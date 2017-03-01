



The leader of the talakawa's Dr. Sule Lamido CON with Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in handshakes and exchange of pleasantries with His Excellency former President Matthew Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, at his Hilltop residence Abeokuta.



Dr. Sule Lamido CON, fondly called the leader of the talakawa's is one of the 9 people known as G9 a nucleus that founded PDP which produced Chief Obasanjo as Nigeria's democratically elected president.





The duo are in Abeokuta to attend the historic grand breaking of Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library (OOPL) as part of the activities of the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Obasanjo.



The birthday celebration will include the commissioning of juma'at mosque built by the former president and commander in chief.







