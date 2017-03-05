₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,382 members, 3,400,974 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 07:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus (3244 Views)
How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Christ Died / Is It Wrong To Call The Name Of Jesus During Sex? / 14 Evidences For The Resurrection Of Jesus Christ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Interesting15: 7:05am
Every reasonable parent surely desires children that would make them proud and happy in life. And the easiest way you can have children who will grow into responsible and successful adults in life, is to instill the fear of God in them right from childhood.
When a youth have the fear of God, he/she shuns wrong things that might soil the parent's names, but indulges in good and productive things that will make them happy and proud (Read Genesis 39)
Jesus has been in existence right from the foundations of the world (Revelation Chapter One Verse Eight) Then he decided coming to the world to die for man's sins and save us from hell. He was divinely placed in Mary's womb, and came into this world like every other baby.
Despite being God in man, when He was still a Young Boy, He grew in the will of God. Despite growing around other kids that could have corrupted Him and made Him deviate from the Purpose of God for His life, He still followed God's Will accordingly, and guess what, He was successful!!
Do you also want your children to be God-fearing and successful in life despite how corrupt many young ones are today? Then do these:
- Lead your children to Jesus Christ at the very earliest stages of their lives.
- Teach them the Word of God regularly.
- Always remind them of the Word Of God again and again, alongside the consequences of going against the Word. Also keep reminding them of the blessings associated with doing the will of God.
- You yourself needs to be a God-fearing born again Christian. Children prefers to follow examples than words. Your children are looking at you.
- Pray for them regularly, and always pray at home.
- Try to provide for their necessary needs so they won't want to venture into ungodly things just to get what they want.
- Take them regularly with you to Church and other good Christian gatherings. The tendencies are high that they would live to practice what they have learnt from childhood.
- Always discipline them appropriately when due.
God will use our young ones for His Own Glory in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen!
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Interesting15: 7:06am
Happy Sunday brethren!!
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Kondomatic(m): 7:11am
AMEN
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by hopefulLandlord: 7:12am
interesting
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Interesting15: 12:44pm
lalasticlala
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Samanza89(m): 6:06pm
Y
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Lovegisty: 6:07pm
I HAVE A QUESTION REALLY... SINCE I READ THIS POST, I CONFUSE. WHAT THIS LILTLE GIRL DID, IS IT REALLY WORTH SENDING HER TO JAIL PUT YOURSELF IN HER SHOES
READ THE POST HERE >>>>>> http://naijavocal.com/should-this-little-girl-go-to-jail/
COME BACK TO GIVE YOUR COMMENT
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by dplordx(m): 6:08pm
SMH. Like there was any chronicled stories of Jesus childhood. Jesus is no one role model, he's beyond human comparism... How many of his followrrs are willing to die on a cross?
1 Like
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by shewa88(m): 6:10pm
issorite
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by unitypeace: 6:11pm
Thanks for the post. If most parents will see and read this post. We really need our children to know Jesus for who he is and follow his path
1 Like
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Hoodfriend: 6:12pm
Mutcheeew,,so it's only on Sunday there remember Jesus on Nairaland
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Vicolan: 6:13pm
Waoooo. This was what we talked about in our sunday school lesson today....For further explanation read Titus 2:4&5. Happy Sunday
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Serendip: 6:13pm
Children learn by example, so show and live honestly the kind of life you'd want you children to emulate.
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by akblings(m): 6:14pm
Okay ooo we don hear
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by flamingREED(m): 6:17pm
Interesting15:
Just read DUTIES OF PARENTS
by J. C. Ryle.
It's a masterpiece on this topic.
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by gbenga4sure(m): 6:18pm
pray for them regularly and lead them to christ AT A TENDER AGE.these are the most important points
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by jbkomo(m): 6:19pm
Submit dem to God. He is d owner
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by sportcage(m): 6:19pm
FB page with 10,000+ Likes for sale.. See page link on my signature or call 08065100757
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by eodavids(m): 6:21pm
Thanks op!
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by luvmijeje(f): 6:22pm
dplordx:
So didn't read Luke 2: 41,42 and 46
41 Every year Jesus’ parents went to Jerusalem for the Festival of the Passover. 42 When he was twelve years old, they went up to the festival, according to the custom. 46 After three days they found him in the temple courts, sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions.
OP, nice thread.. .. .. .. I've dash you 1 like
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by blackjack21(m): 6:23pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Sibe007(m): 6:25pm
Where was Jesus during his formative years, age 12-30. Not mentioned in the Bible.
How do you then learn from how he was formed into a grown Man.?
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by shamecurls(m): 6:34pm
Initiating the young ones into same mental slavery.
Let them find and discover a religion of there own!
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by AkinPhysicist: 6:35pm
So you want your children to be homeless; and wander around the town with jobless men? And then finally your children will be convicted of crime and executed. That is how to follow the pattern of Jesus.
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by mcfynest(m): 6:41pm
Nice
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by ItzHoludex(m): 6:42pm
op dis ques is from CAC Sunday school pamphlet
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Godsate: 6:45pm
Amen and Amen
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Yinkatolu: 6:45pm
You can't give what don't have. Some parents are not Godly yet they want their children to be Godly.
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Timiblanko(m): 6:45pm
Nice one
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Chikelue2000(m): 6:47pm
Interesting15:Jesus is God
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by lestat(m): 6:52pm
Let then watch manga, Japanese anime and hentai.
Then buy them video games , allow them. Surf the internet unsupervised
Then viola problem solved...
|Re: How You Can Help Your Children Follow The Growth Pattern Of Jesus by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:53pm
Okay.
Yahweh - A Pagan Name? / Hebrew: The True Identity Of Southern Nigerians / SEX SCANDAL: COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo Finally Speaks Out
Viewing this topic: emmy005, askibee(m), adesqr(f), fearnoman(m), Gboyee4fun(m), geli12, jostomfred, lagostokd, akinwale701(m), Soxxy, AlleluiaNla(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13