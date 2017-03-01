₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Nnamddi(m): 9:44pm On Mar 04
Actress Eniola Badmus stunning dress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/eniola-badmus-stunning-dress-at-amvca-2017.html
http://www.instagram.com/p/BROk3HjgTtL/?taken-by=eniola_badmus
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by SUPERPACK: 9:48pm On Mar 04
BBB
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by kilode100(f): 9:52pm On Mar 04
Stunning now has a new meaning.
Btw, didn't her Father just die? Orisirisi.
My dear, you need to lose some fecking weight.
Oh Chim!
11 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by naijafella(m): 9:52pm On Mar 04
Better than the others exposing their worn out cu*ts
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by NobleAky(m): 10:02pm On Mar 04
Trailer load of fats. Omo see swag abeg
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Preca(f): 10:22pm On Mar 04
Lovely dress...no need to wear a torn dress like the others
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Came: 11:49pm On Mar 04
I think say this one dey mourn her papa, she go the award.... Hmmmmmm.... Life must go on....
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Muzanga(f): 12:29am
She never hear about ketogenic?
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by jom4real007(m): 12:56am
Big fat Pig!
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Youngbarna(m): 6:32am
Stunning indeed
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by tammyboy1(m): 9:28am
jom4real007:rudeness is a disease,it will only kill you
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Mcleish(m): 9:54am
#phantom 5,
dope anyways.
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by veekid(m): 1:39pm
OP; plz define stunning
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by TINALETC3(f): 1:39pm
dose at d "bigger" part of dis world, I hail, nice one
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by ironheart(m): 1:40pm
That size is something
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by guttentag(m): 1:41pm
Phat mama
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by shamecurls(m): 1:41pm
She looks like a bag of rice!
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by holluwai(m): 1:41pm
E no fine as e dey so.
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by ANBAKO: 1:41pm
jom4real007:
Na fight!!!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by AntiWailer: 1:42pm
fat
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by MizTyna(f): 1:42pm
Muzanga:
What if she's happy that way? Some people just like to be like that, health reasons or not. We shouldn't be body shaming people, haba
7 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Ginaz(f): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by JustinSlayer69: 1:43pm
Leave her nah!
A cannibal would look at her and lick his lips
So would some of the secret chubby chasers like me
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by crackhouse(m): 1:43pm
Na only her dey eat food ni
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Baroba(m): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
not cool at all..
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by tbliss22(m): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
This is so wrong bro!!
9 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by RUDEBOYY(m): 1:43pm
would love to see her in one of these trnding weight lose pictures
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Baroba(m): 1:44pm
Muzanga:
She will shrink in six months if she can be disciplined enough..
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by coldsummer: 1:44pm
Bulldozer
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by IsheriNorthGRA: 1:44pm
...
|Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Ginaz(f): 1:45pm
Came:
She should stay at home and fan her father's dead body?
He's dead, he's dead, nothing will bring him back.
8 Likes
