Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 11:46pm On Mar 04
After being blast over the previous outfit she wore to perform at Big brother Naija Simi didnt care less about what was said of her she took her instagram page to address those who speak ill of her dress sense .

Read what she wrote below ;


Pray that my music breaks the norm and I become a better artist and win Grammies...cos I pray that you make it in life. All Love. All GodAnd before u say I should ignore, I'm not upset. At all. I just hate to see ppl so worked up abt something that is not stopping my blessingsU don't like my dress or hair. I've heard. I like it. I love it. I'm living my dream. Be happy for me. Cos tbh, I'm happy for me.Funny how it's women that enjoy bashing other women (with good intentions. Lol). If one is comfy n happy, y are u tighting it to ur chest?Lol. If you take this energy and invest it in ur life sweetie, my needle and thread dress won't bother you. And I mean well.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by softwerk(f): 11:50pm On Mar 04
Don't attempt to force correction on an unwilling horseembarassed

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Rapmaestro(m): 12:02am
Lol... Shey na my eyes or Adekunle Gold Don dey manhandle that Bobby...
Passing thru

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by odogwu2007: 12:06am
Every one (guys) was talking about how beautiful she looked today but trust women naw them no like them self @all lol women hating on each other since 1357 grin

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:07am
E dey their blood my brother
odogwu2007:
Every one (guys) was talking about how beautiful she looked today but trust women naw them no like them self @all lol women hating on each other since 1357 grin

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by okanlawon94(m): 12:10am
softwerk:
Don't attempt to force correction on an unwilling horseembarassed

Y can u mention me here (horse)
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:11am
Shey she don dey date Adekunle gold ni ?

Rapmaestro:
Lol... Shey na my eyes or Adekunle Gold Don dey manhandle that Bobby...
.
.
.
.
.
.
Passing thru
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:14am
Are you horse ni ?
okanlawon94:


Y can u mention me here (horse)

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Kentura(m): 12:16am
Her Body, Her Business...


#YOLO
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by LesbianBoy(m): 12:20am
Simi you no suppose respond sef!


Haters will always hate! angry

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Muzanga(f): 12:22am
I love my sense of humour. If i were in her shoes i would have just said "you dont like what i'm wearing. Eh i like am like that". Simple! Not this long talk that is very obvious that all the "lols" were written with a serious and pained face.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by okanlawon94(m): 12:26am
klanny:
Are you horse ni ?
Damn!!!...yu dun even know
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:26am
LOL...Are you for her or against her ni ? Lets know your stand which one is she's writing the lols with PAINED face
Muzanga:
I love my sense of humour. If i were in her shoes i would have just said "you dont like what i'm wearing. Eh i like am like that". Simple! Not this long talk that is very obvious that all the "lols" were written with a serious and pained face.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:29am
I don't ooo please illuminate me ...!
okanlawon94:
Damn!!!...yu dun even know
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Muzanga(f): 12:30am
klanny:
LOL...Are you for her or against her ni ? Lets know your stand which one is she's writing the lols with PAINED face
bros na lie i talk? tongue
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 12:39am
Yes ooo
Muzanga:
bros na lie i talk? tongue

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Rapmaestro(m): 1:22am
klanny:
Shey she don dey date Adekunle gold ni ?
if u ask me. Na who I go ask?

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by poshestmina(f): 1:25am
She has already said she's an artiste and not or doesn't have to be a fashionista ...if she's comfortable and confident in whatever she's wearing then 'we' def are the ones with the bigger problems.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by HateU2(f): 1:35am
Babe, Biko leave all this jobless peeps Alone. All they do is to criticize, go on and live your life.

Your 'smileForMe' is kiss kiss kiss

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 2:13am
But at least she dresses really cool and also smell sweet ...sat close to her some days back and she wasn't bad
poshestmina:
She has already said she's an artiste and not or doesn't have to be a fashionista ...if she's comfortable and confident in whatever she's wearing then 'we' def are the ones with the bigger problems.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by OKorowanta: 5:39am
Her voice is doing the magic for her bank account and u are dia yarning puan.

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Nutase(f): 6:49am
cool
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by akinsadeez(m): 6:56am
Beautiful singer, but she dresses like someone just dashed her the dress out of pity. undecided

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 7:15am
You wicked oooooo
akinsadeez:
Beautiful singer, but she dresses like someone just dashed her the dress out of pity. undecided

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by columbus007(m): 7:32am
I love this beautiful lady Simi,shes classy,well brought up,and knows hw to make good use of her voice,her critics are just bed-wetting for her sake undecided

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by bewla(m): 7:34am
later things
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 7:43am
Omor thats a nice thing to say about her hayers
columbus007:
I love this beautiful lady Simi,shes classy,well brought up,and knows hw to make good use of her voice,her critics are just bed-wetting for her sake undecided
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by angelTI(f): 7:44am
This one manages to close her boobs and people are still complaining that she is not classy enough. If she open am, na another bash of murmurings, complaints, analysis and grumbling undecided embarassed lipsrsealed cry angry

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by BerryAnny(m): 7:48am
Some pple no geh work sha! D gurl don dey vex naww dem don push am 2 d wall. Simi Carry go jawe,no mind 'em.
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by crazyABO(m): 7:50am
Girls and beef are like..... give me dah pi :ox abeg
Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by klanny(m): 8:11am
That's one thing with life people will always talk
angelTI:
This one manages to close her boobs and people are still complaining that she is not classy enough. If she open am, na another bash of murmurings, complaints, analysis and grumbling undecided embarassed lipsrsealed cry angry

Re: Simi Blasted Over Her Outfit To The AMVCA As She Rants by Tazdroid(m): 8:34am
Some people live off bad bele. That's their daily bread.

She for no answer them. Either way, she defended herself well

