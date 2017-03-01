Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) (4286 Views)

The legendary sports car maker unleashed the station wagon ahead of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show this weekend and, as you may have guessed already, it’s based on the impressive second-generation Panamera sedan.



The wagon will arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of the year, in a variety of different models including the 330HP Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, the 440HP E-Hybrid, the 462HP 4S, and the 550HP Turbo (which boasts a V8 engine.)



According to Porsche, the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo can hit 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds, while the top-spec Turbo can hit 60 in an eye-watering 3.4 seconds.



Inside, you’ll find a stunning chocolate brown leather interior and the latest technological wizardry: that means the Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Porsche Traction Management, and adaptive air suspension.



Check out the Panamera Sport Turismo above, and stay tuned for more information.



Source

Whats your take on the new models of this car... I seem to love this.







AutoReportNG:

Whats your take on the new models of this car... I seem to love this.







Beautiful and trendy design

Beautiful design













































































If I get that kain money I go buy am

Splendid



I wish I can afford one.

REALLY? First ever Porsche station wagon?

A take home car... Just lovely

Love it already...wish I could afford one

Hmmm, nice and sleek





Op, post rides that some of us can buy e.g bicycles, keke napeps, roller skates, etc,.



It is well, I go buy dis car next week







Amen





Are you a student? This link below might be of help to you.





God punish poverty.

Only our useless politicians can afford to buy this machine during this recession. Baba God i dey your leg oh because he be like say your hand done full with those prayer warriors.

How much??

This one cars are looking like compressed agege bread these days...

Awon ti wire wire anoda 1 for the road

































Exactly how poor dudes think. I will use the money for this car and buy Golf 2 and use the change/balance to invest in a business.

I love VW Golf more. Small and moderately solid cars make more sense jarey. Rest of mind is important.

even the people that own such cars dont go this crayy the way u guys are in awe about it

itiswellandwell:

God punish poverty.



Are you a student? This link below might be of help to you.





God of wonder must to punish god of hunger..click like for a thunderous Amen!!!

Iz like Lala is trying to remind se.un of the car promise he made to him. Cars are now taking more space than snake on F.P

prettyboi1989:

even the people that own such cars dont go this crayy the way u guys are in awe about it

Appreciate good thing when you see one. Appreciate good thing when you see one.