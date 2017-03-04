₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:38pm
Ouch! See how slaying fast rising actress Rosaline Meurer looks tonight at the on-going AMVCA at Eko hotel.
Guess she killed it!
@rosymeurer
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by bro4u: 8:49pm
she's really cool on that outfit...
.
.
People be shouting FTC upandan as if its a big deal... Hope y'all noticed i am the FTC?, it's not that i want to show myself oo, so its not a big deal
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 8:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Lazyreporta(m): 8:49pm
Hit LIKE for nothing
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by walexsy(m): 8:49pm
fast rising kini?never heard of her...will probably forget her name as I open the next thread
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by unclezuma: 8:49pm
I hope you did not ...
For Churchill.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:50pm
This thread made front page without a single comment. What are the mods smoking
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 8:50pm
Wow! She looks so beautiful! Nice outfit, lovely skirt!
It befits her perfectly!
I like
And her smile... oh my!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by TohKunBoh: 8:50pm
Hmmm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 8:50pm
Braless = front page
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by odiyaka(m): 8:50pm
All the best to her!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Psalmuel92(m): 8:50pm
cool
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Geeoriginal: 8:50pm
Lovely
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by midep: 8:50pm
Rubbish....... The poster below me oya over to you.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 8:50pm
The tattoo spoil everything!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by swagagolic01: 8:50pm
All this actress them wey person no dey sabi sef.... nawa
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by FemiFimile: 8:51pm
Olosho! Actress na another world for high class prostitute.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by oldfoolnigger(m): 8:51pm
I caught lala viewing.lala na boobs
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by haloyeah(m): 8:51pm
hmmmmmm. space booked
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by veacea: 8:51pm
Apart from the tattoo, I for like suck breast.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Yewandequeen(f): 8:51pm
Elegant
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by fistonati(m): 8:51pm
3rd density looking
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Addme: 8:52pm
Even With No Comment.It's Already In Front Page.Mods Kontinu
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by lefulefu(m): 8:52pm
kul
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Eroms4life17: 8:53pm
see temptation. Really ravishing.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Homeboiy: 8:53pm
what kind of surname is that?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Galaxie: 8:54pm
Why will she wear bra when she is a specialist in husband snatching? Let's see how she will marry her own husband.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by fistonati(m): 8:54pm
You will see how this thread will expand, nairaland and openness are friends
swagagolic01:
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by walexsy(m): 8:55pm
bro4u:beht y,oga?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by fryoobest(m): 8:55pm
m
|Re: Rosaline Meurer's Braless Outfit To AMVCA 2017 (Photo) by Culin(f): 8:55pm
Z-list actress
