1, miller0093(m), LAFO(f), Basildvalour(m), godfatherx, peeta4u(m), Ptown(m), ojuoluwani(m), sunnychuks(m), preshinno, aroj05, Tims4all(m), worldobededom, Lakeside247(m), fexj, blackboy2star(m), Inspiro100, OlimsyNuJu26, flexrivers(m), mhizenugu(f), Neyo230(m), Taqsit(f), oluwashegunfunm(m), twinskenny(m), valicious1(m), BizBayo, CplusJason(m), Bembem1, Adadioranma79(f), Egmlltd, surrogatesng, Phemoo10, tee2011, shaybebaby(f), Godstraight(m), Jcob(m), Shafiiimran99, uviesa(m), Realfiness(m), STRATEK, pokipoki, unikprince(m), opey25(m), duchilock, beejay247, cberryx, Yeezy1, 1bkaye(f), akinleye12345(m), cnwamo(m), Keneking, Djailer, Sleykan, maltina(m), dayosweetness(m), castrokins(m), calyto, Emma4Jesu(m), solhenawo, ProGSM(m), Emeks008(m), kaze4sure(m), igbokwesampson(m), VastfinderBlog, Sammiejo, cashkid, freeborn76(m), Drabrah(m), Skywalker5(m), Liverpoolfc(m), ffo(m), reginaeb, selfmadeboss, korlhyjay(m), Lovexme(m), joviegghead(m), ictdoctor, StRichard(m), dadayung1(m), DrWhizy(m), MisterGrace, jampro123(m), doctimonyeka(m), edubaba(m), olajay86(m), peaceonearth(m), YINKS89(m), ifyDean(m), phorllytony(m), Timbercrush, idnole4(m), mako007(m), FagsamPHP(m), ucheclub(m), moscow37d(f), Wfaluse, lyriclekidd(m), kinibigdeal(m), kcplay, aymgjr(m), chelsea1116, Kharez, fasterwell(m), Jeboy(m), kayceerilyn(f), gentleman100(m), jfad, slex(m), kennyone, hotswagg12, Saliman22(m), bakry86, Delaw70, YouthsPC0, cummando(m), opribo(m), ISCSUS(f), duni04(m), Winifred468(f), link2ok22, johnie, bignero, emmak2k4(m), wildrose21(m), Remzoid, solasolasola(m), brasilia, sagaloo, Oba22, raumdeuter, okenwa(m), Riehmann, Singleatom(m), Abiagirl777(f), labrinthy, welica(f), Nofuckgiven, nonen(m), fame12k(m), jsben(m), Laxy009(m), Ifyikillz(m), victorch1(m), Pwetipearl7, GiaGunn(f), GeneralFeezy(m), everG, originally(m), nerovito, crispyvick(f), Chuukwudi(m), pepperoni55(f), SCOOPERJEF(m), otunbaa(m), joelegacy(m), pweetyoge(f), uglodoh(f), Walexwal, ngcars(m), Emik84, asatemple(f), swissobed, ruffbamreal(m), Libra38, pamdaniel(m), Zeze06(m), peachesandroses(f), gbemoh, adukslizz(f), Godprotectigbos(f), Godsbaby1(f), talk2odim(m), VampireeM(f), ambassadorgozie(m), pps1759(m), javalove(m), ladja2013, IamPatriotic(m), gists, oddessey007(m), NigerianLady(f), mayorkyzo(m), mulattoclaroo(m), Muniho, Atlanticfire, citee(m), Crosbyy(f), schrondinger, samuel051(m), arcTY, idibuzo(m), hydrazone, victor2008(m), kollyp2000(m), DonaldDboss(m), Chukyz, gudnex22(m), fulfillment2020(m), Dominiquez, Slaveman343, chibekej, adeoladele, udifia4life, Jeeb111(m), oviejnr(m), oraclechamber(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), blessehi, adeolu45, AceRoyal, fluteman, greatwhite(m), samx4real(m) and 541 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10