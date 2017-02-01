₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by londonrivals: 10:55am
Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherin Afeku has appointed Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Creative Arts Council. Gyankroma was on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, inaugurated alongside two other new members at a ceremony which held in Accra.
According to the minister, the three of them will select the rest of the Council’s members and also set up the right framework under the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/presidents-daughter-appointed-minister.html
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Tynasparks(f): 1:47pm
Good for her
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Omagago(m): 1:47pm
Naso e de take start
Political arrangement
13 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by princeakins(m): 1:47pm
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by mznel(m): 1:47pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by ELPablochapo: 1:47pm
Selfishness is in blacks like peak.
Have you seen any country developed by blacks before both home and abroad?
Abroad, Haiti and Jamaica are to worst place to live in.
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by abbeyman1798: 1:47pm
Hmmm, family affairs
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by CHOPUP411(m): 1:47pm
Family government
2 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by three: 1:48pm
Is this Change?
Nepotism unchained! The other day the former FCT minister was justifying allocating land to 8 family members while in office
Jude and his guys and gals at REDMEDIA take credit for putting this guy and PMB In power.
No scruples! Just keep on getting paid selling ice to Eskimo's
#PepperREDMEDIA
2 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by princeakins(m): 1:49pm
Tynasparks:
Does it look proper?
4 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Besko(m): 1:49pm
okay oooo
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by divinelove(m): 1:49pm
Hmmm hope she is qualified for the position
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Mavin1(m): 1:49pm
If this happen in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by willian10: 1:49pm
Not sure if it's family business
Bring any iTunes giftcard u have, let me pay for it ASAP
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Judolisco(m): 1:50pm
d change is real...anyways if she is qualified congrats to her
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by badoi(m): 1:50pm
Example of Favoritism which would not happen in white countries
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by brostheo(m): 1:51pm
Family government
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by AceRoyal: 1:51pm
NA so e take dey start.....
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by surrogatesng: 1:52pm
ok oooo
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by apogeez(m): 1:52pm
Mtcheew
2 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:52pm
divinelove:"Qualification" doesnt exist in African politics..most especially when its the president's daughter...
Person wey fit no know anytin...
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by policy12: 1:53pm
I sorry for Africa...Papa and pikin dey rule. In Fela voice army/Civilian arrangement.
2 Likes
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Nutase(f): 1:54pm
Change has finally come to Ghana.
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by smartmey61(m): 1:55pm
badoi:last time i checked the wasnt a black country...http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/02/president-ilham-aliyev-appoints-wife-vice-president-170221141059024.html
1 Like
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by badoi(m): 1:58pm
Nutase:haha before nko stupid Africans
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Chukwudi4naija(m): 1:58pm
Nepotism
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by badoi(m): 1:58pm
smartmey61:
AhDonBelieveIt
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by Stelvin101(m): 2:06pm
mznel:
I dey ur door right now. Abeg open the door I wan tell u something
|Re: President's Daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo Appointed Into Ministry Of Tourism by kayzat: 2:07pm
smartmey61:
Some people just talk as if its only blacks that do shameful things . Didn't Trump pack all his children and in-law into his transition team immediately he got elected as Potus ? And he specifically said one of his children will play a leading role in choosing who he appoint into government and the runnings of his government.
4 Likes
