Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / How Do I Tell A Female Corper Who Keeps Bringing Me Food To Stop? (12609 Views)

Photo Of Ngozi Blessing Oformezie, Imo Building Trapped Corper Who Died / Corper Who Donated Classroom Seats In Buhari's Hometwn Pictured In A Private Jet / Temi Omolabake Corper Who Died In An Auto-crash Last Night (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good evening. I'm a corp member serving in a school and I stay in the lodge provided by the school together with some other female corpers.

Now here lies my problem ; there is this particular female corper who keeps bringing me food randomly.

I know she'll feel bad if I tell her to stop it, I'll also feel bad if I throw the food out after receiving it from her, pretending that I really appreciate her bringing me food for no reason. How can I make her stop? 4 Likes 2 Shares

politely tell her 19 Likes 4 Shares

Its time you start chopping the real food. Tell her to serve the pvssy on clean broken plate with fwesh juice.











As I'm typing this, tears are dropping.



Last night was the best time I ever had with my bae. She was away for some months, came back all looking more beautiful, pvssy added weight, assx got 2 packs.



Down to business, as usual, eating her pvssy is what she dont mind paying me to do every bed time.



After the fwesh shower, she lay down, I buried my head inside. Jeez, pvssy was so damn delicious. Like what the hell did she put inside, I was eating the pvssy and crying. Tears of joy, never had it that good. She placed her right hand on my head telling me "baby its okay, stop crying, eat all you want, its all yours""



I felt as if baba finally gave her the jazz to tie my destiny.



After a while I was forced to use my phones torch to check inside the pvssy, to be sure of what's buried inside that made it to be that sweet.



If you ain't sucking your bae pvssy yet, your missing. Suck the damn soul outta her 80 Likes 5 Shares

Tell her you have a girlfriend. 2 Likes

Tell her straight you not attracted to her. Finish. 5 Likes

Op u no eat nkonomi, no say i no advice u in time oh

MaritzaNL:

Tell her you have a girlfriend. It might not put her off since they all know his girlfriend is most likely not in the state. I just hate it when things like this happen and we can't be straight with people, look them in the face and tell them what we don't like and make them know how they make us uncomfortable. We always don't want to disappoint them or make them feel offended/rejected which makes us lie about the truth because we feel there should be a genuine or a justifiable reason for our actions.





I just wonder if this happens to almost everyone in the universe or it's just an African or a Nigerian thing. It might not put her off since they all know his girlfriend is most likely not in the state.I just hate it when things like this happen and we can't be straight with people, look them in the face and tell them what we don't like and make them know how they make us uncomfortable. We always don't want to disappoint them or make them feel offended/rejected which makes us lie about the truth because we feel there should be a genuine or a justifiable reason for our actions.I just wonder if this happens to almost everyone in the universe or it's just an African or a Nigerian thing. 23 Likes 2 Shares

QuietHammer:



Good evening. I'm a corp member serving in a school and I stay in the lodge provided by the school together with some other female corpers.

Now here lies my problem ; there is this particular female corper who keeps bringing me food randomly.

I know she'll feel bad if I tell her to stop it, I'll also feel bad if I throw the food out after receiving it from her, pretending that I really appreciate her bringing me food for no reason. How can I make her stop?



Cc: lalasticlala. I don't know if this should be here or in the Foods section.

Man up and tell her what you want. If she is serving you the food because she wants a relationship and not just be friends, then that food will choke you one day. Man up and tell her what you want. If she is serving you the food because she wants a relationship and not just be friends, then that food will choke you one day. 13 Likes 2 Shares

i spoke to my gf about u, and she really appreciates d fact dat u take care of me, in her absence, and she wnts us to continue being friends on 1 condition, dat u stop bringing me food... 91 Likes 1 Share

stupidity:

Its time you start chopping the real food. Tell her to serve the pvssy on clean broken plate with fwesh juice. Unfortunately I'm not attracted to her Unfortunately I'm not attracted to her

Maybe you should tell her that you don't like her spending money buying foodstuffs cooking and be bringing for you.that she should save some money for her upkeep too. 21 Likes 3 Shares

SuperSuave:

It might not put her off since they all know his girlfriend is most likely not in the state. I just hate it when things like this happen and we can't be straight with people, look them in the face and tell them what we don't like and make them know how they make us uncomfortable. We always don't want to disappoint them or make them feel offended/rejected which makes us lie about the truth because we feel there should be a genuine or a justifiable reason for our actions.





I just wonder if this happens to almost everyone in the universe or it's just an African or a Nigerian thing. Exactly bro. There is this awkwardness I just feel Exactly bro. There is this awkwardness I just feel

SuperSuave:

It might not put her off since they all know his girlfriend is most likely not in the state. I just hate it when things like this happen and we can't be straight with people, look them in the face and tell them what we don't like and make them know how they make us uncomfortable. We always don't want to disappoint them or make them feel offended/rejected which makes us lie about the truth because we feel there should be a genuine or a justifiable reason for our actions.





I just wonder if this happens to almost everyone in the universe or it's just an African or a Nigerian thing. Exactly. Exactly.

Pelle pelle ooh... Just be careful sha

nelson7777:





i spoke to my gf about u, and she really appreciates d fact dat u take care of me, in her absence, and she wnts us to continue being friends on 1 condition, dat u stop bringing me food...



MaritzaNL:

Tell her you have a girlfriend. She knows I don't have one. I know she'll feel very bad if I tell her to stop. She does it with a passion. She knows I don't have one. I know she'll feel very bad if I tell her to stop. She does it with a passion.

QuietHammer:



Unfortunately I'm not attracted to her chop the damn pvssy and forget about attraction. Dafuqz wrong with you nighaz?? nor lemme call you Odoyor!!! chop the damn pvssy and forget about attraction. Dafuqz wrong with you nighaz??nor lemme call you Odoyor!!! 17 Likes 1 Share

rebirthforgoody:

Maybe you should tell her that you don't like her spending money buying foodstuffs cooking and be bringing for you.that she should save some money for her upkeep too. I'll try this. Thanks. I'll try this. Thanks.

stupidity:

chop the damn pvssy and forget about attraction. Dafuqz wrong with you nighaz?? nor lemme call you Odoyor!!! My man, cases like this are sensitive. My man, cases like this are sensitive. 5 Likes 1 Share

QuietHammer:



She knows I don't have one. I know she'll feel very bad if I tell her to stop. She does it with a passion. You sef ehn. Be finding excuses for her and nit tell her straight. It's like you are enjoying it stylishly sef. You sef ehn. Be finding excuses for her and nit tell her straight. It's like you are enjoying it stylishly sef. 5 Likes

QuietHammer:



I'll try this. Thanks.









Ok uwc. Ok uwc.

Horlohlah:

You sef ehn. Be finding excuses for her and nit tell her straight. It's like you are enjoying it stylishly sef. I'm not. I'm not.

QuietHammer:



I'm not. Then tell her upfront. You can't keep displeasing yourself to please someone else. Then tell her upfront. You can't keep displeasing yourself to please someone else.

The food sweet or not?

I guess it's the later....

Guys no dey reject food anyhow...





Anyways, tell her you appreciate her thoughtfulness and kindness, but for reasons best known to you, you prefer she stops bringing you food. Assure her that if you ever get hungry, you'll go to her place for a meal. 3 Likes

nelson7777:





i spoke to my gf about u, and she really appreciates d fact dat u take care of me, in her absence, and she wnts us to continue being friends on 1 condition, dat u stop bringing me food...



QuietHammer post=61326995:



She knows I don't have one. I know she'll feel very bad if I tell her to stop. She does it with a passion.



if i tell u to change evrytin i said abt ur gf to ur mum/dad said,, it will nt mk u sound manly, it will luk like u still a child n cnt mk ur own decisions......

my guy, as a man u hv ur own morals, principles n ur way of life, dat wats differentiate u 4rm other men, even though it might nt b a good one, but it is urs,u dnt evn hv to explain dat to any1,

tell her babe, i really like u as a friend, u r smart, u r industrious, u r independent, u reason well 4 a lady, most importantly u hv a good heart, i wud really like to continue being ur friend, bt there is somtin u hv to do 4 me if u wnt us to continue being friends,, pls i wud like 4 u to stop bringing me food,,, is wat i wnt, n am hoping 4 u to respect dat... if i tell u to change evrytin i said abt ur gf to ur mum/dad said,, it will nt mk u sound manly, it will luk like u still a child n cnt mk ur own decisions......my guy, as a man u hv ur own morals, principles n ur way of life, dat wats differentiate u 4rm other men, even though it might nt b a good one, but it is urs,u dnt evn hv to explain dat to any1,tell her babe, i really like u as a friend, u r smart, u r industrious, u r independent, u reason well 4 a lady, most importantly u hv a good heart, i wud really like to continue being ur friend, bt there is somtin u hv to do 4 me if u wnt us to continue being friends,, pls i wud like 4 u to stop bringing me food,,, is wat i wnt, n am hoping 4 u to respect dat... 7 Likes

stupidity:

chop the damn pvssy and forget about attraction. Dafuqz wrong with you nighaz?? man said he's not HOT man can never be HOT man said he's not HOTman can never be HOT 12 Likes

jashar:

The food sweet or not?

I guess it's the later....

Guys no dey reject food anyhow...





Anyways, tell her you appreciate her thoughtfulness and kindness, but for reasons best known to you, you prefer she stops bringing you food. Assure her that if you ever get hungry, you'll go to her place for a meal. When giving a gift the quality of the content doesn't really matter. It's the thought itself that count. People may begin to think we are dating. This rumor could jeopardize my plans. When giving a gift the quality of the content doesn't really matter. It's the thought itself that count. People may begin to think we are dating. This rumor could jeopardize my plans.

nelson7777:

if i tell u to change evrytin i said abt ur gf to ur mum/dad said,, it will nt mk u sound manly, it will luk like u still a child n cnt mk ur own decisions......

my guy, as a man u hv ur own morals, principles n ur way of life, dat wats differentiate u 4rm other men, even though it might nt b a good one, but it is urs,u dnt evn hv to explain dat to any1,

tell her babe, i really like u as a friend, u r smart, u r industrious, u r independent, u reason well 4 a lady, most importantly u hv a good heart, i wud really like to continue being ur friend, bt there is somtin u hv to do 4 me if u wnt us to continue being friends,, pls i wud like 4 u to stop bringing me food,,, is wat i wnt, n am hoping 4 u to respect dat...

Thanks Thanks

QuietHammer:

When giving a gift the quality of the content doesn't really matter. It's the thought itself that count. People may begin to think we are dating. This rumor could jeopardize my plans.

Guy, leave story. That's why I added the 2nd paragraph anyway ... Guy, leave story. That's why I added the 2nd paragraph anyway ...

Tell her you are fasting

QuietHammer:



Good evening. I'm a corp member serving in a school and I stay in the lodge provided by the school together with some other female corpers.

Now here lies my problem ; there is this particular female corper who keeps bringing me food randomly.

I know she'll feel bad if I tell her to stop it, I'll also feel bad if I throw the food out after receiving it from her, pretending that I really appreciate her bringing me food for no reason. How can I make her stop?



Cc: lalasticlala. I don't know if this should be here or in the Foods section. tell Me The Truth. She No Fine Abi tell Me The Truth. She No Fine Abi 6 Likes 1 Share

QuietHammer:

When giving a gift the quality of the content doesn't really matter. It's the thought itself that count. People may begin to think we are dating. This rumor could jeopardize my plans. your Plans Abi. You Got Babe you Are Eyeing abi your Plans Abi. You Got Babe you Are Eyeing abi 2 Likes 1 Share