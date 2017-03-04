Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 10 Reasons Why Nigerians Must Start Affiliate Marketin Business Today (1210 Views)

Who will employ these agile youths?. The government. bro/sister if you answered government please wake up from your slumber . The government itself can’t create employment but they think Nigerian youths are magicians. They think Nigerian youths can create employment even with no favorable conditions.



The few Nigerians that already have jobs are under-employed. i mean they are being paid less than they need to carter for their basic needs.



My advice is that Nigerians must seek legitimate means of income online that requires little or no startup capital and pays very well. To the best of my experience affiliate marketing is best suitable to fulfill these criteria.



what is affiliate Marketing?



affiliate marketing is simply a performance based marketing in which people are rewarded for each sale they bring to individuals or companies. in a lay man terms take for an example that you are a Garri seller and you want more sales but you do not know how to reach out to as much buyers as you need. so you recruit me to bring you buyers and you will pay me for every sale i bring to you. in the above example i am an affiliate and you are a vendor or publisher. in the online world this is referred to as affiliate marketing and the commission usually ranges from 50% to 100% for digital products. this is the form of affiliate marketing i will recommend.





Below are 10 solid reasons why Nigerians must start affiliate marketing Business today.



1. Recession/inflation:



Despite the fact that the prices of goods have doubled yet employers want to either retrench or reduce employee’s salary.



2. jobs Are Always Available:



If it is now a common headline that 2000 workers lost their jobs in a single month with no justifiable reason, who knows who will make headline this month? Vendors and publishers are always looking for Affiliate marketers so you are guaranteed that you will not make the headlines for being fired except for being a super Affiliate.



3. Requires Little Or No Capital



Most offline/online businesses requires much startup capital, Affiliate marketing can be started with little or no capital .



4. Tippled Payout



Few years ago $500 payout at N165/dollar was #85,000. Today same $500 Affiliate commission multiplied by N420 is N210,000.



5. Out Put Is Proportional to Input



Research has shown that the average Nigerian staff/worker is naturally creative but he is adamantly lazy and non-creative towards his work as a staff.

what I always say is that when l know l am not guaranteed increase in pay, if l am a school teacher and my salary is 20k and I know that no matter how hard l will work l will still receive 20k only, for heaven sake why will l not allow my brain to rest?. This is not the case in Affiliate marketing, your slightest effort reflects in your pay. what if Nigerians begin to unleash the positive creative natural genius in them on Affiliate marketing?



6. Flexibility:



you determine your working hours, where you want to work, either in the toilet, kitchen, sitting room, bedroom or office. the ball is in your court. No boss to tell you that you must work even during your father’s burial. God forbid.



7. Your Work Is Permanent:



If you choose a career in Affiliate marketing nobody will wake up tomorrow and show you the way out. In Nigeria, as a bank worker you can decide today that you want a career in the banking sector and receive your dismissal letter next day morning.



8. Availability OF a Mentor /Guide:



One of the most challenging parts of Affiliate marketing is starting without a guide or mentor. That is the reason why most newbie Affiliate marketers start and end up in the trial and error zone. You can always count on my guidance whenever you have a challenge in your Affiliate marketing journey





9. Expansion:



You can decide at any time to expand your Affiliate marketing business and make it bigger. This is because it can be Automated and Run free hands especially with paid traffic sources.



10. No Expertise:



Some online businesses require expertise like being a computer guru or being an excellent product creator or having your own product to sell. In Affiliate marketing you do not have to be a guru or create a product or have your own product. A guru has already done all that for you.



Above are just few among the many reasons why Nigerians should start Affiliate marketing today. Feel free to ask what ever question you have about Affiliate marketing in the comment box.



Starting it is not the problem but most affiliate sites pay with paypal and we all know that naija cannot receieve with paypal for now and if you open foreign paypal with VPN sooner or later you will get ban and all your earnings will be gone. So tell us how do we bypass this obstacle.

gr8tsuccess:

Starting it is not the problem but most affiliate sites pay with paypal and we all know that naija cannot receieve with paypal for now and if you open foreign paypal with VPN sooner or later you will get ban and all your earnings will be gone. So tell us how do we bypass this obstacle.

different affiliate marketers have different ways of receiving affiliate commission. some receive via paypal, payoneer, western union, direct bank deposit etc. personally i use a third party pay for me service that withdraw into their foreign account and credit my Nigerian bank account. this is what i have been doing for several years without any glitches. i discussed about how to withdraw affiliate commissions in my affiliate jagaban guide. different affiliate marketers have different ways of receiving affiliate commission. some receive via paypal, payoneer, western union, direct bank deposit etc. personally i use a third party pay for me service that withdraw into their foreign account and credit my Nigerian bank account. this is what i have been doing for several years without any glitches. i discussed about how to withdraw affiliate commissions in my affiliate jagaban guide.

All Important Questions Will Be Placed Here



question



olaolaking:

How long dd it take to make your first money?

Answer



bro frankly it was not easy. during those early days i was a strong believer of google has everything this was mainly because i didnt want to invest in any guide or ebooks. so i used the trial and error method and spent a year in affiliate marketing with only 3 sales. the commission per sale was 20 dollar so in other words it was a $60 year in affiliate marketing. the story all changed when i paid a successful affiliate marketer to teach me over skype the strategies he is using and since then, i have recorded many $200 day in affiliate marketing. after learning the new strategies the sales started coming in within 1 week or two.



olaolaking:



Like how much did you spend before you began to make money?



My free getresponse is expiring in 10 days time. I am not sure I will pay for it because I am not convinced that it will help me.

What should be the budget of a starter if there is any?

Thanks



budget really depends on the person that is starting. a person that has time at his disposal can get started even with zero naira. his traffic source will be free traffic. most free traffic sources requires 2-4 hours daily to make you reasonable pay. for a person that already has budget, he will need like 100usd to invest in traffic. affiliate marketing all comes down to traffic.



i focus only on the 3 evergreen niches. health, wealth and romance.



health includes niches such as: loosing weight, acne treatment, sexual performance, erectile dysfunction, dieting etc.

wealth: this include all mmo. make money online

romance: getting ex back, making you boyfriend love you, winning friends, wooing girls etc.



for auto-responder, use mailchimp forever free version till you are firm. it allows you to have up to 2000 subscribers and to send 12000 emails monthly. bro frankly it was not easy. during those early days i was a strong believer of google has everything this was mainly because i didnt want to invest in any guide or ebooks. so i used the trial and error method and spent a year in affiliate marketing with only 3 sales. the commission per sale was 20 dollar so in other words it was a $60 year in affiliate marketing. the story all changed when i paid a successful affiliate marketer to teach me over skype the strategies he is using and since then, i have recorded many $200 day in affiliate marketing. after learning the new strategies the sales started coming in within 1 week or two.budget really depends on the person that is starting. a person that has time at his disposal can get started even with zero naira. his traffic source will be free traffic. most free traffic sources requires 2-4 hours daily to make you reasonable pay. for a person that already has budget, he will need like 100usd to invest in traffic. affiliate marketing all comes down to traffic.i focus only on the 3 evergreen niches. health, wealth and romance.health includes niches such as: loosing weight, acne treatment, sexual performance, erectile dysfunction, dieting etc.wealth: this include all mmo. make money onlineromance: getting ex back, making you boyfriend love you, winning friends, wooing girls etc.for auto-responder, use mailchimp forever free version till you are firm. it allows you to have up to 2000 subscribers and to send 12000 emails monthly.

feel free to ask all your affiliate marketing related questions

your affiliate marketing related questions are highly welcome