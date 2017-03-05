₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,076 members, 3,400,011 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 08:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible (887 Views)
Does The Bible Support Abortion? Numbers Chapter 5 / What Is Your Favorite Bible Verse And Why? / What's Your Favorite Verse In The Bible? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Andema(m): 1:05am
My favorite verse is
Jer. 39.11(for I know the thoughts I have towards you, thoughts of good and not of evil, to bring you to an expected end).
My favorite chapter is
Psalm 23.
Please feel free to share yours
#happysundayNL
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Lastking147(m): 1:11am
Jesus Wept
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by madridguy(m): 1:24am
Greet one another with a holy kiss
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by dyze: 5:52am
Cast thy bread on the waters, after many days you shall find it .ecc 11v1.
Please check my signature for a Christian dating site
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Karlovich: 6:46am
2 kings 2: 23-25. the almighty sent two she bears to devour little children
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by greatgod2012(f): 6:50am
1st John 4:8........ For God is love!
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Omoluabi16(m): 7:20am
Favourite verse philipians 4:19 And my God shall supply all my needs according to his riches. Fav chapter is Psalm 121.
3 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Ioannes(m): 7:23am
Matthew 6:22.
The lamp of the body is the eye, if therefore thine eye be SINGLE, thy whole body will be lightsome...
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Mimienudles(f): 7:49am
Proverbs 31 vs 10-31... God help us all
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by wolesmile(m): 7:49am
The biggest ruse of them all...
John 3:16
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
And the majority got deceived through this!
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by soberdrunk(m): 7:49am
Isaiah 4:1.....1 Samuel 28:7........Proverbs 31:6"...."......
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by jixasi(m): 7:50am
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by jessica042: 7:50am
psalm 3 and psalm 124
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by ouzo1(m): 7:51am
Isaiah 4 verse 1; nd on that day seven women shall take hold of one man saying,we will wear our own clothes and eat our own food only let us be called by ur name,take away our reproach
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by stinggy(m): 7:51am
1Cor 13:1&2 (KJV)
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Iseoluwani: 7:51am
That I may know him and the power of his resurrection and may share in his burden becoming him like him in my death and if possible attain the resurrection from the dead
Phil 3:10-11
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Victorakats(m): 7:52am
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding!... Proverbs 3vs5
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by kerryjossy(f): 7:52am
Wisdom is the principle thing, therefore get wisdom. And in all thy getting, get understanding. Prov 4:7.
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by chukslawrence(m): 7:53am
ok
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Eboh4z: 7:53am
Isaiah 4:1. In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!"
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by gudnex22(m): 7:54am
Romans 11:29 says, “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” “Without repentance” means that God won’t change His mind about what He has called you to do
That's explain why so pastors messed up but still perform miracles
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by TINALETC3(f): 7:54am
he dat dwellet in d secret place of d most high shall abide unda d shadow of d almighty "psalm 91
2 Likes
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by gen2briz(m): 7:55am
Hummm
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by stanley99a(m): 7:56am
ROM 8:28
And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by lyntiffany(f): 7:56am
Isa 62:3
You will be a crown of splendor in the LORD'S hand, a royal diadem in the hand of your God.
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by JOACHINpedro(m): 7:56am
2nd peter 3vs9 & Isaiah 65vs21-end
fav chapt Isaiah 43
nna eh,pls who fit tel me 2day's 1st,2nd and gospel readings,i neva go church.
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Mbkite(m): 7:57am
Num 23:19 God [is] not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do [it]? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by Maxymilliano(m): 7:57am
So then it is not of him that willeth , nor of him that runneth but of God that sheweth mercy ... Romans 9:16
1 Like
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by PataAlhaja: 7:59am
Song of Solomon 4:4-5
"Your neck is like the tower of David, Built with rows of stones On which are hung a thousand shields, All the round shields of the mighty men. Your two breasts are like two fawns, Twins of a gazelle Which feed among the lilies..."
Ezekiel 23
Verse 3: They became prostitutes in Egypt, engaging in prostitution from their youth. In that land their breasts were fondled and their virgin breasts caressed.
Verse 7: She gave herself as a prostitute to all the elite of the Assyrians and defiled herself with all the idols of everyone she lusted after. 8 She did not give up the prostitution she began in Egypt, when during her youth men slept with her, caressed her virgin breasts and poured out their sperm on her.
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by olamide452(f): 7:59am
Matthew 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.
|Re: Share Your Favorite Verse/chapter In The Bible by gudnex22(m): 8:00am
Andema:
Thanks Op
Care To Share? / Life? / Jesus Christ & Moses
Viewing this topic: osuofia2(m), lahips(f), sinaj(f), Coldsteel(m), mimee9(f), kelechiodo(m), glycee(f), adexcool(m), jimcollins136, Lustig(m), Girltee1(f), Protein01(m), maylisa(f), speaktome(m) and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22