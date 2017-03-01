₦airaland Forum

Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by metroblogger: 5:49pm
Nollywood legends and couple, Olu Jacobs and his lovely wife, Joke Silva pictured on the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017. See photos below

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by coolesmile: 5:50pm
Best Nollywood couple

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by thunderfiremods(m): 5:55pm
love reigns here...cool

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 6:19pm
Powerful couple smiley

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:17pm
Couple of the century

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by kingzat: 8:18pm
ChrisAirforce1:
Powerful couple smiley

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Ishilove: 8:18pm
31 years on, they are still waxing strong. They should tell modern day couples the secret of their marriage. They should explain the meaning of the word 'marriage' to all these celebs who marry and divorce in less than a year.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 8:18pm
They look muah

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by superfelix: 8:19pm
cool

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by cptshiver: 8:20pm
Great couple. Rather than learn from women like this, girls nowadays a busy twerking and forming pepper dem gang.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by complete1(m): 8:20pm
God help me to select the right wife, not all this feminist that wants to always claim their right at any slightest misunderstanding sad

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by exclusive7(m): 8:20pm
relationship goals

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:20pm
see hips shocked shocked shocked shocked meanwhile shapeless girls go dey form cheesy cheesy cheesy

oga olu hold her tight for much longer , she no gree age , i will toast her without thinking twice that shape cry

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by teganto(m): 8:21pm
cool kemo lala

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ayesco202(m): 8:21pm
I pray for this kinda marriage...

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Odunharry(m): 8:21pm
lovely

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 8:22pm
Perfect

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by praisekeyzz(m): 8:22pm
Olu Jacobs!! This papa can cry for the universe

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by tmgold007(f): 8:22pm
BEAUTIFUL COUPLE AGING WITH GRACE

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:23pm
Class.... See how they dress decent.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Origin(f): 8:24pm
Storm ke?

Joke Sylva looking on point love this style. Baba as always gallant to the ko.

Together- 2*2=22.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:24pm
Both aging with grace.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Goahead(m): 8:24pm
Check your comments, I liked and shared them all.
Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by christaddicted: 8:24pm
Ishilove:
31 years on, they are still waxing strong. They should tell modern day couples the secret of their marriage. They should explain the meaning of the word 'marriage' to all these celebs who marry and divorce in less than a year.

They cover their weaknesses so well. It takes true love, total understanding & commitment.
#MyThought

But wait o,
Hope they have children? Not heard of them.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by cashkid: 8:25pm
CuteJude:
see hips shocked shocked shocked shocked meanwhile shapeless girls go dey form cheesy cheesy cheesy

Bro, u see am too, without twisting or bending legs like person wet get polio oooo.....see beauty..girls of nowadays cannot take pictures again without bending or twisting their legs.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 8:25pm
Daddy and Mummy, Oyoyo

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by gypsey(m): 8:26pm
these are the really and truelly nigerian movies actors, not the so called nollywood attention seeking pretenders who call themselves actors.


And if this is what marriage looks like? then count me IN!

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:27pm
Lexusgs430:
Daddy and Mummy, Oyoyo
wink tongue

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by CuteJude: 8:27pm
cashkid:


Bro, u see am too, without twisting or bending legs like person wet get polio oooo.....see beauty..girls of nowadays cannot take pictures again without bending or twisting their legs.
the shape weak me cry she no even bend , if she bend na die cry cry

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by sugarbeesmith(m): 8:27pm
ayesco202:
I pray for this kinda marriage...
sure you don't know what they have gone through or are still going through. no marriage is perfect and sure not this one.only pray for God to strengthen yours

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by christaddicted: 8:27pm
Hope they have children? Not heard of them.

Re: Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by shorlla(m): 8:29pm
I Hope Tonto is seeing this...

