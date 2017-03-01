





Source: Guests who gathered at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta , Lagos, where actor cum producer, Obi Madubogwu is recuperating from a near-fatal bout with diabetic sore, were shocked as he narrated the ugly treatment meted out to him by some of the Nollywood stars he helped shape their movie careers since he became ill.Madubogwu was speaking at a birthday bash initiated for him by the Anya Igbo Film Forum. According to him, it was a situation as his, that would reveal who truly was one’s friend and who was not. “I am truly thankful for the people who have been of help to me. But I am surprised at the behaviour of some of the stars whom I helped shape their film careers. Some have received cumulative acting fees from me running into tens of millions of Naira. I remember one who works with Governor Okorocha. I was the one who gave her the first movie role. I called her on the phone once and after that she refused to pick my call subsequently. Many Nollywood stars disappointed me at the point of need, avoiding my phone calls; but God has been great, giving me support from unfamiliar places”.The birthday bash attracted members of the medical team of the hospital as well as Nollywood stars like Don Pedro Aganbi (Lagos AGN Chairman), Prince Ifeanyi Dike, Jude Orhorha, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Dozie Eboh, Stanley Okoronkwo and Andy Chukwu amongst others.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nollywood-stars-avoiding-my-phone-calls.html?m=1