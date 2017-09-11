Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ese Eriata: If You Dump A Man Because He Cheats, Your Brain Is Leaking (12720 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/if-you-dump-a-man-because-he-cheats-your-brain-is-leaking-bbnaijas-ese-eriata Ese Eriata who is known to be an "i-don't-care" personality has chastised fellow women who complain about men cheating nature and use that as an excuse to walk out of relationship. According to Eriata who became more famous when she was brought in as a fake housemate during the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality show,believes that it is ok for men to cheat on their women as long as they don't rub it on their spouses face. 1 Like





Who is she again? 25 Likes 5 Shares

...ladies nor mind her o d1 is out dere and i am d1.. ... She's not even fyn self......ladies nor mind her o d1 is out dere and i am d1.....

Mtewwwww and whos talkingMtewwwww

our women are loosing it..just for cheap publicity. .shame,it's a big shame. our women are loosing it..just for cheap publicity. .shame,it's a big shame. 40 Likes 5 Shares

Infidelity is a sin not a sport



Proverbs 10:23 says: To the stupid one the carrying on of loose conduct is like sport, but wisdom is for the man of discernment.



There's no wisdom in cheating against a spouse and it's not funny remaining in an unfaithful relationship. 43 Likes 3 Shares

That's a very wrong logic,



It is wrong to cheat!!!,

Please and please, it shouldn't be thought 'a natural thing' as some gullible females think( no offense Ese).



If u wanna fool around, then fool around, but if u in a relationship, ffs, respect the relationship and the person. U weren't forced to be in one!!.



Priorities right biko 33 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

Who is she again?

One olodo that does not know the meaning of 'B.Sc' yet she claims she attained d degree. One olodo that does not know the meaning of 'B.Sc' yet she claims she attained d degree. 25 Likes 2 Shares

[color=#990000][/color]mumu, she always follow armature, those that are committed and have emotional maturity like me don't cheat ;Dmumu, she always follow armature, those that are committed and have emotional maturity like me don't cheat 2 Likes

By their posts you shall know them. This is a certified Olosho. Like most prostitutes, She has no problem sharing a man with other women. But..... Nice b()()bs though. 11 Likes 3 Shares

I hope my ex reads this and hates herself more





Impatient fowl 16 Likes 2 Shares

dundy attention seeker, her brain is in her chest. that been said, I've come to realize it's not every man that is "dumpable" just because he cheats.



PS. cheating should never be tolerated. 3 Likes

iamJ:

I hope my ex reads this and hates herself more





Impatient fowl and I hope your current gf reads this and realize how patient she Will have to be for the rest of her life and I hope your current gf reads this and realize how patient she Will have to be for the rest of her life 53 Likes 4 Shares

BiafranBushBoy:

Who is she again? the girl with succulent boobs. the girl with succulent boobs. 3 Likes

lalanice:

and I hope your current gf reads this and realize how patient she Will have to be for the rest of her life changed now, was going to change eventually but today my current girl enjoys my faithfulness, so her impatience is her own doing and b4 u start singing ur songs of wailing, my ex has begged multiple times to come back, ese is correct the main thing is a good man, if he is faithful ur luck 8 Likes

your type is meant to be cheated on 5 Likes

Useless milk factory. 2 Likes

Such warped mentality can only be found among lazy women who have no life of their own but depend on men for everything. Real ladies don't take sh1t from men. 17 Likes 3 Shares

iamJ:

I hope my ex reads this and hates herself more





Impatient fowl Are u in anyway saying u cheated on ur ex? Are u in anyway saying u cheated on ur ex?

. I rather be single than stay with a cheating partner. 6 Likes

Empressabbie:

Are u in anyway saying u cheated on ur ex? yea, and she was suppose to be fine with it. and now she's running back. yea, and she was suppose to be fine with it. and now she's running back.



Lefulefu what's ur thoughts Traphedges come n see boobs wey u likeLefulefu what's ur thoughts

lalanice:

and I hope your current gf reads this and realize how patient she Will have to be for the rest of her life

So basically she saying no man is capable of being faithful so we should just accept cheats



Ok ...

lalanice:

yea, and she was suppose to be fine with it. and now she's running back. I don't blieve that, no sane woman will run back to a guy who cheated on her. Once a cheater always a cheater I don't blieve that, no sane woman will run back to a guy who cheated on her. Once a cheater always a cheater 4 Likes

Really





She shallow, she shallow (In jcole's voice) 7 Likes

Lalas247:

Traphedges come n see boobs wey u like

Lefulefu what's ur thoughts its like she has like ur ukwu ...not too sure sha cos na fone i dey use right now and d pix no too clear.wen i use my laptop i go zoom d pix view d azz wella .as for the boobi yea she has nice boob but cowbell milk is not hungering me right now . its like she has like ur ukwu...not too sure sha cos na fone i dey use right now and d pix no too clear.wen i use my laptop i go zoom d pix view d azz wella.as for the boobi yea she has nice boob but cowbell milk is not hungering me right now 1 Like

I need to give this girl ring. Anyone has her contact? This girl makes sense die... 4 Likes

lefulefu:

its like she has like ur ukwu ...not too sure sha cos na fone i dey use right now and d pix no too clear.wen i use my laptop i go zoom d pix view d azz wella .as for the boobi yea she has nice boob but cowbell milk is not hungering me right now . Haha she get brezz sha

So u don't want cowbell milk , wt do u want ? Haha she get brezz shaSo u don't want cowbell milk , wt do u want ?

supersystemsng:

I need to give this girl ring. Anyone has her contact? This girl makes sense die... U go marry am ? U go marry am ?