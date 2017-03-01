







Bash Ali, who filed his complaint at the Abuja High Court, disclosed that Dalung’s aides allegedly beat him up at his office in Abuja about two weeks ago. Other persons dragged into

the lawsuit include; the Inspector-General of Police, Nansel Nimyel, Charles Boga and one Mr. Joseph.



“I was unconscious for about an hour until the Ministry sent for paramedics who then carried me in a stretcher to the Ministry Staff Clinic where I was given first aid treatment.





When they saw that I was in extreme pains, I was immediately transferred to the Emergency Ward of the National Hospital where I stayed for about eight hours before I was rushed to the Trauma Department at National Hospital where I spent two days" he said.



According to the former World Boxing Federation cruiser-weight champion, the lawsuit is reportedly costing him N8M, amidst the shame and humiliation he suffered.





