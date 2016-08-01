Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / CV Format For A Customer Service Job Application (5601 Views)

CV/ Resume contents have moved from story telling to ''contents''. By ''contents'' I meant substance.

Figures and results of who you are, what you have achieved and what you are able to do.

Meetings and general office discussions are now dependent on data and figures rather than words.



Having this perspective would help you generally so when next you are applying for a customer service role, let it look like something below:



REMEMBER, ALWAYS QUANTIFY YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS



Read How To Write A Winning Resume Generally Here:



*********************



MICHAEL BOLARINWA

Plot 2, Maryland Crescent, Maryland | +23480679650** | michael@somedomain.com | Social Media URL



Call Center Pro with Inbound & Outbound Experience

Sales | Customer Service | Social Media



Customer-centric (English-Spanish), call center representative with a history of top-ranked production in inbound and outbound call centers.



Call Center Operations

Inbound & Outbound Call Handling

Internet Research

Complaint Handling & Issue Resolution

Telephone Sales & Customer Support

Customer Service Excellence

Order Processing

Data Entry and Database Administration



Professional Experience

ABC company | Lagos, Nigeria

Call Center Representative 2014 to 2017



Award: Top performer and revenue-generator. Consistently ranked best in company-wide issue resolution.



Client Services: Negotiate with clients to resolve account delinquencies, earning client trust while maintaining company loyalty and continually achieved 90%+ quality assurance



Team Development: Mentored associates and new intakes on a one-on-one basis to review KPIs and account results.



Process Improvement: Created a simplified checklist for monitoring daily and weekly collections that helped increase team production results by up to 15%. Also developed a simple weekly reports to help teams recap weekly progress and bottlenecks.



Education

University Degree (2:2), XYZ University | Sapele, Lagos.



Skills

CRM; Salesforce.com; Zendesk; MS Office; chat/ IM systems.





Hope you find this useful.

Beautiful piece!

As a practising CSR, I couldn't suggest a better way to organize your Resume.

what about a fresh graduate without experience in CRM?

This is awesome. Someone can even replicate this with ones CV.

This would help tons of people.

Selfhood:

This is awesome. Someone can even replicate this with ones CV.

This would help tons of people.

diiadem:

what about a fresh graduate without experience in CRM?

http://www.nairaland.com/3667326/cv-format-graduate-trainee-job

diiadem:

I am impressed. I get a lot of rubbish looking CVs week in week out. Good job!

davidkingrichie:

I am impressed. I get a lot of rubbish looking CVs week in week out. Good job!

You think this format would be helpful?.





nmreports:



I know it has and will help alot of people..

Aft writing that does tha gurantee job placement

U still need connection.













U must know somebody first to get d job.

davidkingrichie:

I am impressed. I get a lot of rubbish looking CVs week in week out. Good job! let me not assume that you are one of those job scammers dishing out non existing jobs to scam people let me not assume that you are one of those job scammers dishing out non existing jobs to scam people

Thanks OP. This is coming at the right time.

Just watch as some people will copy and paste this on their CVs

Moheat:

Thanks OP. This is coming at the right time.

Where are you applying? Where are you applying?

jasperism:

Ovoko, the cv even carry award. Bye sir

Because it carries award does not mean you must have one in yours.

Its just a design. Because it carries award does not mean you must have one in yours.Its just a design.



