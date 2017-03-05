Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? (5346 Views)

Was in church today and d priest was condemning those who "sag" and females or males that wear torn jeans. He claimed they are immoral acts,amongts others practiced by the youths of today. Though he didnt categorically say they are sins,but his trend of speech wit strong condemnation was heading in that direction.

In my mind I didnt quite see it that way.



My question is: are unusual fashion trends really immoral or sinful acts?



I ask because i av seen pics and videos of Europeans or Americans that go to church half unclad and priests over there dont dwell on it as immoral. Are our priests now more knowledgeable in the bible than those in d western world?

eezeribe:

This op is among the religious "sheeple" What do u mean? What do u mean?

doctokwus:

Sagging is not a sin nor wearing torn jeans.









why will a sane human buy a torn jean?



even mad people these days dey put overall with coat,then person with sense go put on torn jean. 10 Likes 1 Share

If you are sincere xtian, consider the above? So church attendees in d developed world that wear bumshorts,half unclad to churches are what,sinners or immoral?

I bet in Europe and America now,with d way church numbers are falling astronomically,if they see 10 'saggers ','torn jean' or even pant and bra wearers every sunday service,the churches wud be celebrating them with free meals and drinks.

So church attendees in d developed world that wear bumshorts,half unclad to churches are what,sinners or immoral?

I bet in Europe and America now,with d way church numbers are falling astronomically,if they see 10 'saggers ','torn jean' or even pant and bra wearers every sunday service,the churches wud be celebrating them with free meals and drinks.

Here,we condemn them,even wen its stated clearly in the bible no one shud judge another,particularly when it concerns biblical injunctions.

Here,we condemn them,even wen its stated clearly in the bible no one shud judge another,particularly when it concerns biblical injunctions. Did you read my posts well?

If you are a xtian, you should know.

If saying to a xtian this thing displeases God is judging the person, I bet you wont have wait so long at the Great White Throne Judgment!

Did you read my posts well?

If you are a xtian, you should know.

If saying to a xtian this thing displeases God is judging the person, I bet you wont have wait so long at the Great White Throne Judgment!

Every soul shall be dumb before Him, just and swift Judgment, you will see the difference clearly then!

Dude in the second picture got me like ewwwwwwwwwww yuck!

Some members face when d sermon was going on...





OK.... The fashion question.



The question Christians should ask before wearing any clothes is whether they are glorifying God or.self.And yes, you can glorify self by dressing in sensible clothing.... (because nothing says I am a better Christian than you are in a sober black suit, or deeper life dress).



If you are out to glorify self, if you are out to look good, if your motive is not to glorify Christ, don't wear that piece of clothing.....whether shredded jeans or sober black suit. Or deeper life style..



That said, most churches have a dress code... because some weak Christians may see a worldly dressed Christian, and think that they are free to do all the things that come with the worldly lifestyle. And if wearing jeans will cause my weaker sister to.stumble.....then I better not wear jeans. As my responsibly as a sempai to my kohais in the church (animespeak ).



OK.... The fashion question.

The question Christians should ask before wearing any clothes is whether they are glorifying God or.self.And yes, you can glorify self by dressing in sensible clothing.... (because nothing says I am a better Christian than you are in a sober black suit, or deeper life dress).

If you are out to glorify self, if you are out to look good, if your motive is not to glorify Christ, don't wear that piece of clothing.....whether shredded jeans or sober black suit. Or deeper life style..

That said, most churches have a dress code... because some weak Christians may see a worldly dressed Christian, and think that they are free to do all the things that come with the worldly lifestyle. And if wearing jeans will cause my weaker sister to.stumble.....then I better not wear jeans. As my responsibly as a sempai to my kohais in the church (animespeak).

Still, in your dressing, let your aim be Christ glorified. Not self glorified.... Whether jeans or suit and shirt with tie, or long dress with shower cap a LA deeper life. (apologies to my brethren in deeper life.

Really?



Sky dad said so bah?



btw, the last picture, is that person normal?

Wearing cloth itself na sin!



When God create Adam and Eve they no wear anything!



Case close

I don't know but I sense something sinful about the guy in the second pic and his type of torn jeans

It is improper dressing, and that's all it is

any verse to support or oppose it

Ask Google! 1 Like

Whatsoever that is Godly do it. The problem is that we have so many version of Christianity. Major problem in christaindom

Ask yourself, is there sanity in wearing torn cloth?

I don't know if its a sin or not, but its so contrary to our culture.

For God, it's about your heart and mind

though am not a fan of sagging but have a self adjustment mechanism. I always ask my self on all I wear if it pleases God?

I swear, I do not understand the logic behind people warring torn jeans. Like are they insane?



Religion asides, does it make sense?



Unfortunately that's the situation on ground now. Lots of people dragging titles with the bonafide lunatics in the name of fashion



Some pastors need to mind dea own business, some pastors would buy private jets with church offering without dea member asking 'what's up'. But i jeje use my money buy torn jeans and sag u say na sin

pastor, is it ur money

It is socially not acceptable(in most places) but IT IS NOT A SIN!!!

Do not confuse social acceptance or non acceptance with SIN!

Yes o, na sin

It's prophecies Most High said you people will wear rags

Isaiah 3:24 KJVS

And it shall come to pass, that instead of sweet smell there shall be stink; and instead of a girdle a rent; and instead of well set hair baldness; and instead of a stomacher a girding of sackcloth; and burning instead of beauty.

To understand rent here is scriptures

Isaiah 36:22 KJVS

Then came Eliakim, the son of Hilkiah, that was over the household, and Shebna the scribe, and Joah, the son of Asaph, the recorder, to Hezekiah with their clothes rent, and told him the words of Rabshakeh.

eezeribe:

This op is among the religious "sheeple"



You said it all You said it all

Hmm





Wr ws it written in d bible oo, hypocrite ppl dm





Evrytn na sin for dis nigeria yet na dm sin pass

The guy in the 2nd pic though,which kind pose be dat

ajalawole:

Some pastors need to mind dea own business, some pastors would buy private jets with church offering without dea member asking 'what's up'. But i jeje use my money buy torn jeans and sag u say na sin

I jux tire oo