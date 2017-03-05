Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit (17347 Views)

The actress and CEO of ROK studios had made plans of attending the event only for her to be disappointed by her tailor who did not turn up.



If she had heard from her it would have been better but it seems her lines were not going through base on her explanation and so rather than have a bad day, she decided to watch more of her industry’s content.



According to her, “AMVCA is today. 4pm and I still haven't heard from my tailor. I am sitting down at home watching #husbandsoflagos on @rok_dstv 168. Can't let any tailor spoil my mood.”





Edakun

What are we supposed to do with this gist?

Smh 60 Likes

Most tailors won't make heaven 30 Likes 1 Share

Tailors been disappointing since 1800! Tailors,Radio repairer & Phone Engineer can't make heaven with d level of dia failed promises. 27 Likes 1 Share

What Should I Do Now?...Is This A News 5 Likes

BerryAnny:

Tailors been disappointing since 1800! Tailors,Radio repairer & Phone Engineer can't make heaven with d level of dia failed promises. on point ooo, just add auto mechanics, and generator Repairers. on point ooo, just add auto mechanics, and generator Repairers. 37 Likes 1 Share

subtlemee:

Most tailors won't make heaven just negodu comment just negodu comment 2 Likes

She isn't aggressive enough 1 Like

success1smyn:

on point ooo, just add auto mechanics, and generator Repairers. And carpenters And carpenters 21 Likes

subtlemee:

Most tailors won't make heaven Obioma nkor? Obioma nkor? 9 Likes 2 Shares

subtlemee:

Most tailors won't make heaven

And she won't either cuz she dey make us believe say nah only one cloth she get And she won't either cuz she dey make us believe say nah only one cloth she get 30 Likes

fuckingAyaya:

Obioma nkor?

Obioma na patch patch dem dey do na dem no dey sew better cloth Obioma na patch patch dem dey do nadem no dey sew better cloth

Kondomatic:

And carpenters





u gerrit u gerrit





Finally, a truly hilarious thread



Perhaps the dress was so gorgeous and the tailor wore herself it to "slay and flay" at the ceremony. Mary Njoku should apply for a list of the attendees 3 Likes

The most unreliable set of people. Some will even change style for you 5 Likes

women sha, so no other cloth dey her wadrobe, shior 1 Like

Lolzz

when the cloth she's expecting is not "Aso Ebi"



some Yeyebrity sef

Useless news She no another cloth for house ni.when the cloth she's expecting is not "Aso Ebi"some Yeyebrity sefUseless news 7 Likes

sit down look na name of dog 1 Like

3 Likes 1 Share

hmm hmm hmm 5 Likes

BerryAnny:

Tailors been disappointing since 1800! Tailors,Radio repairer & Phone Engineer can't make heaven with d level of dia failed promises. no be Nigerian tailor no be Nigerian tailor

subtlemee:

Most tailors may not make heaven



Are you saying my lovely wife and her friends won't make heaven Are you saying my lovely wife and her friends won't make heaven 6 Likes

subtlemee:

Most tailors won't make heaven lol lol

Which kind empty post is this? Anyway, This drugs are for the pain: 2 Likes 1 Share

ednut1:

women sha, so no other cloth dey her wadrobe, shior ... ...

Is that really her on that pic....without makeup

BerryAnny:

Tailors been disappointing since 1800! Tailors,Radio repairer & Phone Engineer can't make heaven with d level of dia failed promises.





What about the people that promised us "CHANGE"?



Will they make heaven? What about the people that promised us "CHANGE"?Will they make heaven?

But I want to ask, cant she use any cloth to attend d programme? She shouldn't tell us dat she doesn't v any cloth or she cant use any other cloth for d show? Women's mentality. Ok, she prepared wat to do at d programme wit d cloth. I went out wit chick last month at night. One iron pull up from one of her shoes. She didnt tell me dat she wud remove d other iron from d other shoe, which she did, despite d fact dat we where going to place dats dark. I got angry wen she told abt wat she did. N now she is asking abt how to fix d two irons on d shoes. Women b fish brain!

Want does she want us to do for her now? How can dis b a news? Remember dat today is Sunday. We better things to do. Do u want us to ask d tailor y he failed without sending us us his phone number? I think she is saying dis ahead of questions people may ask her d reason why she failed to attend d programme. Pls shut up. Go away!

Nansense