|Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 10:26pm On Mar 03
Porsche has unveiled its first-ever station wagon, the Panamera Sport Turismo, and it’s packing a whole lot more than just a gaping cargo space.
The legendary sports car maker unleashed the station wagon ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this weekend and, as you may have guessed already, it’s based on the impressive second-generation Panamera sedan.
The wagon will arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of the year, in a variety of different models including the 330HP Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, the 440HP E-Hybrid, the 462HP 4S, and the 550HP Turbo (which boasts a V8 engine.)
According to Porsche, the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo can hit 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds, while the top-spec Turbo can hit 60 in an eye-watering 3.4 seconds.
Inside, you’ll find a stunning chocolate brown leather interior and the latest technological wizardry: that means the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche Traction Management, and adaptive air suspension.
Check out the Panamera Sport Turismo above, and stay tuned for more information.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 10:27pm On Mar 03
Whats your take on the new models of this car... I seem to love this.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:35pm On Mar 03
AutoReportNG:
Beautiful and trendy design
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Kingsasian(m): 10:39pm On Mar 03
Beautiful design
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by EncephalonPikin(m): 2:10am
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity...
Na Joke o
If I get that kain money I go buy am
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Sharming95(m): 3:15am
dis is bae
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by olusola200: 12:13pm
Car dey reign
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by damton(m): 12:13pm
Splendid
I wish I can afford one.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by GovWahala: 12:13pm
REALLY? First ever Porsche station wagon?
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 12:14pm
A take home car... Just lovely
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by dguizman: 12:14pm
Love it already...wish I could afford one
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:15pm
Hmmm, nice and sleek
Op, post rides that some of us can buy e.g bicycles, keke napeps, roller skates, etc,.
Thank you
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 12:15pm
It is well, I go buy dis car next week
Amen
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 12:15pm
God punish poverty.
Are you a student? This link below might be of help to you.
http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 12:16pm
Nice
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by idbami2(m): 12:16pm
Oh Baby
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by telim: 12:16pm
Only our useless politicians can afford to buy this machine during this recession. Baba God i dey your leg oh because he be like say your hand done full with those prayer warriors.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by andrew12(m): 12:16pm
Lol op no see better pics
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by burkingx: 12:17pm
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 12:17pm
How much??
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 12:18pm
This one cars are looking like compressed agege bread these days...
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 12:18pm
Money speaks
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 12:19pm
Awon ti wire wire anoda 1 for the road
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 12:20pm
I will use the money for this car and buy Golf 2 and use the change/balance to invest in a business.
Exactly how poor dudes think.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Trexnemesis: 12:20pm
I love VW Golf more. Small and moderately solid cars make more sense jarey. Rest of mind is important.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 12:20pm
2daful design.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 12:21pm
even the people that own such cars dont go this crayy the way u guys are in awe about it
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 12:21pm
itiswellandwell:God of wonder must to punish god of hunger..click like for a thunderous Amen!!!
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 12:21pm
Sweet ride
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by snezBaba: 12:23pm
Iz like Lala is trying to remind se.un of the car promise he made to him. Cars are now taking more space than snake on F.P
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 12:23pm
prettyboi1989:
Appreciate good thing when you see one.
|Re: Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 12:24pm
Am gonna get it next year
