On Thursday
On Thursday the Holy See stated that a reported interview between Pope Francis and an Italian journalist, which claims the Pope denied the existence of hell, should not be considered an accurate depiction of Francis’ words, but the author’s own “reconstruction.”
A recent meeting between Pope Francis and Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, 93, was a “private meeting for the occasion of Easter; however, without giving him any interview,” the March 29 communique stated.
“What is reported by the author in today’s article is the result of his reconstruction, in which the literal words pronounced by the Pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father.”
Vatican spokespersons have dismissed the texts of Scalfari as unofficial. In 2014, Fr. Federico Lombardi, past papal spokesperson, told CNA that “if there are no words published by the Holy See press office and not officially confirmed, the writer takes full responsibility for what he has written.”
Pope Francis has previously spoken about the existence of hell in public speeches, including at a prayer vigil in March 2014.
There, he gave an address in which he said that members of the mafia should change their lives, “while there is still time, so that you do not end up in hell. That is what awaits you if you continue on this path.”
http://punchng.com/pope-francis-has-publicly-spoken-about-reality-of-hell-holy-see-counters-media-report/
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by MrPresident1: 7:35pm
Hell is synonym Nigeria na, abi learner l'awon eleyi ni
FTC
Everybody queue behind me
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by soberdrunk(m): 7:35pm
Oh No!!! Bummer!!! So the BBQ is still on!!
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by ConcNiggress56(f): 7:35pm
who is drunk here?
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Warldbest(m): 7:35pm
That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by PurplePatch(m): 7:35pm
...
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by adekanmbi1986(m): 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by emeijeh(m): 7:35pm
When are we gonna have a black Pope?!
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by DONMAYOR19(m): 7:36pm
They will try but their plan will never come to pass. ROMAN CATHOLIC TIL DEATH.
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Hadizometer: 7:36pm
....Atheists will not like this
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by bedspread: 7:36pm
He better deny it??
Shame on Freeze of free the sheeple!!
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:36pm
Reminds me of what pope Leo said about the fable of Christ.
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by jerryunit48: 7:36pm
I expected this
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by ojun50(m): 7:36pm
Pope Na them deceive Christians pass
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by godwinnd: 7:37pm
Na so am coming back to read comment
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Kizyte(m): 7:37pm
D
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by LibertyRep: 7:38pm
Realy
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by xynerise(m): 7:38pm
I know it was a big lie...
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Sweetcollins: 7:38pm
Fake news everywhere
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Fukafuka: 7:38pm
|Re: "Pope Francis Didn't Say Hell Doesn't Exist, He Was Misrepresented" - Vatican by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 7:39pm
Reminds me of what pope Leo X said about Jesus Christ being a fable.The catholic church knows more than enough the true history of Christianity.
