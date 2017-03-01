₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,693 members, 3,399,012 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017 at 03:06 PM

Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) (15142 Views)

Kwankwaso In Enugu Over Northern Cattle Rearers. See How He Was Welcomed / Fashola And Amaechi Visit Wole Soyinka In Abeokuta (Photos) / photo of sule lamido,kwankwaso,ganduje and shekaru, when they were boys (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
OLUSEGUN OBASANJO at 80

The leader of the talakawa's Dr. Sule Lamido CON with Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in handshakes and exchange of pleasantries with His Excellency former President Matthew Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, at his Hilltop residence Abeokuta.

Dr. Sule Lamido CON, fondly called the leader of the talakawa's is one of the 9 people known as G9 a nucleus that founded PDP which produced Chief Obasanjo as Nigeria's democratically elected president.


The duo are in Abeokuta to attend the historic grand breaking of Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library (OOPL) as part of the activities of the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Obasanjo.

The birthday celebration will include the commissioning of juma'at mosque built by the former president and commander in chief.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/obasanjo-receives-sule-lamido-sen.html

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/obasanjo-receives-sule-lamido-sen.html

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
chimere66:
More
more

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by xstry(m): 10:31am
See mouth grin

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:31am
baba don turn to sport man nice outfit though

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 10:36am
Sule Lamido that PDP/Jonathan spoiled his Political/ presidential ambition?

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:37am
criminals undecided in human skin

2 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by ELPablochapo: 1:37pm
By now OBJ should not be in public eyes, but Afonjas have no shame atall . (Cone Heads) grin grin grin

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:37pm
Life is unfair, very unfair how did wealth find that face, and married him, see face like truck tyre

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 1:38pm
Baba no wan gree
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by xagiking: 1:38pm
nice one

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by pat077: 1:39pm
Old papa way get swagger.. ...

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by MrMystrO(m): 1:39pm
kk
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:39pm
That's nice. Happy birthday to Baba Obasanjo.

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Beejay1117(m): 1:40pm
ELPablochapo:
By now OBJ should not be in public eyes, but Afonjas has no shame (Cone Heads) grin grin grin
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by teganto(m): 1:40pm
kemo lala
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
DollarAngel:
Life is unfair, very unfair how did wealth find that face, and married him, see face like truck tyre
grin grin tongue

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 1:42pm
OMG obj ugly die
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by princeakins(m): 1:42pm
grin
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Jiang: 1:43pm
AND YOU MR TREZZY STOP THIS YOUR ANNOYING YOUTHFUL SWAG SH#T, ITS EXTREMELY IRRITATING & UNBEARABLY ANNOYING WHEN YOU REFER TO OLD MEN OVER 60 WITH YOUTHFUL SWAG
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by FastShipping: 1:44pm
"Dr Sule Lamido" grin grin

Don't make me laugh please. grin grin

When did Lamido become a doctor? He didn't even have a Bachelor Degree. He only attended a trade school in India.

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by SIRmanjar: 1:45pm
The Ebola owu himsef..See im monkey swag.
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:46pm
Ebora owu fun ara e!!!
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 1:48pm
were d swag
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Olokun17: 1:48pm
mekuso89:
OMG obj ugly die
Pls post the pic of your Father

4 Likes

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 1:50pm
Kwakwaso my niggar. grin grin grin grin
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by fredoooooo: 1:50pm
Aremu o toro ewu wo lowo won Sha shan gele... oko iya won. .. ajepe aye baba cool

1 Like

Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 1:51pm
K
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by patmen: 1:52pm
Abeg i wan ask? obasanjo na moslem? as e wan build mosque.
Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by gaetano: 1:55pm
so much swag

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

#OndoDecides: Rotimi Akeredolu Casts His Vote / No Anti-social Media Bill Before The Senate – Saraki / Aisha Buhari Decorated As Nutrition Ambassador (Photo)

Viewing this topic: farouk2much(m), daytal, bizcarez33, ijebuloaded(m), Phinity318(m), monajit(m), beholddean, 24enjay, 2222jjjj, Bobinovic, mayorhy, LGISREAL, sligj, kurajordan(m), aygafsam11(m), EMriss(m), wellmax(m), jearile(m), olaskul(m), Olamipapa(m), Roski1(m), ofordelima, adellam16(f), RuddyFusion(m), 0000000, wrapzee(m), growth, studman, Ladiva49(f), aumeehn, FlamesD, kemisole(f), Chiefpriest, Oblitz(m), Divinefavour2, BIDOO(m), mrnuur(m), okalo(m), protouchcakes, meexteriox(m), Bakersfield, Peachlane, ettybaba(m), sen8or(m), angelgabriel26(m), laidian(m), Adegbulugbe(m), masky101(m), Olukologia(m), Fixed010, mrsough(m), Js22621, bunmioguns(m), Anthony0094(m), Emmyspecial(m), kasillars(m), royalkonsults(m), gram, justscorchone(m), valour123, worldoth, NSNA, voicelez, opribo(m), BulletThaDon and 146 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.