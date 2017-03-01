₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:08am
Guests who gathered at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta , Lagos, where actor cum producer, Obi Madubogwu is recuperating from a near-fatal bout with diabetic sore, were shocked as he narrated the ugly treatment meted out to him by some of the Nollywood stars he helped shape their movie careers since he became ill.
Madubogwu was speaking at a birthday bash initiated for him by the Anya Igbo Film Forum. According to him, it was a situation as his, that would reveal who truly was one’s friend and who was not. “I am truly thankful for the people who have been of help to me. But I am surprised at the behaviour of some of the stars whom I helped shape their film careers. Some have received cumulative acting fees from me running into tens of millions of Naira. I remember one who works with Governor Okorocha. I was the one who gave her the first movie role. I called her on the phone once and after that she refused to pick my call subsequently. Many Nollywood stars disappointed me at the point of need, avoiding my phone calls; but God has been great, giving me support from unfamiliar places”.
The birthday bash attracted members of the medical team of the hospital as well as Nollywood stars like Don Pedro Aganbi (Lagos AGN Chairman), Prince Ifeanyi Dike, Jude Orhorha, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Dozie Eboh, Stanley Okoronkwo and Andy Chukwu amongst others.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/nollywood-stars-avoiding-my-phone-calls.html?m=1
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:09am
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by juman(m): 8:19am
What weaken the film industry and impoverished the actors is piracy of their films.
Unfortunately there is no sensible government to combat that.
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by dguizman: 12:39pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 12:40pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by veacea: 12:40pm
Speedy recovery
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by PastorandMentor(m): 12:40pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by oriflamebaby1(f): 12:40pm
Hmmmmn,such is life ! Get well soon
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by Oyind18: 12:40pm
Get well soon!
Nollywood actors dey form big boys/girls.
Oge don fall their hand like fallen boobs
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by spayor(m): 12:40pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 12:41pm
Nollywood, when you are active, you are relevant, when you are not, your relevance deactivates as well
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by transient123(m): 12:41pm
Such is life.
Friends are abound, real friends are rare anyway.
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by kidman96(m): 12:41pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 12:41pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by scarffield(m): 12:42pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by reyscrub(m): 12:42pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 12:42pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by burkingx: 12:42pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by frankobinna(m): 12:42pm
that's life for you bro
never forget those that were there for you
quick recovery
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 12:42pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by Pasidon(m): 12:43pm
In times of need that's when u know ur true friends.... Most of the people there at nollywood could help this guy... But no they won't they rather spend their money on some useless luxuries and parties.. Not to talk about our politicians whose fraction of money will pay d bills of this man
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by skelefish: 12:44pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 12:45pm
Speed recovery bro.
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by Badgers14: 12:45pm
Re: Obi Madubogwu Celebrates Birthday On Hospital Bed (Photos) by ufuosman: 12:47pm
GET WELL SOON. HBD
