|Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Kolababe: 4:10pm On Sep 10
Ese Eriata who is known to be an "i-don't-care" personality has chastised fellow women who complain about men cheating nature and use that as an excuse to walk out of relationship. According to Eriata who became more famous when she was brought in as a fake housemate during the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality show,believes that it is ok for men to cheat on their women as long as they don't rub it on their spouses face.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Kolababe: 4:11pm On Sep 10
She doesn't from her days in BBNaija
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by BiafranBushBoy: 4:19pm On Sep 10
Who is she again?
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by abelprice(m): 4:20pm On Sep 10
She's not even fyn self... ...ladies nor mind her o d1 is out dere and i am d1.. ...
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Stellie(f): 4:22pm On Sep 10
and whos talking Mtewwwww
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by sekxyqueen(f): 4:23pm On Sep 10
our women are loosing it..just for cheap publicity. .shame,it's a big shame.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Immatex(m): 4:25pm On Sep 10
Infidelity is a sin not a sport
Proverbs 10:23 says: To the stupid one the carrying on of loose conduct is like sport, but wisdom is for the man of discernment.
There's no wisdom in cheating against a spouse and it's not funny remaining in an unfaithful relationship.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by AlexCk: 4:26pm On Sep 10
That's a very wrong logic,
It is wrong to cheat!!!,
Please and please, it shouldn't be thought 'a natural thing' as some gullible females think( no offense Ese).
If u wanna fool around, then fool around, but if u in a relationship, ffs, respect the relationship and the person. U weren't forced to be in one!!.
Priorities right biko
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lomprico(m): 4:26pm On Sep 10
BiafranBushBoy:
One olodo that does not know the meaning of 'B.Sc' yet she claims she attained d degree.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by dukeprince50(m): 4:32pm On Sep 10
[color=#990000][/color]mumu, she always follow armature, those that are committed and have emotional maturity like me don't cheat ;Dmumu, she always follow armature, those that are committed and have emotional maturity like me don't cheat
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Shelloween(m): 4:33pm On Sep 10
By their posts you shall know them. This is a certified Olosho. Like most prostitutes, She has no problem sharing a man with other women. But..... Nice b()()bs though.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by iamJ(m): 4:34pm On Sep 10
I hope my ex reads this and hates herself more
Impatient fowl
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lalanice(f): 4:35pm On Sep 10
dundy attention seeker, her brain is in her chest. that been said, I've come to realize it's not every man that is "dumpable" just because he cheats.
PS. cheating should never be tolerated.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lalanice(f): 4:38pm On Sep 10
iamJ:and I hope your current gf reads this and realize how patient she Will have to be for the rest of her life
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Shelloween(m): 4:40pm On Sep 10
BiafranBushBoy:the girl with succulent boobs.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by iamJ(m): 4:41pm On Sep 10
lalanice:changed now, was going to change eventually but today my current girl enjoys my faithfulness, so her impatience is her own doing and b4 u start singing ur songs of wailing, my ex has begged multiple times to come back, ese is correct the main thing is a good man, if he is faithful ur luck
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lilmax(m): 4:43pm On Sep 10
your type is meant to be cheated on
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by nepapole(m): 4:47pm On Sep 10
Useless milk factory.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Jman06(m): 4:49pm On Sep 10
Such warped mentality can only be found among lazy women who have no life of their own but depend on men for everything. Real ladies don't take sh1t from men.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Empressabbie(f): 4:54pm On Sep 10
iamJ:Are u in anyway saying u cheated on ur ex?
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Sabrina18(f): 5:08pm On Sep 10
I rather be single than stay with a cheating partner. .
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lalanice(f): 5:11pm On Sep 10
Empressabbie:yea, and she was suppose to be fine with it. and now she's running back.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Lalas247(f): 5:16pm On Sep 10
Traphedges come n see boobs wey u like
Lefulefu what's ur thoughts
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Lalas247(f): 5:17pm On Sep 10
lalanice:
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Lalas247(f): 5:20pm On Sep 10
So basically she saying no man is capable of being faithful so we should just accept cheats
Ok ...
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Empressabbie(f): 5:26pm On Sep 10
lalanice:I don't blieve that, no sane woman will run back to a guy who cheated on her. Once a cheater always a cheater
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by vicfuntop(f): 5:45pm On Sep 10
Really
She shallow, she shallow (In jcole's voice)
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by lefulefu(m): 5:46pm On Sep 10
Lalas247:its like she has like ur ukwu...not too sure sha cos na fone i dey use right now and d pix no too clear.wen i use my laptop i go zoom d pix view d azz wella.as for the boobi yea she has nice boob but cowbell milk is not hungering me right now.
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by supersystemsng: 5:49pm On Sep 10
I need to give this girl ring. Anyone has her contact? This girl makes sense die...
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Lalas247(f): 5:51pm On Sep 10
lefulefu:Haha she get brezz sha
So u don't want cowbell milk , wt do u want ?
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by Lalas247(f): 5:51pm On Sep 10
supersystemsng:U go marry am ?
|Re: Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking by TrapHedges(m): 5:53pm On Sep 10
Lalas247:
nor be today I done e look this ESE boobs.. e pass Vaseline level.. this one done reach vegetable oil level!!! but iav repented
