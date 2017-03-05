Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The First Day I Audibly Heard From God! (6340 Views)

When people say they heard from God, it always take different dimension, it could be either in dreams, visions, revelations, prophecies or through your spirit mind.. These are the most common ways God speak to people, but he also does speak audibly to people he has chosen to. Like Moses he said he will speak to him face to face like a friend will speak to his friend this was recorded in the book of numbers Numbers 12:6-8 King James Version (KJV)

And he said, Hear now my words: If there be a prophet among you, I the LORD will make myself known unto him in a vision, and will speak unto him in a dream.

My servant Moses is not so, who is faithful in all mine house.

With him will I speak mouth to mouth, even apparently, and not in dark speeches; and the similitude of the LORD shall he behold: wherefore then were ye not afraid to speak against my servant Moses?



This was actually true because there came a day I would say I heard God audibly speaks to me.. The words were within a second. It was towards the end of November 2015 that my former church then was led into 14 days vigil after the vigil individually we were hoping for God's intervention in our lives, on this particular day in the evening on my bed I was when I heard him speak this words to my ears



"Behold, I am the LORD, the God of all flesh: is there any thing too hard for me to do"

It was as if my brother just spoke to me in my ears, I jumped off from the bed looked around to see if someone else was there with me in the room but it was only me.. I was awed and seriously I wasn't even that familiar with that scriptural verse, so I quickly type what I heard on goggle and it brought me to biblehub Jeremiah 32:27 (kjv), then I knew it was God that has just spoken to me. That was my first time in hearing audibly from God. Some of us here might have also experience such, I wouldn't mind if you can share your experience, thanks.

God is Still speaking to people till date! It only depends on how close we are to him in his word and through prayer.

In 2015, God still uses words like "behold" and after singling you out to speak to (something that a lot of people have been praying for), he chose to speak a single sentence, not telling you how to achieve world peace or anything useful but to announce himself as Lord of all flesh, something you already ought to have known?

Pray tell me, what was your diet beforehand?





Pray tell me, what was your diet beforehand?

God still speaks just like demons or Satan still speaks to people today. Just because someone denies it doesn't means it doesn't happen.

@ op, what did he tell you about Nigeria situation?

Hope you were not hearing your village people

This was actually true because there came a day I would say I heard God audibly speaks to me.. The words were within a second.

That shows you are not convinced of what you thought you heard. Based on that premise i can confidently say you were hallucinating which is



an experience involving the apparent perception of something not present.



One of the causes of the above includes depression which is a likely an ordeal you were going through based on the essence of the vigil and what you think you heard.



That shows you are not convinced of what you thought you heard. Based on that premise i can confidently say you were hallucinating which is an experience involving the apparent perception of something not present. One of the causes of the above includes depression which is a likely an ordeal you were going through based on the essence of the vigil and what you think you heard. Your case lacks credibility, and that's my ruling. This case is adjourned

Was it baritone or was it a thin voice?



You heard voices because your brain had been under a lot of stress from.lack of sleep.



Either that or you need to see a psychiatrist. 11 Likes

Comments like this crack me up. You're right though but since the op said it was God, let's just agree with him.

I hope your malaria isn't out of hands yet... 5 Likes

Most rational comment so far. Most rational comment so far.

I perfectly know what you are talking about....



Mine happened in 2012 one very hot afternoon. I was passing by a very tiny shop. I fact the shop was nearly empty and I would not have taken notice of it but for the fact that the owner was reading a Bible.



I greeted her as I intended to pass. Well, I remembered I needed a PK to keep my mouth fresh as I had just taken my lunch. I decided to buy from her since she was reading a Bible(that was the only reason why I decided to buy from her).



Unfortunately however, she was not having the minty blue one. She was having the traditional yellow wrapper one. Too bad she doesn't have what I need. I will have to buy from another place. That's when it happened.



As clear as a friend talking to me, I heard the gentliest of voices very audibly tell me "Buy it".



I quickly turned to see who it was. I just smiled because nobody was standing behind me to have made that comment.



I went to the woman, told her GOD wants ne to buy the PK although its not my preference. She smiled and gave me the PK. I paid her and asked her to keep the change.



What happened just blew me away! When I opened the PK, instead of the usual white colored gum that I just bought, I rather found a blue colored PK inside the yellow wrapper! Instantly I began to cry. This doesn't happen often and I was overwhelmed that of all the people in the world, it was me that GOD chose to reveal HIMSELF to.



I turned one more time and waved the woman. I didn't bother to go back to tell her what happened because I already knew she had a faith bigger than mine.



So yes GOD still speaks and reveals HIMSELF!

They Will come for you, you better start preparing your sanity test results

First of all am agnostic.

Sometimes I question why religious people refuse look at the facts atheists, agnostics or generally science gives to them.

Sometimes I also wonder why scientists, atheist and agnostics refuse to probe these supernatural occurances religious people always report about.

There must be an explanation for all these things and science should inquire to find out if religious people have psychological issues or these supernatural or metaphysical occurances indicate a realm that is not accessible or has not yet been assessed by science.

Tosinex:

in pidgin or what?



in pidgin or what? Xtians and stupidity...

Nice Nollywood script! 1 Like

Did he speak in English ? 1 Like

Op it is either you overheard your dreams, or it was a voice of your imaginative spirit.



I can assure you it wasn't God who spoke to you, even those prophets and pastors claiming that God spoke to them are all liars

O lord let my bet9ja enter today, for nothing is too hard for you

weed speaks to people too







Did you also see the vision of God in the image of Nicki Minaj like the useless church below?

I just mistakenly poured my trophy away....on spotting this thread. 2 Likes

I'll never doubt you cos I wasn't with you. But next time God phones you (or whatever way you people talk) tell him it's not enough to tell you there's nothing he can't do. Let him do something about the hunger in the land before upright people begin to eye neighbours' soup pot. 3 Likes

This is the sort of thing that makes other yab christianity



God DOES NOT shout....

He whisper quietly in your heart.



Oga, you should have gone back to sleep.

This is the sort of thing that makes other yab christianity



God DOES NOT shout....

He whisper quietly in your heart.



Oga, you should have gone back to sleep.

You meant "first day I smoked weed". 2 Likes

let me book

11.20.15 three direct for monday special be that

Lord, help my Unbelieve! Speak to me too... Who am I to argue the dream with the dreamer?