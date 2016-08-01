₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017
CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 8:41pm On Mar 04
Jobs have evolved, HR has evolved and the world generally is evolving. Change is something that is constant and we must all endeavor to ensure that we are up-to-date with trends in other for us to thrive in our job search or career aspirations.
CV/ Resume contents have moved from story telling to ''contents''. By ''contents'' I meant substance.
Figures and results of who you are, what you have achieved and what you are able to do.
Meetings and general office discussions are now dependent on data and figures rather than words.
Having this perspective would help you generally so when next you are applying for a customer service role, let it look like something below:
REMEMBER, ALWAYS QUANTIFY YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS
Read How To Write A Winning Resume Generally Here: http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/08/how-to-write-winning-resume.html
*********************
MICHAEL BOLARINWA
Plot 2, Maryland Crescent, Maryland | +23480679650** | michael@somedomain.com | Social Media URL
Call Center Pro with Inbound & Outbound Experience
Sales | Customer Service | Social Media
Customer-centric (English-Spanish), call center representative with a history of top-ranked production in inbound and outbound call centers.
Call Center Operations
Inbound & Outbound Call Handling
Internet Research
Complaint Handling & Issue Resolution
Telephone Sales & Customer Support
Customer Service Excellence
Order Processing
Data Entry and Database Administration
Professional Experience
ABC company | Lagos, Nigeria
Call Center Representative 2014 to 2017
Award: Top performer and revenue-generator. Consistently ranked best in company-wide issue resolution.
Client Services: Negotiate with clients to resolve account delinquencies, earning client trust while maintaining company loyalty and continually achieved 90%+ quality assurance
Team Development: Mentored associates and new intakes on a one-on-one basis to review KPIs and account results.
Process Improvement: Created a simplified checklist for monitoring daily and weekly collections that helped increase team production results by up to 15%. Also developed a simple weekly reports to help teams recap weekly progress and bottlenecks.
Education
University Degree (2:2), XYZ University | Sapele, Lagos.
Skills
CRM; Salesforce.com; Zendesk; MS Office; chat/ IM systems.
Source: www.HRtechnique.com
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 9:20pm On Mar 04
Hope you find this useful.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by odaniel1(m): 11:54pm On Mar 04
Beautiful piece!
As a practising CSR, I couldn't suggest a better way to organize your Resume.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by diiadem(f): 11:57pm On Mar 04
nmreports:what about a fresh graduate without experience in CRM?
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by Selfhood: 9:23am On Mar 05
This is awesome. Someone can even replicate this with ones CV.
This would help tons of people.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by ymee(m): 10:02am On Mar 05
oooooooo
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 6:39am On Mar 06
Selfhood:
Thanks.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 2:54pm On Mar 06
diiadem:
http://www.nairaland.com/3667326/cv-format-graduate-trainee-job
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by diiadem(f): 1:09am On Mar 07
nmreports:OK
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 5:30am On Mar 08
diiadem:
Done!.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by davidkingrichie(m): 5:44am On Mar 08
I am impressed. I get a lot of rubbish looking CVs week in week out. Good job!
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 7:03am
davidkingrichie:
You think this format would be helpful?.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by Sunexy(m): 7:16am
Add You are a Barcelona fan to ur CV so DAT dey will know u have a winning mentality
#upBarca
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by Angelb4: 7:16am
.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by DirtyGold: 7:16am
Okay
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by leokennedi(m): 7:16am
nmreports:I know it has and will help alot of people..
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by Goldenheart(m): 7:17am
Cool
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:17am
Aft writing that does tha gurantee job placement
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by lordcabasa(m): 7:17am
U still need connection.
U must know somebody first to get d job.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by NobleAky(m): 7:23am
davidkingrichie:let me not assume that you are one of those job scammers dishing out non existing jobs to scam people
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by jasperism(m): 7:26am
Ovoko, the cv even carry award. Bye sir
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by GreenMavro: 7:30am
ok
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by thepresence: 7:34am
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by serverconnect: 7:37am
nice one
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by Moheat(m): 7:44am
Thanks OP. This is coming at the right time.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by lonelydora(m): 7:45am
Just watch as some people will copy and paste this on their CVs
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by lonelydora(m): 7:45am
Moheat:
Where are you applying?
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by nmreports: 7:45am
jasperism:
Because it carries award does not mean you must have one in yours.
Its just a design.
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by ycmdng(m): 8:22am
Re: CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application by martooski(m): 8:31am
ycmdng:
DONE
