₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,356 members, 3,398,070 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 12:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet (19231 Views)
Corper Franklin Onwubiko Donates Classroom Seats In Daura (Photos) / Corper Who Got A Gift From Govenor Abubakar In Bauchi During POP .PICS / Temi Omolabake Corper Who Died In An Auto-crash Last Night (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by PrettyCrystal: 9:08pm On Mar 03
Franklin Onwubiko, the serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who donated set of class room seats to Government Girls Secondary School Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, is pictured in a private jet with the President & CEO Elite Youth Forum of Nig(EYFN) -Ifesi Andy Muoneme (courtesy of Ifeanyi Ubah)....
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/corper-who-donated-classroom-seats-in.html
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by PrettyCrystal: 9:08pm On Mar 03
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:08pm On Mar 03
Mr. Franklin Onwubiko keep on representing, God will bless and see you through
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by izenco2005: 9:10pm On Mar 03
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:14pm On Mar 03
What vegetable couldn't do for his hometown that's what Mr. Onwubiko, a 5%ter Did.
88 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by ChangeIsCostant: 9:14pm On Mar 03
Oluwa is involved
1 Like
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by edoboy33(m): 9:14pm On Mar 03
nice one thanks for supporting the community
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by LouisVanGaal(m): 9:35pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:I dont knw you personally...but based on your comments on this forum, i feel so sorry for ur sanity...
Pls. quit all this childish cum reckless talks..it ud do u no good..u might be thinking u are having fun depicting online nuisance...but sooner or later, it matches with ur personality..then u no longer knw ur true self again...
All this...i have said is with a pure intent...
81 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:39pm On Mar 03
LouisVanGaal:E enter am well well
102 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by TPAND: 9:50pm On Mar 03
Some people shaaaa.... NYSC cap inside private jet. Dude you got to be kidding
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by shiki(m): 10:09pm On Mar 03
TPAND:
Private jet the forbid NYSC cap ne!
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by Tazdroid(m): 10:30pm On Mar 03
Do good, no matter how small it may seem
1 Like
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by sugarbelly: 10:30pm On Mar 03
ehh
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by sugarbelly: 10:31pm On Mar 03
na so
1 Like
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by naijaboiy: 10:31pm On Mar 03
So?
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by teganto(m): 10:32pm On Mar 03
kemo lala get d holi ken
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by Tazdroid(m): 10:32pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:he has a point, bone that talk
10 Likes
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by Thisis2raw(m): 10:33pm On Mar 03
I know it will end this way
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by sabama007(f): 10:33pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
He's free of sentiment and bigotry unlike our NL e-warriors
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by idbami2(m): 10:33pm On Mar 03
Wehdone sir, Mr Fransklin. You don do well. You see smthin' better use money do.
Some pple go put the one wey dem steal inside storex..
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by segebase(m): 10:33pm On Mar 03
see as this girls posing seductive way
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by kings09(m): 10:34pm On Mar 03
Which one be EYFN. Ppl forming associations since 1800 AD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by sabama007(f): 10:34pm On Mar 03
LouisVanGaal:
GBAM!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:36pm On Mar 03
K
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by 5starmilitant: 10:36pm On Mar 03
In 2003, buhari ran for presidency.
In 2007, buhari ran for presidency.
In 2011, buhari ran for presidency.
In 2015, buhari ran for presidency.
And in 2017, buhari ran from presidency.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by schumastic(m): 10:37pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:
hahahahh lmao u r a big fool i almost laughed the whole building down
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by mightyhazel: 10:37pm On Mar 03
Nwa afo!
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by CaroLyner(f): 10:37pm On Mar 03
BeeBeeOoh:Take down that meme.
Its disturbing.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by kings09(m): 10:37pm On Mar 03
Sarrki. Madridguy n olaolulazio no go see dis one
BeeBeeOoh:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet by SweetBanana: 10:39pm On Mar 03
[color=#000099][/color]This Ubah guy is doing everything to get the attention of the presidency so that he can recoup all what he lost on TAN in 2014/2015.After declaring he could make 1dollar equal 1naira on several occasions and no response from presidency.Keep trying my blother,it is well.
Even that corper guy self get sense wella,he is looking for direct federal appointment from the presidency.
Adamawa Corper, Joseph Tobi Okediji Completes Major Projects At His PPA (photos) / Why Are Corpers Nicknamed Otondo? / NYSC Allowance For September, 2012
Viewing this topic: olokeluv, ellechrystal(f), dinosmiles(m), KingRex1, Onyeka64(m), Mubarak05(m), eflintsone(m), CodeineSKroches, jsben(m), mantosa(m), Emmysky(m), kayceeD2(m), HARDEH4040, grudges, chibuthanks, kinnlive(m), smoothicon(m), spreado(m), lasunray(m), jemisaiye, Femzy900(m), BabaO2, StarPlayer, samomeh(m), BabaIbo, 2Brains1(m), debuchy(m), SAMDOL(m), Ajpharm(m), Crysallis(m), timifizzy(m), deesimeon67(m), 6esc, ggoldmine, write2obi(m), 360command, bidexolumanish(m), WorldChanger7, Josele01(m), bluehorizo(m), ganwa, destino24(m), smarty563, weyab, 9iceboi(m), GameGod(m), pokerboy, drey69(m), fmprof, okpismart, OchukoisBlack(m), FrankNetter, Cadamlk, AbsalomOtutu(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16