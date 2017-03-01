Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants (26294 Views)

http://www.klannyblog.com/2017/03/singer-simi-goes-on-lengthy-rant-after.html

Read what she wrote below ;





After being blast over the previous outfit she wore to perform at Big brother Naija Simi didnt care less about what was said of her she took her instagram page to address those who speak ill of her dress sense. Read what she wrote below:

Pray that my music breaks the norm and I become a better artist and win Grammies...cos I pray that you make it in life. All Love. All God

And before u say I should ignore, I'm not upset. At all. I just hate to see ppl so worked up abt something that is not stopping my blessings

U don't like my dress or hair. I've heard. I like it. I love it. I'm living my dream. Be happy for me. Cos tbh, I'm happy for me.

Funny how it's women that enjoy bashing other women (with good intentions. Lol). If one is comfy n happy, y are u tighting it to ur chest?

Lol. If you take this energy and invest it in ur life sweetie, my needle and thread dress won't bother you. And I mean well.

Don't attempt to force correction on an unwilling horse 19 Likes 5 Shares

Lol... Shey na my eyes or Adekunle Gold Don dey manhandle that Bobby...

Passing thru 12 Likes 1 Share

Every one (guys) was talking about how beautiful she looked today but trust women naw them no like them self @all lol women hating on each other since 1357 87 Likes 1 Share

odogwu2007:

Every one (guys) was talking about how beautiful she looked today but trust women naw them no like them self @all lol women hating on each other since 1357 E dey their blood my brother 42 Likes 1 Share

softwerk:

Don't attempt to force correction on an unwilling horse

Y can u mention me here (horse) Y can u mention me here (horse)





Rapmaestro:

Lol... Shey na my eyes or Adekunle Gold Don dey manhandle that Bobby...

Passing thru Shey she don dey date Adekunle gold ni ?



okanlawon94:





Y can u mention me here (horse) Are you horse ni ? 1 Like

Her Body, Her Business...





#YOLO







Haters will always hate! Simi you no suppose respond sef!Haters will always hate! 4 Likes

I love my sense of humour. If i were in her shoes i would have just said "you dont like what i'm wearing. Eh i like am like that". Simple! Not this long talk that is very obvious that all the "lols" were written with a serious and pained face. 41 Likes

klanny:

Are you horse ni ? Damn!!!...yu dun even know Damn!!!...yu dun even know

Muzanga:

I love my sense of humour. If i were in her shoes i would have just said "you dont like what i'm wearing. Eh i like am like that". Simple! Not this long talk that is very obvious that all the "lols" were written with a serious and pained face. LOL...Are you for her or against her ni ? Lets know your stand which one is she's writing the lols with PAINED face 34 Likes

okanlawon94:

Damn!!!...yu dun even know I don't ooo please illuminate me ...!

klanny:

LOL...Are you for her or against her ni ? Lets know your stand which one is she's writing the lols with PAINED face bros na lie i talk? bros na lie i talk?

Muzanga:

bros na lie i talk? Yes ooo 3 Likes

klanny:

Shey she don dey date Adekunle gold ni ?

if u ask me. Na who I go ask? if u ask me. Na who I go ask? 1 Like

She has already said she's an artiste and not or doesn't have to be a fashionista ...if she's comfortable and confident in whatever she's wearing then 'we' def are the ones with the bigger problems. 3 Likes 1 Share

Babe, Biko leave all this jobless peeps Alone. All they do is to criticize, go on and live your life.



Your 'smileForMe' is 2 Likes

poshestmina:

She has already said she's an artiste and not or doesn't have to be a fashionista ...if she's comfortable and confident in whatever she's wearing then 'we' def are the ones with the bigger problems. But at least she dresses really cool and also smell sweet ...sat close to her some days back and she wasn't bad 2 Likes

Her voice is doing the magic for her bank account and u are dia yarning puan. 11 Likes

Beautiful singer, but she dresses like someone just dashed her the dress out of pity. 2 Likes

akinsadeez:

Beautiful singer, but she dresses like someone just dashed her the dress out of pity. You wicked oooooo 1 Like

I love this beautiful lady Simi,shes classy,well brought up,and knows hw to make good use of her voice,her critics are just bed-wetting for her sake 7 Likes

later things

columbus007:

I love this beautiful lady Simi,shes classy,well brought up,and knows hw to make good use of her voice,her critics are just bed-wetting for her sake Omor thats a nice thing to say about her hayers

This one manages to close her boobs and people are still complaining that she is not classy enough. If she open am, na another bash of murmurings, complaints, analysis and grumbling 5 Likes

Some pple no geh work sha! D gurl don dey vex naww dem don push am 2 d wall. Simi Carry go jawe,no mind 'em.

Girls and beef are like..... give me dah pi :ox abeg

angelTI:

This one manages to close her boobs and people are still complaining that she is not classy enough. If she open am, na another bash of murmurings, complaints, analysis and grumbling



That's one thing with life people will always talk