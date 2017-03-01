Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet (19231 Views)

Corper Franklin Onwubiko Donates Classroom Seats In Daura (Photos) / Corper Who Got A Gift From Govenor Abubakar In Bauchi During POP .PICS / Temi Omolabake Corper Who Died In An Auto-crash Last Night (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/corper-who-donated-classroom-seats-in.html Franklin Onwubiko, the serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who donated set of class room seats to Government Girls Secondary School Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, is pictured in a private jet with the President & CEO Elite Youth Forum of Nig(EYFN) -Ifesi Andy Muoneme (courtesy of Ifeanyi Ubah).... 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Mr. Franklin Onwubiko keep on representing, God will bless and see you through 41 Likes 2 Shares

What vegetable couldn't do for his hometown that's what Mr. Onwubiko, a 5%ter Did. 88 Likes 6 Shares

Oluwa is involved 1 Like

nice one thanks for supporting the community 2 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

What vegetable couldn't do for his hometown that's what Mr. Onwubiko Did. I dont knw you personally...but based on your comments on this forum, i feel so sorry for ur sanity...

Pls. quit all this childish cum reckless talks..it ud do u no good..u might be thinking u are having fun depicting online nuisance...but sooner or later, it matches with ur personality..then u no longer knw ur true self again...

All this...i have said is with a pure intent... I dont knw you personally...but based on your comments on this forum, i feel so sorry for ur sanity...Pls. quit all this childish cum reckless talks..it ud do u no good..u might be thinking u are having fun depicting online nuisance...but sooner or later, it matches with ur personality..then u no longer knw ur true self again...All this...i have said is with a pure intent... 81 Likes 6 Shares

LouisVanGaal:

I dont knw you personally...but based on your comments on this forum, i feel so sorry for ur sanity...

Pls. quit all this childish cum reckless talks..it ud do u no good..u might be thinking u are having fun depicting online nuisance...but sooner or later, it matches with ur personality..then u no longer knw ur true self again...

All this...i have said is with a pure intent... E enter am well well E enter am well well 102 Likes 4 Shares

Some people shaaaa.... NYSC cap inside private jet. Dude you got to be kidding 5 Likes 1 Share

TPAND:

Some people shaaaa.... NYSC cap inside private jet. Dude you got to be kidding

Private jet the forbid NYSC cap ne! Private jet the forbid NYSC cap ne! 34 Likes 3 Shares

Do good, no matter how small it may seem 1 Like

ehh

na so 1 Like

So?

kemo lala get d holi ken

BeeBeeOoh:

E enter am well well he has a point, bone that talk he has a point, bone that talk 10 Likes

I know it will end this way

BeeBeeOoh:

Mr. Franklin Onwubiko keep on representing, God will bless and see you through

He's free of sentiment and bigotry unlike our NL e-warriors He's free of sentiment and bigotry unlike our NL e-warriors 2 Likes 1 Share

Wehdone sir, Mr Fransklin. You don do well. You see smthin' better use money do.



Some pple go put the one wey dem steal inside storex..

see as this girls posing seductive way 2 Likes

Which one be EYFN. Ppl forming associations since 1800 AD 1 Like 1 Share

LouisVanGaal:

I dont knw you personally...but based on your comments on this forum, i feel so sorry for ur sanity...

Pls. quit all this childish cum reckless talks..it ud do u no good..u might be thinking u are having fun depicting online nuisance...but sooner or later, it matches with ur personality..then u no longer knw ur true self again...

All this...i have said is with a pure intent...



GBAM!!! GBAM!!! 7 Likes

K





In 2007, buhari ran for presidency.



In 2011, buhari ran for presidency.



In 2015, buhari ran for presidency.



And in 2017, buhari ran from presidency.

In 2003, buhari ran for presidency.In 2007, buhari ran for presidency.In 2011, buhari ran for presidency.In 2015, buhari ran for presidency.And in 2017, buhari ran from presidency. 17 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

E enter am well well

hahahahh lmao u r a big fool i almost laughed the whole building down hahahahh lmao u r a big fool i almost laughed the whole building down 8 Likes 1 Share

Nwa afo!

BeeBeeOoh:

E enter am well well Take down that meme.

Its disturbing. Take down that meme.Its disturbing. 14 Likes 2 Shares

BeeBeeOoh:

Mr. Franklin Onwubiko keep on representing, God will bless and see you through Sarrki. Madridguy n olaolulazio no go see dis one 3 Likes 1 Share