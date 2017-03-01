Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olu Jacobs And Joke Silva At AMVCA 2017 (Photos) (7178 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photo-olu-jacobs-and-joke-silva-at.html Nollywood legends and couple, Olu Jacobs and his lovely wife, Joke Silva pictured on the red carpet of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017. See photos below 6 Likes 1 Share

Best Nollywood couple 13 Likes 1 Share

love reigns here... 6 Likes 1 Share

Powerful couple 4 Likes 1 Share

Couple of the century 6 Likes 1 Share

Powerful couple 1 Like 1 Share

31 years on, they are still waxing strong. They should tell modern day couples the secret of their marriage. They should explain the meaning of the word 'marriage' to all these celebs who marry and divorce in less than a year. 16 Likes 3 Shares

They look muah 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like 1 Share

Great couple. Rather than learn from women like this, girls nowadays a busy twerking and forming pepper dem gang. 6 Likes 1 Share

God help me to select the right wife, not all this feminist that wants to always claim their right at any slightest misunderstanding 4 Likes 1 Share

relationship goals 1 Like 1 Share

see hips meanwhile shapeless girls go dey form



oga olu hold her tight for much longer , she no gree age , i will toast her without thinking twice that shape 2 Likes 1 Share

kemo lala kemo lala 1 Like 1 Share

I pray for this kinda marriage... 1 Like 1 Share

lovely 1 Like 1 Share

Perfect 1 Like 1 Share

Olu Jacobs!! This papa can cry for the universe 1 Like 1 Share

BEAUTIFUL COUPLE AGING WITH GRACE 1 Like 1 Share

Class.... See how they dress decent. 1 Like 1 Share

Storm ke?



Joke Sylva looking on point love this style. Baba as always gallant to the ko.



Together- 2*2=22. 2 Likes 1 Share

Both aging with grace. 2 Likes 1 Share

Check your comments, I liked and shared them all.

Bro, u see am too, without twisting or bending legs like person wet get polio oooo.....see beauty..girls of nowadays cannot take pictures again without bending or twisting their legs. Bro, u see am too, without twisting or bending legs like person wet get polio oooo.....see beauty..girls of nowadays cannot take pictures again without bending or twisting their legs. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Daddy and Mummy, Oyoyo 1 Like 1 Share

these are the really and truelly nigerian movies actors, not the so called nollywood attention seeking pretenders who call themselves actors.





And if this is what marriage looks like? then count me IN! 1 Like 1 Share

I pray for this kinda marriage... sure you don't know what they have gone through or are still going through. no marriage is perfect and sure not this one.only pray for God to strengthen yours sure you don't know what they have gone through or are still going through. no marriage is perfect and sure not this one.only pray for God to strengthen yours 3 Likes 1 Share

Hope they have children? Not heard of them. 1 Like 1 Share