|How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:15pm On Oct 11
Good evening. I'm a corp member serving in a school and I stay in the lodge provided by the school together with some other female corpers.
Now here lies my problem ; there is this particular female corper who keeps bringing me food randomly.
I know she'll feel bad if I tell her to stop it, I'll also feel bad if I throw the food out after receiving it from her, pretending that I really appreciate her bringing me food for no reason. How can I make her stop?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by herdeythoun(f): 6:20pm On Oct 11
politely tell her
19 Likes 4 Shares
80 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by MaritzaNL(f): 6:26pm On Oct 11
Tell her you have a girlfriend.
2 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by Adaumunocha(f): 6:32pm On Oct 11
Tell her straight you not attracted to her. Finish.
5 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by ucnwafor(m): 6:33pm On Oct 11
Op u no eat nkonomi, no say i no advice u in time oh
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by SuperSuave(m): 6:43pm On Oct 11
MaritzaNL:It might not put her off since they all know his girlfriend is most likely not in the state.
I just hate it when things like this happen and we can't be straight with people, look them in the face and tell them what we don't like and make them know how they make us uncomfortable. We always don't want to disappoint them or make them feel offended/rejected which makes us lie about the truth because we feel there should be a genuine or a justifiable reason for our actions.
I just wonder if this happens to almost everyone in the universe or it's just an African or a Nigerian thing.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by Realfitbody: 6:46pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:
Man up and tell her what you want. If she is serving you the food because she wants a relationship and not just be friends, then that food will choke you one day.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by nelson7777: 6:48pm On Oct 11
i spoke to my gf about u, and she really appreciates d fact dat u take care of me, in her absence, and she wnts us to continue being friends on 1 condition, dat u stop bringing me food...
91 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:52pm On Oct 11
stupidity:Unfortunately I'm not attracted to her
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by rebirthforgoody(f): 6:53pm On Oct 11
Maybe you should tell her that you don't like her spending money buying foodstuffs cooking and be bringing for you.that she should save some money for her upkeep too.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:53pm On Oct 11
SuperSuave:Exactly bro. There is this awkwardness I just feel
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by MaritzaNL(f): 6:55pm On Oct 11
SuperSuave:Exactly.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by Kissking: 6:56pm On Oct 11
Pelle pelle ooh... Just be careful sha
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:56pm On Oct 11
nelson7777:
MaritzaNL:She knows I don't have one. I know she'll feel very bad if I tell her to stop. She does it with a passion.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by stupidity: 6:56pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:chop the damn pvssy and forget about attraction. Dafuqz wrong with you nighaz?? nor lemme call you Odoyor!!!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:56pm On Oct 11
rebirthforgoody:I'll try this. Thanks.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 6:59pm On Oct 11
stupidity:My man, cases like this are sensitive.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by Horlohlah: 7:01pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:You sef ehn. Be finding excuses for her and nit tell her straight. It's like you are enjoying it stylishly sef.
5 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by rebirthforgoody(f): 7:04pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:
Ok uwc.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 7:06pm On Oct 11
Horlohlah:I'm not.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by Horlohlah: 7:07pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:Then tell her upfront. You can't keep displeasing yourself to please someone else.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by jashar(f): 7:09pm On Oct 11
The food sweet or not?
I guess it's the later....
Guys no dey reject food anyhow...
Anyways, tell her you appreciate her thoughtfulness and kindness, but for reasons best known to you, you prefer she stops bringing you food. Assure her that if you ever get hungry, you'll go to her place for a meal.
3 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by nelson7777: 7:12pm On Oct 11
nelson7777:if i tell u to change evrytin i said abt ur gf to ur mum/dad said,, it will nt mk u sound manly, it will luk like u still a child n cnt mk ur own decisions......
my guy, as a man u hv ur own morals, principles n ur way of life, dat wats differentiate u 4rm other men, even though it might nt b a good one, but it is urs,u dnt evn hv to explain dat to any1,
tell her babe, i really like u as a friend, u r smart, u r industrious, u r independent, u reason well 4 a lady, most importantly u hv a good heart, i wud really like to continue being ur friend, bt there is somtin u hv to do 4 me if u wnt us to continue being friends,, pls i wud like 4 u to stop bringing me food,,, is wat i wnt, n am hoping 4 u to respect dat...
7 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by SuperSuave(m): 7:13pm On Oct 11
stupidity:man said he's not HOT man can never be HOT
12 Likes
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 7:15pm On Oct 11
jashar:When giving a gift the quality of the content doesn't really matter. It's the thought itself that count. People may begin to think we are dating. This rumor could jeopardize my plans.
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 7:19pm On Oct 11
nelson7777:Thanks
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by jashar(f): 7:21pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:
Guy, leave story. That's why I added the 2nd paragraph anyway ...
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by SeKTo(m): 7:33pm On Oct 11
Tell her you are fasting
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by DeadRat(m): 7:35pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:tell Me The Truth. She No Fine Abi
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by DeadRat(m): 7:41pm On Oct 11
QuietHammer:your Plans Abi. You Got Babe you Are Eyeing abi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? by QuietHammer(m): 7:42pm On Oct 11
DeadRat:Exactly
2 Likes
