My name is Yul Edochie.

And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017.

We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first.

The older ones have failed us for too long...

They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!



Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie and veteran actor sons Pete Edochie took to his Instagram page to make an announcement that he will be running for the governorship election in anambra state. The actor is yet to unveil the party he belongs to.

His father Pete Edochie should have contested when he was younger!





E be like say all dos prince nd king roles wey e de play



4 film don de enter im head



Pls som1 tell him that dis is real life oo









Nice one......







*We prefer young people not like BUHARI's age wey go carry our money go for treatment









I wish young vibrant men could make way into Nigeria politics, but your case here seems too difficult, maybe u should go ask SOLUDO how he messed up with de money he got from CBN running for Anambra Governor, don't allow people to mislead u and squander de little money u made in movie industry... #advice 8 Likes

.You think say we be HAUSA people wey Papa go contest, stay for power till em old die, em pikin go take over dey position bcuz of say na der Family property.. you no well



Make him contest if em win ~Fine





No be only old people go dey rule us...



If Desmond Eliot can do it with lagosians then you can with anambarians.



It's your right bro..... 24 Likes

Dream is free.





But 18th Nov 2017 is Nsala day. 7 Likes





Goodluck man. Gosh he is cuteGoodluck man. 4 Likes

Even a clown can contest in that part of the country









Same anambra kuna said elections won't hold...joking biafrans 1 Like

I can't be worse than Buhari



Scratch that! I'll probably be waaaaaaay better than Buhari!



Like Lagbaja said "dem no dey put leadership for ya hand"



"... But no be by force!

NA BY SENSE!!"





What a comedian!



I'm not sure you have the 5 million Naira required to purchase the form let alone the money needed to run the campaign proper. Wake up from your malaria dream.



Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie and veteran actor sons Pete Edochie took to his Instagram page to make an announcement that he will be running for the governorship election in anambra state. The actor is yet to unveil the party he belongs to.





Goodluck 2 your aim

With his fame and father's, luck is on his side. 1 Like

Still in acting mood 1 Like

Nice One Bro

Nigerians are very funny sha.



When Emmanuel M. Of France became president couple of weeks back, we were calling for youths to be involved in politics and aspire to hold such positions in Nigeria.



Now , this one has showed interest in becoming a Governor, maybe just to know what the electorates will think of this and many will criticize and discourage him.



Some even said his father has not even aimed for such implying he shouldn't have.



Yes, this is Nigeria. Our politics could be bloody but c'mon let's show some support to a youth leader. 24 Likes 4 Shares

Shebi na dsame destiny him get wit him papa



Very negative post..

Stick to acting man!! Do not waste your hard earned funds on frivolities!

Shebi na dsame destiny him get wit him papa



Very negative post..





This one think say na 9ja movie we come act for here.



Son, you will not be succeeding your father like you use to do in movies ooo!! This one think say na 9ja movie we come act for here.Son, you will not be succeeding your father like you use to do in movies ooo!!

Lol

Under which party?