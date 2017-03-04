₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Cambells: 10:13am
President Muhammadu Buhari's personal Assistant on social media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie in a statement today said the people of Niger Delta Love President Buhari.
Reacting to an article on Thisday Newspapers (https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/04/host-oil-communities-declare-fasting-prayers-for-buhari/) titled "Host Oil Communities Declare Fasting, Prayers for Buhari" which explained that the leadership of several oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday declared a period of fasting and prayer for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently in London, here's what Mrs Lauretta said below;
"WE LOVE PRESIDENT BUHARI - FACT!
I have said it many times that Niger Deltans love President Buhari. It's our thieves and their hired hands on the Social Media that have created the false impression that we, Niger Deltans, hate our President.
It would have been very glaring, had they let Niger Delta votes count during the 2015 election.
Moslems in the region have been praying for him. Now the leadership of several oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta yesterday, have declared a period of fasting and prayer for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.....
President Buhari was elected to serve all Nigerians and he is proving himself to be a leader of all, including the Niger Delta.
Never in the history of the world, and particularly in Nigeria has such love been expressed for a leader. The more naysayers come up with stories from unknown, unreliable and anonymous ”reliable sources", the more Nigerians love their President.
God bless Nigerians and Nigeria
God bless us, Everyone.
Lauretta Onochie
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by ShobayoEmma: 10:15am
love is to be demonstrated.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ceema1(f): 10:18am
We know the haters ma'am
We call them lie pods
They hate anything good from Nigeria.
Anyway, na dem sabi. My own be say make God bring Mr president back in good shape.
God bless Mr president
God bless good people of Niger Delta
God bless Nigeria
Get well soon Mr president.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 10:23am
You do not tell an old woman to close her legs when you don't know the source of her fresh air ☆
Lauretta, I don't know the source of your fresh air, but kindly STFU and focus on the FG dicks you're sucking for now.
Thanks.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:25am
i am a Niger Deltan and i hate buhari
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ceema1(f): 10:29am
CplusJason:Oga,u think she lie? Real Niger deltan's don't hate PMB but paid PDP Niger deltan's /Ipod are the one's showing their frustration thinking Mr president is their problem.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 10:33am
Ceema1:Madam, we do not "hate" him, we don't just like him.
Incase you ask, I'm a proud Deltan.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by chriskosherbal(m): 10:35am
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:36am
Ceema1:HA! still waiting for your whatsapp messages
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ngokafor: 10:37am
Ceema1:
...You are delusional and a dreamer....I am in Port-Harcourt as we speak and most people here dislike buhari like no man's business...
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 10:38am
Ceema1:Oba of Zombies, His Royal Majesty, Sarkki the 1st BUSTED!!!!!!. You think you're smart right?
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Amarabae(f): 10:39am
Why are APC concerned about who hate buhari or not? GEJ received hatred from the North mainly yet he never cared, APC should stop having complex problem.
This lauretta of a woman rained all kind of hate filled insults on Goodluck jonathan, she should stop her hypocrisy.
For her mind,being from Asaba makes her a Niger Deltan?
Hahahahahaha. Make una leave me abeg.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ceema1(f): 10:40am
CROWNWEALTH019:Hmmm u go wait taya oo. U wan take style toast me abi?
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by hucienda: 10:42am
Madam Onochie, the 'proud' niger-deltan.
Well, a woman's gotta fight for her daily bread y'know.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ceema1(f): 10:44am
CplusJason:Lol. U know even smart at all I swear. Anyway, u r free to think whatever u like na u sabi.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:44am
Ceema1:Them they toast man?
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 10:45am
CROWNWEALTH019:Don't try it. That is Sarkki, the zombie.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:45am
Ceema1:ceema1 and sarrki are one
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by dragonking3: 10:45am
I am from delta state. Urhobo /Isoko to be precise . We don't love Buhari that has inflicted more pains on all of us. A man that doesn't wish us well.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:47am
CplusJason:i know wella
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ceema1(f): 10:47am
CROWNWEALTH019:Lol...... walahi we are not one. But u are free to guess sha.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 10:49am
[quote author=nextprince post=54258730][/quote] Look here Gbenga, you better STFU and remain in that your brown roof Kingdom.
Akpa.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:49am
Ceema1:ha! buhari is a dying ve ge ta ble
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by PapaBrowne(m): 10:54am
It is Osibanjo we love.!!
Buhari should remain in London
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Ngokafor: 11:02am
CplusJason:
...Na trueoo!!...this sarraki dude is something else..what a dolt
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by nextprince: 11:09am
CplusJason:
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by CplusJason(m): 11:09am
Ngokafor:Lol, abeg leave that guy, he's just a clown.
|Re: "Niger Delta Loves Buhari, People Think We Hate Him" - Lauretta Onochie by Boydehot: 11:13am
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]That trash over there no consign me
