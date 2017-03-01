Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 (14715 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/eniola-badmus-stunning-dress-at-amvca-2017.html



http://www.instagram.com/p/BROk3HjgTtL/?taken-by=eniola_badmus Actress Eniola Badmus stunning dress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017.

Stunning now has a new meaning.





Btw, didn't her Father just die? Orisirisi.





My dear, you need to lose some fecking weight.





Better than the others exposing their worn out cu*ts 4 Likes

Trailer load of fats. Omo see swag abeg

Lovely dress...no need to wear a torn dress like the others 3 Likes

I think say this one dey mourn her papa, she go the award.... Hmmmmmm.... Life must go on.... 1 Like 2 Shares

She never hear about ketogenic? 3 Likes

Big fat Pig! 3 Likes

Stunning indeed

jom4real007:

Big fat Pig! rudeness is a disease,it will only kill you rudeness is a disease,it will only kill you 48 Likes 3 Shares

#phantom 5,

dope anyways.

OP; plz define stunning 1 Like

dose at d "bigger" part of dis world, I hail, nice one dose at d "bigger" part of dis world, I hail, nice one 1 Like

That size is something

Phat mama

She looks like a bag of rice! 2 Likes

E no fine as e dey so.

jom4real007:

Big fat Pig!

Na fight!!! Na fight!!! 9 Likes 1 Share

fat

Muzanga:

She never hear about ketogenic?

What if she's happy that way? Some people just like to be like that, health reasons or not. We shouldn't be body shaming people, haba What if she's happy that way? Some people just like to be like that, health reasons or not. We shouldn't be body shaming people, haba 7 Likes

jom4real007:

Big fat Pig!



Leave her nah!



A cannibal would look at her and lick his lips



So would some of the secret chubby chasers like me 2 Likes 1 Share

Na only her dey eat food ni

jom4real007:

Big fat Pig!

not cool at all.. not cool at all.. 3 Likes

jom4real007:

Big fat Pig!

This is so wrong bro!! This is so wrong bro!! 9 Likes

would love to see her in one of these trnding weight lose pictures

Muzanga:

She never hear about ketogenic?

She will shrink in six months if she can be disciplined enough.. She will shrink in six months if she can be disciplined enough..

Bulldozer

