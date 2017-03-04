Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie (3861 Views)

Lauretta Onochie Announces 2face's Cancellation Of Protest (Pic) / Lauretta Onochie During Fuel Subsidy Protest In 2012 (Throwback Photos) / Why This Borno Man Loves Buhari(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Reacting to an article on Thisday Newspapers (



"WE LOVE PRESIDENT BUHARI - FACT!



I have said it many times that Niger Deltans love President Buhari. It's our thieves and their hired hands on the Social Media that have created the false impression that we, Niger Deltans, hate our President.



It would have been very glaring, had they let Niger Delta votes count during the 2015 election.



Moslems in the region have been praying for him. Now the leadership of several oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday, have declared a period of fasting and prayer for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.....



President Buhari was elected to serve all Nigerians and he is proving himself to be a leader of all, including the Niger Delta.



Never in the history of the world, and particularly in Nigeria has such love been expressed for a leader. The more naysayers come up with stories from unknown, unreliable and anonymous ”reliable sources", the more Nigerians love their President.



God bless Nigerians and Nigeria

God bless us, Everyone.

Lauretta Onochie



https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1449907518382225&set=a.316204875085834.81955.100000889720395&type=3&theater



Source: President Muhammadu Buhari's personal Assistant on social media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie in a statement today said the people of Niger Delta Love President Buhari.Reacting to an article on Thisday Newspapers ( https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/04/host-oil-communities-declare-fasting-prayers-for-buhari/ ) titled "Host Oil Communities Declare Fasting, Prayers for Buhari" which explained that the leadership of several oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday declared a period of fasting and prayer for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in London, here's what Mrs Lauretta said below;"WE LOVE PRESIDENT BUHARI - FACT!I have said it many times that Niger Deltans love President Buhari. It's our thieves and their hired hands on the Social Media that have created the false impression that we, Niger Deltans, hate our President.It would have been very glaring, had they let Niger Delta votes count during the 2015 election.Moslems in the region have been praying for him. Now the leadership of several oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday, have declared a period of fasting and prayer for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.....President Buhari was elected to serve all Nigerians and he is proving himself to be a leader of all, including the Niger Delta.Never in the history of the world, and particularly in Nigeria has such love been expressed for a leader. The more naysayers come up with stories from unknown, unreliable and anonymous ”reliable sources", the more Nigerians love their President.God bless Nigerians and NigeriaGod bless us, Everyone.Lauretta OnochieSource: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/niger-delta-loves-buhari-thieves-made.html 5 Likes 1 Share

love is to be demonstrated. 1 Like

We know the haters ma'am



We call them lie pods





They hate anything good from Nigeria.



Anyway, na dem sabi. My own be say make God bring Mr president back in good shape.



God bless Mr president



God bless good people of Niger Delta





God bless Nigeria





Get well soon Mr president. 14 Likes 1 Share

You do not tell an old woman to close her legs when you don't know the source of her fresh air ☆









Lauretta, I don't know the source of your fresh air, but kindly STFU and focus on the FG dicks you're sucking for now.





Thanks. 62 Likes 1 Share

i am a Niger Deltan and i hate buhari 58 Likes 2 Shares

CplusJason:

You do not tell an old woman to close her legs when you don't know the source of her fresh air ☆









Lauretta, I don't know the source of your fresh air, but kindly STFU and focus on the FG dicks you're sucking for now.





Thanks. Oga,u think she lie? Real Niger deltan's don't hate PMB but paid PDP Niger deltan's /Ipod are the one's showing their frustration thinking Mr president is their problem. Oga,u think she lie? Real Niger deltan's don't hate PMB but paid PDP Niger deltan's /Ipod are the one's showing their frustration thinking Mr president is their problem. 6 Likes

Ceema1:

Oga,u think she lie? Real Niger deltan's don't hate PMB but paid PDP Niger deltan's /Ipod are the one's showing there frustration thinking Mr president is their problem. Madam, we do not "hate" him, we don't just like him.













Incase you ask, I'm a proud Deltan. Madam, we do not "hate" him, we don't just like him.Incase you ask, I'm a proud Deltan. 47 Likes

Ceema1:

Lol. U Niger Deltan Abi Liepod/Ipod zombie? chai u dis uni Ilorin drop out again HA! still waiting for your whatsapp messages HA! still waiting for your whatsapp messages 5 Likes 1 Share

Ceema1:

Oga,u think she lie? Real Niger deltan's don't hate PMB but paid PDP Niger deltan's /Ipod are the one's showing there frustration thinking Mr president is their problem.









...You are delusional and a dreamer....I am in Port-Harcourt as we speak and most people here dislike buhari like no man's business... ...You are delusional and a dreamer....I am in Port-Harcourt as we speak and most people here dislike buhari like no man's business... 35 Likes

Ceema1:

We know the haters ma'am



We call them lie pods





They hate anything good from Nigeria.



Anyway, na dem sabi. My own be say make God bring Mr president back in good shape.



God bless Mr president



God bless good people of Niger Delta





God bless Nigeria





Get well soon Mr president. Oba of Zombies, His Royal Majesty, Sarkki the 1st BUSTED!!!!!!. You think you're smart right? Oba of Zombies, His Royal Majesty, Sarkki the 1st BUSTED!!!!!!. You think you're smart right? 48 Likes

Why are APC concerned about who hate buhari or not? GEJ received hatred from the North mainly yet he never cared, APC should stop having complex problem.

This lauretta of a woman rained all kind of hate filled insults on Goodluck jonathan, she should stop her hypocrisy.

For her mind,being from Asaba makes her a Niger Deltan?

Hahahahahaha. Make una leave me abeg. 21 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



HA! still waiting for your whatsapp messages Hmmm u go wait taya oo. U wan take style toast me abi? Hmmm u go wait taya oo. U wan take style toast me abi?

Madam Onochie, the 'proud' niger-deltan.



Well, a woman's gotta fight for her daily bread y'know. 1 Like

CplusJason:

Oba of Zombies, His Royal Majesty, Sarkki the 1st BUSTED!!!!!!. You think you're smart right? Lol. U know even smart at all I swear. Anyway, u r free to think whatever u like na u sabi. Lol. U know even smart at all I swear. Anyway, u r free to think whatever u like na u sabi.

Ceema1:

Hmmm u go wait taya oo. U wan take style toast me abi? Them they toast man ? Them they toast man 7 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:



HA! still waiting for your whatsapp messages Don't try it. That is Sarkki, the zombie. Don't try it. That is Sarkki, the zombie. 4 Likes

Ceema1:

Lol. U know even smart all I swear. Anyway, u r free to think whatever u like na u sabi. ceema1 and sarrki are one ceema1 and sarrki are one 6 Likes

I am from delta state. Urhobo /Isoko to be precise . We don't love Buhari that has inflicted more pains on all of us. A man that doesn't wish us well. 12 Likes

CplusJason:

Don't try it. That is Sarkki, the zombie. i know wella i know wella 1 Like

CROWNWEALTH019:



ceema1 and sarrki are one Lol...... walahi we are not one. But u are free to guess sha. Lol...... walahi we are not one. But u are free to guess sha.

[quote author=nextprince post=54258730][/quote] Look here Gbenga, you better STFU and remain in that your brown roof Kingdom.











Akpa. 7 Likes

Ceema1:

Lol...... walahi we are not one. But u are to guess sha. ha! buhari is a dying ve ge ta ble ha! buhari is a dying ve ge ta ble 4 Likes

It is Osibanjo we love.!!

Buhari should remain in London 5 Likes

CplusJason:

Oba of Zombies, His Royal Majesty, Sarkki the 1st BUSTED!!!!!!. You think you're smart right?











...Na trueoo!!...this sarraki dude is something else..what a dolt ...Na trueoo!!...this sarraki dude is something else..what a dolt 3 Likes

CplusJason:

Look here Gbenga, you better STFU and remain in that your brown roof Kingdom.











Akpa.

Ngokafor:















...Na trueoo!!...this sarraki dude is something else..what a dolt Lol, abeg leave that guy, he's just a clown. Lol, abeg leave that guy, he's just a clown. 1 Like 1 Share