My favorite verse is

Jer. 39.11(for I know the thoughts I have towards you, thoughts of good and not of evil, to bring you to an expected end).



My favorite chapter is

Psalm 23.



Please feel free to share yours

Jesus Wept

Greet one another with a holy kiss

Cast thy bread on the waters, after many days you shall find it .ecc 11v1.



2 kings 2: 23-25. the almighty sent two she bears to devour little children 1 Like

1st John 4:8........ For God is love!

Favourite verse philipians 4:19 And my God shall supply all my needs according to his riches. Fav chapter is Psalm 121. 3 Likes





The lamp of the body is the eye, if therefore thine eye be SINGLE, thy whole body will be lightsome... Matthew 6:22.

Proverbs 31 vs 10-31... God help us all 2 Likes

The biggest ruse of them all...

John 3:16



For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.









And the majority got deceived through this! 1 Like

Isaiah 4:1.....1 Samuel 28:7........Proverbs 31:6"...."......

psalm 3 and psalm 124

Isaiah 4 verse 1; nd on that day seven women shall take hold of one man saying,we will wear our own clothes and eat our own food only let us be called by ur name,take away our reproach







1. Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.



2. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge; and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.

1Cor 13:1&2 (KJV) 1 Like

That I may know him and the power of his resurrection and may share in his burden becoming him like him in my death and if possible attain the resurrection from the dead



Phil 3:10-11 2 Likes

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding!... Proverbs 3vs5

Wisdom is the principle thing, therefore get wisdom. And in all thy getting, get understanding. Prov 4:7. 2 Likes

Isaiah 4:1. In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!"

Romans 11:29 says, “For the gifts and calling of God are without repentance.” “Without repentance” means that God won’t change His mind about what He has called you to do



That's explain why so pastors messed up but still perform miracles

he dat dwellet in d secret place of d most high shall abide unda d shadow of d almighty "psalm 91

ROM 8:28

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Isa 62:3





You will be a crown of splendor in the LORD'S hand, a royal diadem in the hand of your God.

2nd peter 3vs9 & Isaiah 65vs21-end

fav chapt Isaiah 43

Num 23:19 God [is] not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do [it]? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?

So then it is not of him that willeth , nor of him that runneth but of God that sheweth mercy ... Romans 9:16 1 Like

Song of Solomon 4:4-5



"Your neck is like the tower of David, Built with rows of stones On which are hung a thousand shields, All the round shields of the mighty men. Your two breasts are like two fawns, Twins of a gazelle Which feed among the lilies..."



Ezekiel 23



Verse 3: They became prostitutes in Egypt, engaging in prostitution from their youth. In that land their breasts were fondled and their virgin breasts caressed.



Verse 7: She gave herself as a prostitute to all the elite of the Assyrians and defiled herself with all the idols of everyone she lusted after. 8 She did not give up the prostitution she began in Egypt, when during her youth men slept with her, caressed her virgin breasts and poured out their sperm on her.

Matthew 6:33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.