|Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by doctokwus: 12:46pm
Was in church today and d priest was condemning those who "sag" and females or males that wear torn jeans. He claimed they are immoral acts,amongts others practiced by the youths of today. Though he didnt categorically say they are sins,but his trend of speech wit strong condemnation was heading in that direction.
In my mind I didnt quite see it that way.
My question is: are unusual fashion trends really immoral or sinful acts?
I ask because i av seen pics and videos of Europeans or Americans that go to church half unclad and priests over there dont dwell on it as immoral. Are our priests now more knowledgeable in the bible than those in d western world?
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by eezeribe(m): 1:07pm
This op is among the religious "sheeple"
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by doctokwus: 2:02pm
eezeribe:What do u mean?
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by enshy: 2:08pm
doctokwus:If you see the president of a nation sag/wearing torn jeans, what would your conclusion be?
Whats the motive behind sagging/wearing torn jeans? whats the motive behind nudity?
If you are sincere xtian, consider the above?
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by skillful01: 2:45pm
Sagging is not a sin nor wearing torn jeans.
why will a sane human buy a torn jean?
even mad people these days dey put overall with coat,then person with sense go put on torn jean.
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by doctokwus: 3:10pm
enshy:So church attendees in d developed world that wear bumshorts,half unclad to churches are what,sinners or immoral?
I bet in Europe and America now,with d way church numbers are falling astronomically,if they see 10 'saggers ','torn jean' or even pant and bra wearers every sunday service,the churches wud be celebrating them with free meals and drinks.
Here,we condemn them,even wen its stated clearly in the bible no one shud judge another,particularly when it concerns biblical injunctions.
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by enshy: 3:48pm
doctokwus:Did you read my posts well?
If you are a xtian, you should know.
If saying to a xtian this thing displeases God is judging the person, I bet you wont have wait so long at the Great White Throne Judgment!
Every soul shall be dumb before Him, just and swift Judgment, you will see the difference clearly then!
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by unclezuma: 3:49pm
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Jacksparr0w127: 3:49pm
Dude in the second picture got me like ewwwwwwwwwww yuck!
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by okooloyun1(m): 3:49pm
Some members face when d sermon was going on...
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by 9jakohai(m): 3:49pm
Full disclaimer..... I own a pair of jeans, which I once wore to church
OK.... The fashion question.
The question Christians should ask before wearing any clothes is whether they are glorifying God or.self.And yes, you can glorify self by dressing in sensible clothing.... (because nothing says I am a better Christian than you are in a sober black suit, or deeper life dress).
If you are out to glorify self, if you are out to look good, if your motive is not to glorify Christ, don't wear that piece of clothing.....whether shredded jeans or sober black suit. Or deeper life style..
That said, most churches have a dress code... because some weak Christians may see a worldly dressed Christian, and think that they are free to do all the things that come with the worldly lifestyle. And if wearing jeans will cause my weaker sister to.stumble.....then I better not wear jeans. As my responsibly as a sempai to my kohais in the church (animespeak ).
Still, in your dressing, let your aim be Christ glorified. Not self glorified.... Whether jeans or suit and shirt with tie, or long dress with shower cap a LA deeper life. (apologies to my brethren in deeper life. )
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by helinues: 3:50pm
Really?
Sky dad said so bah?
btw, the last picture, is that person normal?
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by princeonx: 3:51pm
Wearing cloth itself na sin!
When God create Adam and Eve they no wear anything!
Case close
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by SalamRushdie: 3:51pm
I don't know but I sense something sinful about the guy in the second pic and his type of torn jeans
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Millz404(m): 3:51pm
It is improper dressing, and that's all it is
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by SWORD419: 3:51pm
any verse to support or oppose it
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by leeikem(m): 3:52pm
Ask Google!
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by ajayiopy: 3:54pm
Whatsoever that is Godly do it. The problem is that we have so many version of Christianity. Major problem in christaindom
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by justicejay(m): 3:55pm
.
Ask yourself, is there sanity in wearing torn cloth?
I don't know if its a sin or not, but its so contrary to our culture.
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by dammiedot(m): 3:55pm
For God, it's about your heart and mind
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by kehindetayo(m): 3:55pm
though am not a fan of sagging but have a self adjustment mechanism. I always ask my self on all I wear if it pleases God?
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Arsenalholic(m): 3:55pm
I swear, I do not understand the logic behind people warring torn jeans. Like are they insane?
Religion asides, does it make sense?
Unfortunately that's the situation on ground now. Lots of people dragging titles with the bonafide lunatics in the name of fashion
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by ajalawole(m): 3:55pm
Some pastors need to mind dea own business, some pastors would buy private jets with church offering without dea member asking 'what's up'. But i jeje use my money buy torn jeans and sag u say na sin
pastor, is it ur money
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by AceRoyal: 3:56pm
It is socially not acceptable(in most places) but IT IS NOT A SIN!!!
Do not confuse social acceptance or non acceptance with SIN!
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by RagaMufeen(m): 3:57pm
Yes o, na sin
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Malakh: 3:57pm
It's prophecies Most High said you people will wear rags
Isaiah 3:24 KJVS
And it shall come to pass, that instead of sweet smell there shall be stink; and instead of a girdle a rent; and instead of well set hair baldness; and instead of a stomacher a girding of sackcloth; and burning instead of beauty.
To understand rent here is scriptures
Isaiah 36:22 KJVS
Then came Eliakim, the son of Hilkiah, that was over the household, and Shebna the scribe, and Joah, the son of Asaph, the recorder, to Hezekiah with their clothes rent, and told him the words of Rabshakeh.
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by shamecurls(m): 3:58pm
eezeribe:
You said it all
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Tjohnnay: 3:59pm
Hmm
Wr ws it written in d bible oo, hypocrite ppl dm
Evrytn na sin for dis nigeria yet na dm sin pass
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by PetrePan(m): 3:59pm
The guy in the 2nd pic though,which kind pose be dat
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by Tjohnnay: 3:59pm
ajalawole:I jux tire oo
|Re: Are "Saggings" & Wearing "Torn Jeans" Sins? by daveemuobo(m): 3:59pm
OP , even if its not a sin, can you sincerely not see anything wrong with those nonsense you call fashion?
THe church is a hospital for broken people, and that is why we shouldn't push the saggers and torn jeans wearers away, but to say it should be a normal way of life, you need a shrink.
