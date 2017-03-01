₦airaland Forum

Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Nnamddi(m): 9:44pm On Mar 04
Actress Eniola Badmus stunning dress at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards 2017.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/eniola-badmus-stunning-dress-at-amvca-2017.html

http://www.instagram.com/p/BROk3HjgTtL/?taken-by=eniola_badmus

Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by SUPERPACK: 9:48pm On Mar 04
BBB



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by kilode100(f): 9:52pm On Mar 04
Stunning now has a new meaning.


Btw, didn't her Father just die? Orisirisi.


My dear, you need to lose some fecking weight.


Oh Chim!



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by naijafella(m): 9:52pm On Mar 04
Better than the others exposing their worn out cu*ts



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by NobleAky(m): 10:02pm On Mar 04
Trailer load of fats. Omo see swag abeg
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Preca(f): 10:22pm On Mar 04
Lovely dress...no need to wear a torn dress like the others



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Came: 11:49pm On Mar 04
I think say this one dey mourn her papa, she go the award.... Hmmmmmm.... Life must go on....



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Muzanga(f): 12:29am
She never hear about ketogenic?



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by jom4real007(m): 12:56am
Big fat Pig!



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Youngbarna(m): 6:32am
Stunning indeed
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by tammyboy1(m): 9:28am
jom4real007:
Big fat Pig!
rudeness is a disease,it will only kill you



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Mcleish(m): 9:54am
#phantom 5,
dope anyways.
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by veekid(m): 1:39pm
OP; plz define stunning



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by TINALETC3(f): 1:39pm
grin dose at d "bigger" part of dis world, I hail, nice one cheesy



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by ironheart(m): 1:40pm
That size is something
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by guttentag(m): 1:41pm
Phat mama
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by shamecurls(m): 1:41pm
She looks like a bag of rice!



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by holluwai(m): 1:41pm
E no fine as e dey so.
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by ANBAKO: 1:41pm
jom4real007:
Big fat Pig!

Na fight!!!



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by AntiWailer: 1:42pm
fat
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by MizTyna(f): 1:42pm
Muzanga:
She never hear about ketogenic?

What if she's happy that way? Some people just like to be like that, health reasons or not. We shouldn't be body shaming people, haba



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Ginaz(f): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
Big fat Pig!

embarassed embarassed
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by JustinSlayer69: 1:43pm
Leave her nah!

A cannibal would look at her and lick his lips wink

So would some of the secret chubby chasers like me



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by crackhouse(m): 1:43pm
Na only her dey eat food ni
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Baroba(m): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
Big fat Pig!

not cool at all..



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by tbliss22(m): 1:43pm
jom4real007:
Big fat Pig!

This is so wrong bro!!



Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by RUDEBOYY(m): 1:43pm
would love to see her in one of these trnding weight lose pictures embarassed
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Baroba(m): 1:44pm
Muzanga:
She never hear about ketogenic?

She will shrink in six months if she can be disciplined enough..
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by coldsummer: 1:44pm
Bulldozer
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by IsheriNorthGRA: 1:44pm
...
Re: Eniola Badmus' Outfit At The AMVCA 2017 by Ginaz(f): 1:45pm
Came:
I think say this one dey mourn her papa, she go the award.... Hmmmmmm.... Life must go on....

She should stay at home and fan her father's dead body? undecided

He's dead, he's dead, nothing will bring him back.





