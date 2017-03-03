



1. Lagos business school can’t teach you how to read people

Reading people and understanding body language are very important to succeeding in business and in life:

• You have to learn to listen to what’s being said and how it is being said.

• You have to learn to listen to what’s being said but not being vocalized.

• You have to observe people “aggressively.”

• You will have to talk less to automatically learn more.

• You will have to notice first impressions.

• Most importantly, learn to use what you’ve learned.



2. Lagos business school can’t teach you how to create lasting impressions

You need to learn how to make business gestures that will be appreciated and remembered by the other party like:

• Asking about and then doing something for one of their kids on day one.

• “Freeing” people after you both have an agreement but circumstances have changed and they honestly can’t keep up.

• Bargaining softly on deals important to the other party so that more long term opportunities can be created.

Make business mentors and confidants – people you trust who you can seek advice from. Be totally discreet- anytime you talk about another person, the person listening will wonder what you tell others about them. Respect confidences.



3. Lagos business school can’t teach you how to follow your intuition

Every entrepreneur who has been successful will understand winning through intuition – when everything isn’t quite right except that inner feeling. Nothing in a textbook or case study can explain this.

Being intuitive means knowing what people want before they know they need it and finding a profitable way to give it to them. The perfect example is the late, Great Steve Jobs and the iPod he gave us.



4. Lagos business school can’t teach you humility

Humility is a great business attribute. It can win even the most negative customer over. As an entrepreneur or business executive, you have to learn to say these phrases:

• I don’t know: it is best than presenting a know-it-all approach. It also shows your humanity and your clients will trust you more for being truthful. Not knowing something isn’t a crime however, offer to refer clients to someone who does.

• Help me: one big reason businesses fail is because someone wants to do everything alone. Learn to delegate because it is foolish to insist on doing everything yourself.

• Sorry, I was wrong: We all make mistakes. It’s human nature to however, what matter is how you handle them. Readily admitting you were wrong makes a far greater impression than making excuses or outright denial.



5. Lagos business school can’t teach you how to close a sale

Closing a sale starts from your first meeting with a prospect till when you get a cheque for an order. Selling is the fastest way to the top of the company.

However, reaching the top without exceptional knowing how to persuade is almost impossible. The art of Salesmanship is a life skill.



6. Lagos business school can’t teach you the art of timing in Business

This, you learn from experience. You have to know:

• When to pitch a business proposition in an informal setting

• How to pitch it

• When customers wants you to sell them

• The best time to sow the seed of an idea

• When to send a “Thank You” card

• When best to ask for a pay rise

• When to close a deal based on the customer’s body language

All these and all have to do with timing in business and you can only develop it intuitively.



7. Lagos business school can’t teach you “The Art of Silence”

Learning how to use silence is a skill not taught in business schools. However, Silence is a powerful tool you an use to know what is on your prospect's mind - the real excuse for not wanting to buy NOW!



It either lets the prospect or client to talk or “forces” them to person to talk. Generally, the first person to talk is the more “uncomfortable” party in business negotiations.



8. Lagos business school can’t teach you how to market yourself

• You need to learn how to connect with people on a human level – way beyond the generic business networking concepts. You have put your humanity behind your product and the people who buy it.

• You have to learn to dress the part

• You have to know your product at subconscious level or people will resent your efforts to sell it. Every fibre of your being has to believe in it; nothing can hide that.





Lagos Business School is a great institution but it cannot teach you these and more

[url]

[/url]



cc: Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44 - Please help entrepreneurs get this. Lagos Business School is arguably the most prestigious business school in Nigeria. Several of my business associates have passed through their tutelage and are doing fine in corporate Nigeria and in their businesses.1.Reading people and understanding body language are very important to succeeding in business and in life:• You have to learn to listen to what’s being said and how it is being said.• You have to learn to listen to what’s being said but not being vocalized.• You have to observe people “aggressively.”• You will have to talk less to automatically learn more.• You will have to notice first impressions.• Most importantly, learn to use what you’ve learned.2.You need to learn how to make business gestures that will be appreciated and remembered by the other party like:• Asking about and then doing something for one of their kids on day one.• “Freeing” people after you both have an agreement but circumstances have changed and they honestly can’t keep up.• Bargaining softly on deals important to the other party so that more long term opportunities can be created.Make business mentors and confidants – people you trust who you can seek advice from. Be totally discreet- anytime you talk about another person, the person listening will wonder what you tell others about them. Respect confidences.3.Every entrepreneur who has been successful will understand winning through intuition – when everything isn’t quite right except that inner feeling. Nothing in a textbook or case study can explain this.Being intuitive means knowing what people want before they know they need it and finding a profitable way to give it to them. The perfect example is the late, Great Steve Jobs and the iPod he gave us.4.Humility is a great business attribute. It can win even the most negative customer over. As an entrepreneur or business executive, you have to learn to say these phrases:• I don’t know: it is best than presenting a know-it-all approach. It also shows your humanity and your clients will trust you more for being truthful. Not knowing something isn’t a crime however, offer to refer clients to someone who does.• Help me: one big reason businesses fail is because someone wants to do everything alone. Learn to delegate because it is foolish to insist on doing everything yourself.• Sorry, I was wrong: We all make mistakes. It’s human nature to however, what matter is how you handle them. Readily admitting you were wrong makes a far greater impression than making excuses or outright denial.5.Closing a sale starts from your first meeting with a prospect till when you get a cheque for an order. Selling is the fastest way to the top of the company.However, reaching the top without exceptional knowing how to persuade is almost impossible. The art of Salesmanship is a life skill.6.This, you learn from experience. You have to know:• When to pitch a business proposition in an informal setting• How to pitch it• When customers wants you to sell them• The best time to sow the seed of an idea• When to send a “Thank You” card• When best to ask for a pay rise• When to close a deal based on the customer’s body languageAll these and all have to do with timing in business and you can only develop it intuitively.7.Learning how to use silence is a skill not taught in business schools. However, Silence is a powerful tool you an use to know what is on your prospect's mind - the real excuse for not wanting to buy NOW!It either lets the prospect or client to talk or “forces” them to person to talk. Generally, the first person to talk is the more “uncomfortable” party in business negotiations.8.• You need to learn how to connect with people on a human level – way beyond the generic business networking concepts. You have put your humanity behind your product and the people who buy it.• You have to learn to dress the part• You have to know your product at subconscious level or people will resent your efforts to sell it. Every fibre of your being has to believe in it; nothing can hide that.Lagos Business School is a great institution but it cannot teach you these and more[url] http://demandsupplier.com/15-business-skills-lagos-business-school-cant-teach/ [/url]cc: Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44 - Please help entrepreneurs get this. 12 Likes 4 Shares