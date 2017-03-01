₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,151 members, 3,400,273 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 11:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants (26294 Views)
Humblesmith Blasted Over European Tour With One Hit Song [PICS] / Bimpe onakoya, Toolz Makeup Artist Blasted Over Dirty Nails (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 11:46pm On Mar 04
After being blast over the previous outfit she wore to perform at Big brother Naija Simi didnt care less about what was said of her she took her instagram page to address those who speak ill of her dress sense .
http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/03/singer-simi-goes-on-lengthy-rant-after.html
Read what she wrote below ;
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by softwerk(f): 11:50pm On Mar 04
Don't attempt to force correction on an unwilling horse
19 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Rapmaestro(m): 12:02am
Lol... Shey na my eyes or Adekunle Gold Don dey manhandle that Bobby...
.
.
.
.
.
.
Passing thru
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by odogwu2007: 12:06am
Every one (guys) was talking about how beautiful she looked today but trust women naw them no like them self @all lol women hating on each other since 1357
87 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:07am
E dey their blood my brother
odogwu2007:
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by okanlawon94(m): 12:10am
softwerk:
Y can u mention me here (horse)
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:11am
Shey she don dey date Adekunle gold ni ?
Rapmaestro:
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:14am
Are you horse ni ?
okanlawon94:
1 Like
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Kentura(m): 12:16am
Her Body, Her Business...
#YOLO
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by LesbianBoy(m): 12:20am
Simi you no suppose respond sef!
Haters will always hate!
4 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Muzanga(f): 12:22am
I love my sense of humour. If i were in her shoes i would have just said "you dont like what i'm wearing. Eh i like am like that". Simple! Not this long talk that is very obvious that all the "lols" were written with a serious and pained face.
41 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by okanlawon94(m): 12:26am
klanny:Damn!!!...yu dun even know
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:26am
LOL...Are you for her or against her ni ? Lets know your stand which one is she's writing the lols with PAINED face
Muzanga:
34 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:29am
I don't ooo please illuminate me ...!
okanlawon94:
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Muzanga(f): 12:30am
klanny:bros na lie i talk?
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:39am
Yes ooo
Muzanga:
3 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Rapmaestro(m): 1:22am
klanny:if u ask me. Na who I go ask?
1 Like
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by poshestmina(f): 1:25am
She has already said she's an artiste and not or doesn't have to be a fashionista ...if she's comfortable and confident in whatever she's wearing then 'we' def are the ones with the bigger problems.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by HateU2(f): 1:35am
Babe, Biko leave all this jobless peeps Alone. All they do is to criticize, go on and live your life.
Your 'smileForMe' is
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 2:13am
But at least she dresses really cool and also smell sweet ...sat close to her some days back and she wasn't bad
poshestmina:
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by OKorowanta: 5:39am
Her voice is doing the magic for her bank account and u are dia yarning puan.
11 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Nutase(f): 6:49am
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by akinsadeez(m): 6:56am
Beautiful singer, but she dresses like someone just dashed her the dress out of pity.
2 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 7:15am
You wicked oooooo
akinsadeez:
1 Like
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by columbus007(m): 7:32am
I love this beautiful lady Simi,shes classy,well brought up,and knows hw to make good use of her voice,her critics are just bed-wetting for her sake
7 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by bewla(m): 7:34am
later things
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 7:43am
Omor thats a nice thing to say about her hayers
columbus007:
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by angelTI(f): 7:44am
This one manages to close her boobs and people are still complaining that she is not classy enough. If she open am, na another bash of murmurings, complaints, analysis and grumbling
5 Likes
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by BerryAnny(m): 7:48am
Some pple no geh work sha! D gurl don dey vex naww dem don push am 2 d wall. Simi Carry go jawe,no mind 'em.
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by crazyABO(m): 7:50am
Girls and beef are like..... give me dah pi :ox abeg
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 8:11am
That's one thing with life people will always talk
angelTI:
|Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Tazdroid(m): 8:34am
Some people live off bad bele. That's their daily bread.
She for no answer them. Either way, she defended herself well
My Smoking Is Nobody's Business - Tonto Dike / Anita Hogan Marries Her Oyibo Boyfriend / Rapper 2shotz Poses With Ali Baba In His Office
Viewing this topic: ShakurM(m), drlayla(m), Sobolev, Moahmed, fourtnee(m), kayoph, Naaseer01(m), midehi2(f), matinos28(m), Impulse80(m), abbeyboy2o15, Pinkiee(f), Paschal60, Onyeval212(m), stunningjudy(f), seeniorboy(m), ujay4u(m), czarina(f), DY20, aomekeh(m), osnova(m), Emmasquare2, shellcom, Temmy91(m), Youngbarna(m), crownprince7(m), AstuteAyo, sirscripture, chaste01, Xone3(f), driversng, curtain, Day11(m), Highestbee(m), Pearl05(f), goalburner(m), horlareey(m), Elvidence(m), rianah, Adesewa19(f), SuccessGee(m), louwie(m), femcruz(m), permsec, yemisi1999, Westlife2013(m), favringee(m), nogs, annalong, tragergeorge, OLASUNKONMI(m), itunde(m), akpumping7720(m), foleby(m), vidicsky, biz9ja(m), Godspower12, BIBILARY(m), sureboykris(m), prosper00(m), MissionaryK(m), kobiGcom, pelumzy007(m), DominusBen(m), Tynasparks(f), sanc2s(m), jummala, Chukwuemeka007(m), walygy(m), Josh64(m), Kaxmytex(m), jconsulting(f), chemistry157, Kizopumpin(m), eyamensah(m), slimikenna(m), danielpuff(m), Ilovemystate, yampoo(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6