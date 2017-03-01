₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 04 March 2017
|Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
OLUSEGUN OBASANJO at 80
The leader of the talakawa's Dr. Sule Lamido CON with Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in handshakes and exchange of pleasantries with His Excellency former President Matthew Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo, at his Hilltop residence Abeokuta.
Dr. Sule Lamido CON, fondly called the leader of the talakawa's is one of the 9 people known as G9 a nucleus that founded PDP which produced Chief Obasanjo as Nigeria's democratically elected president.
The duo are in Abeokuta to attend the historic grand breaking of Olusegun Obasanjo presidential library (OOPL) as part of the activities of the 80th birthday celebration of Chief Obasanjo.
The birthday celebration will include the commissioning of juma'at mosque built by the former president and commander in chief.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/obasanjo-receives-sule-lamido-sen.html
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by chimere66: 10:29am
chimere66:more
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by xstry(m): 10:31am
See mouth
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:31am
baba don turn to sport man nice outfit though
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 10:36am
Sule Lamido that PDP/Jonathan spoiled his Political/ presidential ambition?
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:37am
criminals in human skin
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by ELPablochapo: 1:37pm
By now OBJ should not be in public eyes, but Afonjas have no shame atall . (Cone Heads)
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 1:37pm
Life is unfair, very unfair how did wealth find that face, and married him, see face like truck tyre
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 1:38pm
Baba no wan gree
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by xagiking: 1:38pm
nice one
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by pat077: 1:39pm
Old papa way get swagger.. ...
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by MrMystrO(m): 1:39pm
kk
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:39pm
That's nice. Happy birthday to Baba Obasanjo.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Beejay1117(m): 1:40pm
ELPablochapo:
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by teganto(m): 1:40pm
kemo lala
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:41pm
DollarAngel:
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 1:42pm
OMG obj ugly die
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by princeakins(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Jiang: 1:43pm
AND YOU MR TREZZY STOP THIS YOUR ANNOYING YOUTHFUL SWAG SH#T, ITS EXTREMELY IRRITATING & UNBEARABLY ANNOYING WHEN YOU REFER TO OLD MEN OVER 60 WITH YOUTHFUL SWAG
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by FastShipping: 1:44pm
"Dr Sule Lamido"
Don't make me laugh please.
When did Lamido become a doctor? He didn't even have a Bachelor Degree. He only attended a trade school in India.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by SIRmanjar: 1:45pm
The Ebola owu himsef..See im monkey swag.
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:46pm
Ebora owu fun ara e!!!
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 1:48pm
were d swag
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Olokun17: 1:48pm
mekuso89:Pls post the pic of your Father
4 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 1:50pm
Kwakwaso my niggar.
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by fredoooooo: 1:50pm
Aremu o toro ewu wo lowo won Sha shan gele... oko iya won. .. ajepe aye baba
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by Tjohnnay: 1:51pm
K
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by patmen: 1:52pm
Abeg i wan ask? obasanjo na moslem? as e wan build mosque.
|Re: Obasanjo Receives Sule Lamido & Kwankwaso In Abeokuta (Photos) by gaetano: 1:55pm
so much swag
1 Like
