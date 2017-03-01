₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him
Bash Ali Was Not Assaulted - Dalung, Sports Minister / Bash Ali Accuses Dalung's Security Men Of Brutalizing Him In Abuja (Pics) / Nigerian Boxing Champion, Bash Ali Lands In Kuje Prison (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by JamieNaij: 6:53pm
Ex-boxing weight champion, Bash Ali, who was reportedly assaulted by Nigeria's sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, is seeking N1billion damages from the injury he sustained from the assault which allegedly landed him in the hospital for weeks.
Bash Ali, who filed his complaint at the Abuja High Court, disclosed that Dalung’s aides allegedly beat him up at his office in Abuja about two weeks ago. Other persons dragged into
the lawsuit include; the Inspector-General of Police, Nansel Nimyel, Charles Boga and one Mr. Joseph.
“I was unconscious for about an hour until the Ministry sent for paramedics who then carried me in a stretcher to the Ministry Staff Clinic where I was given first aid treatment.
When they saw that I was in extreme pains, I was immediately transferred to the Emergency Ward of the National Hospital where I stayed for about eight hours before I was rushed to the Trauma Department at National Hospital where I spent two days" he said.
According to the former World Boxing Federation cruiser-weight champion, the lawsuit is reportedly costing him N8M, amidst the shame and humiliation he suffered.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/bash-ali-sues-sports-minister-solomon.html
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by veekid(m): 9:52pm
bash Ali wan take his own part of the national cake; I billion naira damages? What for Dem kill him pikin? #yeye
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Lakside1955: 9:52pm
You mean just ordinary aides assaulted a whole former boxing heavy weight champion?
He should have done better with his fighting skills
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:52pm
He should have joined the Amarantus London Vegetable in the suit
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by highrise07(m): 9:52pm
hh
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Tpave(m): 9:52pm
Can you imagine this?
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by saitechh(m): 9:53pm
All the beating were well spended.
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by martineverest(m): 9:53pm
good for him
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by greatgod2012(f): 9:53pm
Double wahala for dedi bodi Dalung!
This is the worst sports and youths minister Nigeria has ever produced!
Always causing problems in sports ministry!
Sports is as good as dead under his watch!
I hope Bash Ali wins! but then, this is Nigeria, where anything is allowed and possible!
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Tazdroid(m): 9:53pm
Bash was bashed , sad
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by zainabxel(f): 9:53pm
This guy is always desperate for money. He thinks he deserves federal allocation by any means possible. Where was he when people were using their fame to secure sponsorship deals?
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by tunjijones(m): 9:53pm
.
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Hades2016(m): 9:53pm
Shabiiiii bash Ali sabi fight .... he for fight dem back na
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by JohnXcel: 9:53pm
This man just dey find money any how, any how
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by martineverest(m): 9:54pm
Tpave:imagine what?......u are just an ignorant youth who doesnt know his right
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by fizziea(m): 9:54pm
mtcheeeww radarada
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by kajsa08(f): 9:54pm
bash ali sef won chop money.
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by taurus21: 9:54pm
B
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Hoddor: 9:55pm
Is Dalung still a minister?
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by mosho2good: 9:55pm
Bash Ali just want to make it through our confuse sport minister It national cake
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by bignero: 9:56pm
bash node tire?
one controversy always
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by rattlesnake(m): 9:56pm
lol
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by Destinylink(m): 9:56pm
What did he do to deserve that kind of beating?
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by martineverest(m): 9:56pm
kajsa08:just imagine what an educated youth is saying
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by AdemolaA2: 9:57pm
Good he sued mr dalung .. I hope he wins the case though ..
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by veacea: 9:57pm
|Re: Bash Ali Sues Solomon Dalung For N1billion For Assaulting Him by yedidiah(m): 9:58pm
Oga bash come refund our money wey we raise for you to make a guineas book of record fight.
(0) (Reply)
