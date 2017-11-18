₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by NaijaCelebrity: 10:25am
Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie and veteran actor sons Pete Edochie took to his Instagram page to make an announcement that he will be running for the governorship election in anambra state. The actor is yet to unveil the party he belongs to.
My name is Yul Edochie.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by doughziay(m): 10:28am
His father Pete Edochie should have contested when he was younger!
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:30am
He must be dreaming
Ur papa never contest finish, na u won contest
*issorai*
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ecoeco(m): 10:31am
.
E be like say all dos prince nd king roles wey e de play
4 film don de enter im head
Pls som1 tell him that dis is real life oo
#Eco99#
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ExpensiveG: 10:32am
Nice one......
*We prefer young people not like BUHARI's age wey go carry our money go for treatment
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by nero2face: 10:33am
I wish young vibrant men could make way into Nigeria politics, but your case here seems too difficult, maybe u should go ask SOLUDO how he messed up with de money he got from CBN running for Anambra Governor, don't allow people to mislead u and squander de little money u made in movie industry... #advice
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ExpensiveG: 10:36am
pyyxxaro:.You think say we be HAUSA people wey Papa go contest, stay for power till em old die, em pikin go take over dey position bcuz of say na der Family property.. you no well
Make him contest if em win ~Fine
No be only old people go dey rule us...
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ItchingPreek(m): 10:38am
If Desmond Eliot can do it with lagosians then you can with anambarians.
It's your right bro.....
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ChuzzyBlog: 10:52am
hmmm
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by adonbilivit: 12:07pm
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Igboesika: 12:07pm
Dream is free.
But 18th Nov 2017 is Nsala day.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Pearly255(f): 12:08pm
Gosh he is cute
Goodluck man.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 12:08pm
Even a clown can contest in that part of the country
Potopoto land!
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 12:08pm
Same anambra kuna said elections won't hold...joking biafrans
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Piiko(m): 12:08pm
joker
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by three: 12:09pm
I can't be worse than Buhari
Scratch that! I'll probably be waaaaaaay better than Buhari!
Like Lagbaja said "dem no dey put leadership for ya hand"
"... But no be by force!
NA BY SENSE!!"
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by gozzlin: 12:09pm
What a comedian!
I'm not sure you have the 5 million Naira required to purchase the form let alone the money needed to run the campaign proper. Wake up from your malaria dream.
Na proper iba dey do you.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ripbubu: 12:09pm
NaijaCelebrity:what kind of name is yul
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by cerowo(f): 12:09pm
Goodluck 2 your aim
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Benita27(f): 12:09pm
With his fame and father's, luck is on his side.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by daddyrich: 12:09pm
Still in acting mood
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Atiku2019: 12:10pm
Nice One Bro
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 12:10pm
Nigerians are very funny sha.
When Emmanuel M. Of France became president couple of weeks back, we were calling for youths to be involved in politics and aspire to hold such positions in Nigeria.
Now , this one has showed interest in becoming a Governor, maybe just to know what the electorates will think of this and many will criticize and discourage him.
Some even said his father has not even aimed for such implying he shouldn't have.
Yes, this is Nigeria. Our politics could be bloody but c'mon let's show some support to a youth leader.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 12:12pm
pyyxxaro:Shebi na dsame destiny him get wit him papa
Very negative post..
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by nairaman66(m): 12:12pm
Stick to acting man!! Do not waste your hard earned funds on frivolities!
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Realhommie(m): 12:12pm
pyyxxaro:Shebi na dsame destiny him get wit him papa
Very negative post..
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Neduzze5(m): 12:12pm
This one think say na 9ja movie we come act for here.
Son, you will not be succeeding your father like you use to do in movies ooo!!
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by yeballs(m): 12:12pm
Lol
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by victorvezx(m): 12:12pm
Under which party?
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by 1stGenius(m): 12:12pm
The last bus stop indeed.
Embracing Biafra Nation....
