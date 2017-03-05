₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by nollywoodgists: 6:31am
Nollywood actress, Mary Remy Njoku, has leant her lesson the hard way in the hands of her tailor who made her not able to attend the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2017.
The actress and CEO of ROK studios had made plans of attending the event only for her to be disappointed by her tailor who did not turn up.
If she had heard from her it would have been better but it seems her lines were not going through base on her explanation and so rather than have a bad day, she decided to watch more of her industry’s content.
According to her, “AMVCA is today. 4pm and I still haven't heard from my tailor. I am sitting down at home watching #husbandsoflagos on @rok_dstv 168. Can't let any tailor spoil my mood.”
https://www.nollywoodgists.com/news/45816/tailor-fails-to-show-up-with-actress-mary-njoku-cl.html
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by okirewaju: 6:34am
Edakun
What are we supposed to do with this gist?
Smh
60 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by subtlemee(f): 6:41am
Most tailors won't make heaven
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by BerryAnny(m): 6:47am
Tailors been disappointing since 1800! Tailors,Radio repairer & Phone Engineer can't make heaven with d level of dia failed promises.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Etzakoos(m): 6:50am
What Should I Do Now?...Is This A News
5 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by success1smyn: 6:56am
BerryAnny:on point ooo, just add auto mechanics, and generator Repairers.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Chikelue2000(m): 7:00am
subtlemee:just negodu comment
2 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Cutehector(m): 7:11am
She isn't aggressive enough
1 Like
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Kondomatic(m): 7:17am
success1smyn:And carpenters
21 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:26am
subtlemee:Obioma nkor?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by decatalyst(m): 7:33am
subtlemee:
And she won't either cuz she dey make us believe say nah only one cloth she get
30 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by subtlemee(f): 7:46am
fuckingAyaya:
Obioma na patch patch dem dey do na dem no dey sew better cloth
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by success1smyn: 7:54am
Kondomatic:u gerrit
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Tazdroid(m): 9:03am
Finally, a truly hilarious thread
Perhaps the dress was so gorgeous and the tailor wore herself it to "slay and flay" at the ceremony. Mary Njoku should apply for a list of the attendees
3 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by MizTyna(f): 9:33am
The most unreliable set of people. Some will even change style for you
5 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by ednut1(m): 9:34am
women sha, so no other cloth dey her wadrobe, shior
1 Like
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by ToriBlue(f): 9:35am
Lolzz
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Omotayor123(f): 9:35am
She no another cloth for house ni. when the cloth she's expecting is not "Aso Ebi"
some Yeyebrity sef
Useless news
7 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by brda76: 9:37am
sit down look na name of dog
1 Like
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by lestat(m): 9:38am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Annie2059(f): 9:40am
hmm hmm hmm
5 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by dianted: 9:40am
BerryAnny:no be Nigerian tailor
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by EastGold(m): 9:40am
subtlemee:
Are you saying my lovely wife and her friends won't make heaven
6 Likes
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by zakujay: 9:43am
subtlemee:lol
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by karimusaa: 9:43am
Which kind empty post is this? Anyway, This drugs are for the pain:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by highrise07(m): 9:45am
ednut1:...
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Noblequin(f): 9:49am
Is that really her on that pic....without makeup
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by softMarket(m): 9:49am
BerryAnny:
What about the people that promised us "CHANGE"?
Will they make heaven?
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by uss25dec: 9:51am
But I want to ask, cant she use any cloth to attend d programme? She shouldn't tell us dat she doesn't v any cloth or she cant use any other cloth for d show? Women's mentality. Ok, she prepared wat to do at d programme wit d cloth. I went out wit chick last month at night. One iron pull up from one of her shoes. She didnt tell me dat she wud remove d other iron from d other shoe, which she did, despite d fact dat we where going to place dats dark. I got angry wen she told abt wat she did. N now she is asking abt how to fix d two irons on d shoes. Women b fish brain!
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by uss25dec: 9:58am
Want does she want us to do for her now? How can dis b a news? Remember dat today is Sunday. We better things to do. Do u want us to ask d tailor y he failed without sending us us his phone number? I think she is saying dis ahead of questions people may ask her d reason why she failed to attend d programme. Pls shut up. Go away!
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by LastSurvivor11: 9:59am
Nansense
|Re: Tailor Disappoints Mary Njoku Over AMVCA 2017 Outfit by Stelvin101(m): 10:01am
subtlemee:
Gbam! You don talk am. Two Sundays ago when I did my introduction, my tailor fvcked me up eh by sewing me Buba trouser instead of pencil fitted! I was just angry throughout my introduction. I gave him a resounding slap when I saw him the next day.
2 Likes
Viewing this topic: bing(m), Chuvin22(m), chillbabe(f), ladel(m), kingraj01, larj(m), Olas8(m), fashbaba, Ladobzy(m), Nempi(m), bukahands(m), Swanta88, kykhelomor(f), infohenry(m), seangy4konji, samnaija, Ron9ja, to2in, Ayomide93(m), BiafranBushBoy(m), Brai777(m), kennyakobo, timmycris(m), picki(f), jufurma, Sundouglas, Abumilla(m), lordbishop05, TheLawTheLegal, Aigonline(m), sasha2234, chakaz(m), nashito(m), NotNairalandi(m), Rayd502(m), 2drajayi(m), jambor(m), Rexology, Tundenoni(m), slimikenna(m), StainlessH(m), BrianVictor, toyo4souls(m), Tonymegabush1(m), unapologetic, gkutez and 74 guest(s)
